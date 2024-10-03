Stevie Nicks performs "The Chain" with Fleetwood Mac during the group's "Unleashed: Hits Tour 2009" stop in Salt Lake City. Nicks is collaborating on a forthcoming Christmas album with a trio of Philadelphia Eagles players.

It’s a busy season for Stevie Nicks — in just the span of a week, the Fleetwood Mac singer has released a new song, announced a co-headlining stadium show with Billy Joel and teased an appearance on the forthcoming Eagles Christmas album.

But 1970s music lovers be warned: She didn’t collaborate with the “Hotel California” Eagles.

Rather, Nicks worked on the third and final installment of Christmas music from a trio of Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. Kelce revealed on Oct. 2 that Nicks will be a guest artist on “A Philly Special Christmas Party.”

“The crossover we didn’t know we needed,” reads a caption on the X account for “New Heights,” a podcast that Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, co-host.

About Jason Kelce’s 2024 Christmas album

Although Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, he is continuing his musical collaboration with his former teammates, Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Mailata and Johnson.

The trio’s 2022 debut album, “A Philly Special Christmas,” generated $1.25 million for charity. The second album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special,” drew in Patti LaBelle and raised more than $2.5 million, per PhillyVoice.

The real driving force behind the music is Mailata, who showed off his vocal prowess on Season 7 of “The Masked Singer.”

Related Jason Kelce shared powerful thoughts on fatherhood in retirement speech

“He’s a gifted musician,” Charlie Hall, the War on Drugs drummer and producer for the holiday albums, told USA Today. “Obviously, he can sing. You hear him sing and it’s no joke. It is for real.”

Mailata’s love for music stems from his upbringing in New Zealand, where he would frequently sing at church services.

“You’re around singing all the time,” Mailata told USA Today. “You do a church service at home, you do a prayer at home, and you got to sing in that. It’s just you and your family. So I just always grew up around it. The Polynesian people in general just love music, so that’s where the influence (comes from).”

The new album releases Nov. 29 and features three original songs, per CBS. Below is the track list:

“A Philly Special Christmas Party”

“Last Christmas”

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Having A Party”

“Christmas Don’t Be Late”

“Feliz Navidad”

“Maybe This Christmas”

“It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)”

“Loud Little Town”

“Please Come Home For Christmas”

“Sleigh Ride”

“Santa Drives An Astrovan”

“The Parting Glass”

In addition to Nicks, other guest artists on the album include Boyz II Men and Travis Kelce, per the Philadelphia-based news outlet 6 ABC.

Nicks will also be a guest artist on “SNL” on Oct. 12, as the Deseret News previously reported.