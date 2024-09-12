The Egyptian Theatre is pictured during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Main Street in Park City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The Sundance Film Institute announced Thursday that it is in the final phase of selection for the festival’s host city beginning in 2027.

Sundance Film Festival has narrowed down its future host city to three options: Park City/Salt Lake City, Boulder and Cincinnati.

The Sundance Film Institute announced Thursday that it is in the final phase of selection for the festival’s host city beginning in 2027. A final decision will be announced in late winter or early spring of next year following the 2025 festival, the institute shared in a press release.

“As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City. Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival,” said Eugene Hernandez, festival director and head of public programming, per the press release.

The three finalists were selected based on “ethos and equity values, infrastructure and capabilities to host the Festival.” Each location’s ability to “foster the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers” was also taken into consideration.

Each finalist expressed gratitude over being considered as the future host of Sundance Film Festival.

“Boulder is the next natural home to the Sundance Film Festival and we are excited to be one of three finalists to host starting in 2027,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said, per the press release. “Sundance Film Festival would perfectly complement the work and creative activity already happening here in Colorado.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and President and CEO of Film Cincinnati Kristen Schlotman said they are “ecstatic” to be a Sundance finalist.

“We believe Cincinnati’s dedication to the arts, hospitality, and historic theaters make it a great fit,” the statement continued. “Cincinnati’s blend of creativity, culture, and community promises to be an unforgettable experience for both filmmakers and audiences.”

“Salt Lake City, Park City, and Salt Lake County are proud to unite in support of the Sundance Film Festival,” read a joint statement from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

“Each step brings us closer, as a bid team in continuing our journey with Sundance. We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience. With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues, and warm hospitality, we’re ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage.”

Has Sundance outgrown Park City, Utah?

For more than 40 years, Sundance Film Festival has been hosted by Park City and Salt Lake City, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

In April, Sundance Institute announced it had opened a Request for Proposal as part of a process to explore locations across the country to host the film festival. The festival’s contract with Park City is up for renewal in 2027, which provided Sundance Institute with the opportunity to consider new host cities.

“We are in a unique moment for our Festival and our global film community, and with the contract up for renewal, this exploration allows us to responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience,” said Hernandez in a press release.

Rumors that the festival could relocate began during the 2024 festival, when Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente commented on the “challenges” of hosting the festival in Park City.

“I mean, accessibility is a challenge. Cost is a challenge. ... But we love being here. ... We want to make this work,” Vicente said on “The Town” podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As Vicente noted, the festival has become less financially accessible over the years.

Nonresidents spend an average of $783 per day of the festival on lodging, transportation, meals and other expenses. The typical out-of-state attendee spends more than $4,500 on the festival, while residents still spend nearly $450, per the Sundance Film Festival’s 2023 Economic Impact.

Amid the 2024 festival, rumors Sundance had plans to move prompted a January press conference with representatives from both the Sundance Institute and the Park City Chamber of Commerce.

“Community was such a critical part of Robert Redford’s vision when he created the festival four decades ago,” said Vicente, as previously reported by the Deseret News. “He found the beginnings of that community here in Park City and community is not something you build overnight.”

Hernandez thanked Park City for decades of being “so accommodating” and “so supportive” in hosting the festival, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

“Park City and this community are so an indelible part of the history of this festival and it’s been so great to have such a special experience,” Hernandez continued. “I know we talk about the way things were, but the way things are is also just so beautiful and warm and embracing.”