Clean comedian Nate Bargatze is coming back to “Saturday Night Live.”
The show announced Wednesday that Bargatze will host its Oct. 5 episode, and that he’ll be joined by musical guest Coldplay.
That puts Bargatze at the helm of the second episode of the show’s 50th season.
Here are the “Saturday Night Live” hosts and musical guest pairings that have been announced so far.
- Sept. 28: Jean Smart and Jelly Roll
- Oct. 5: Nate Bargatze and Coldplay
- Oct. 12: Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks
- Oct. 19: Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish
- Nov. 2: John Mulaney and Chappell Roan
Nate Bargatze on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Bargatze’s Oct. 5 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” will be his second time hosting the show.
He previously hosted on Oct. 28, 2023, when he was promoting his “Be Funny Tour.”
That tour is ongoing, according to Variety.
During Bargatze’s “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue last year, he made fun of himself, as he often does, and joked about getting addicted to Afrin nasal spray.
“If you don’t know what (Afrin) is, I would honestly tell you not to get involved,” Bargatze joked, as the Deseret News previously reported.