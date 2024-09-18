Nate Bargatze arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Clean comedian Nate Bargatze is coming back to “Saturday Night Live.”

The show announced Wednesday that Bargatze will host its Oct. 5 episode, and that he’ll be joined by musical guest Coldplay.

That puts Bargatze at the helm of the second episode of the show’s 50th season.

Here are the “Saturday Night Live” hosts and musical guest pairings that have been announced so far.

Sept. 28: Jean Smart and Jelly Roll

Oct. 5: Nate Bargatze and Coldplay

Oct. 12: Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks

Oct. 19: Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish

Nov. 2: John Mulaney and Chappell Roan

Nate Bargatze on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bargatze’s Oct. 5 appearance on “Saturday Night Live” will be his second time hosting the show.

He previously hosted on Oct. 28, 2023, when he was promoting his “Be Funny Tour.”

That tour is ongoing, according to Variety.

During Bargatze’s “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue last year, he made fun of himself, as he often does, and joked about getting addicted to Afrin nasal spray.

“If you don’t know what (Afrin) is, I would honestly tell you not to get involved,” Bargatze joked, as the Deseret News previously reported.