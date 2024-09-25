Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, was one of the first two people eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tuesday night.

Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, was one of the first two people eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars” Tuesday night. Delvey, a convicted con artist, was introduced on the show as being a “fashionista and entrepreneur.”

Eliminations on the show are decided based on the judges’ scores and audience voting.

After Delvey was eliminated, one of the show’s hosts, Julianne Hough, asked what she would take from her experience on the show. Delvey responded with “Nothing,” per People.

Tuesday’s episode was Oscar’s Night, the first themed show of the season. “The stars paid homage to classic Hollywood films and newer favorite flicks,” per Entertainment Weekly.

Delvey and her partner Ezra Sosa, a native Utahn, danced a quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from “The Devil Wears Prada.” Their dance received a score of 17 out of 30, per Forbes.

Before her performance Tuesday, Delvey talked about how she had received a lot of criticism and negativity after the first week of the show, per People. Delvey’s friend Julia Fox even made an appearance on the show to give Delvey encouragement.

Who else was eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

As there weren’t any eliminations in the first week of the season, Tuesday’s episode included a double elimination. The other contestant eliminated at the same time as Delvey was Tori Spelling.

Spelling is a TV star known for being on the show “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Her partner for “Dancing with the Stars” was Pasha Pashkov.

On Tuesday Spelling and Pashkov danced a Rumba to “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”. Their Rumba received a 19 out of 30 from the judges, per Forbes.

What were the scores for week two of ‘Dancing with the Stars?”

Here is what each of the remaining 11 contestants on “Dancing with the Stars” danced to and what score they received per Forbes.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong: Rumba to “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (24/30)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold: Paso doble to “Superman-Main Theme” from “Superman” (22/30)

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson: Rumba to “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” (22/30)

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach: Foxtrot to “City of Stars” from “La La Land” (22/30)

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy: Foxtrot to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls” (21/30)

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson: Jive to “Danger Zone” from “Top Gun” (21/30)

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten: Salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from “Dirty Dancing” (21/30)

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “9 to 5″ from “9 to 5″ (20/30)

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber: Tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from “The Great Gatsby” (19/30)

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart: Waltz to “The Godfather Waltz” from “The Godfather” (15/30)

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater: Paso doble to “Ode to Joy” from “Die Hard” (15/30)

When is the next episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

There is no “Dancing with the Stars” next week due to the vice presidential debate, so the following week will have two shows, per Entertainment Weekly.

On Oct. 8 the episode will be Soul Train themed, and the show on Oct. 9 will be Heavy Metal Hair night.