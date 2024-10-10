"Bluey" is a popular children's show that shows a father actively engaged with his daughters. Why has one critic decided this is a bad thing?

Anyone who’s spent time on the internet knows that outrage is never in short supply. So when The Blaze published an article that offered a bizarre takedown of the popular children’s television program “Bluey,” the online response was predictably swift and scathing.

Penned by Jeremy Pryor and originally published on Substack, the piece argues that the beloved Australian show is not the heart-warming story of an animated family of anthropomorphic dogs that its legions of fans believe it to be. On the contrary, Pryor posits that “Bluey” is an insidious cultural psy-op of sorts, its true purpose to “[turn] fathers into mothers” by purging “the essence of elements from the historic father.”

The primary object of Pryor’s ire is Bandit, the show’s widely praised father character, whose crimes against fatherhood appear to consist of being too involved with his daughters Bluey and Bingo, as a “constantly nurturing, always-present playmate.”

“He’s so present, in fact, that fans of the show often joke about when Bandit finds time to work, and in the show, it’s clear that the mother has less time to play than the dad,” Pryor wrote.

Most “Bluey” viewers have come to view Bandit as an aspirational figure: the type of parent that they hope to have, and — in the case of fathers like me — to be. But Pryor sees something darker. He believes that the show “empties the father character of all the elements of the traditionally masculine father,” thereby dangerously subverting what Pryor describes as the Abrahamic “meta-father” role depicted in the Bible.

That’s quite a reach. Pryor himself notes, “even in the conservative Christian world, my position is a tiny minority, maybe less than 1%.”

Sure enough, as the article rocketed across social media, the comments section quickly filled up with scores of outraged parents panning Pryor’s take, while others took to X to voice their displeasure. The sentiment was largely unanimous: “Bluey” is a lovely ode to the power of love, family and imagination, and Pryor was attempting to manufacture nonexistent problems to suit his personal politics.

As a father of three and an avowed fan of the show, I agree with that consensus. And while I’m happy to entertain high-minded criticism of a show made for preschoolers, I believe it would help Pryor’s argument if it wasn’t fundamentally flawed.

Where Pryor sees Bandit as a destructive force tailor-made to undermine Christian values, I see a playful yet responsible dad who exemplifies many of the traits that the Bible encourages men to embody as fathers.

Bandit is actively engaged in family life

As Pryor notes, Bandit is not a passive or distant father but fully engaged in his daughters’ upbringing — whether it’s playing imaginative games, teaching life lessons, or being a comforting presence when things go wrong. Pryor may view this as a betrayal of “traditional fatherhood,” but the Bible explicitly calls on fathers to take a proactive role in their children’s lives.

In Deuteronomy 6:6-7, the Lord says, “These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” Bandit’s willingness to be present and attentive to his children mirrors this divine call to actively instruct and guide, albeit through playful and loving engagement.

Bandit balances nurture and discipline

Many parents struggle to strike the right balance between nurture and discipline in their home. Not Bandit. He corrects Bluey and Bingo when necessary but always does so with kindness and a desire to help them grow.

This admirable approach reflects the Apostle Paul’s call for fathers to avoid being overly harsh or domineering. Ephesians 6:4 states, “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” By managing to teach his daughters life lessons without ever being overbearing in punishing their mistakes, Bandit has cracked this particular biblical code in a way that I can only hope to one day achieve.

Bandit embodies sacrifice and hard work

Fatherhood in “Bluey” is not all fun and games. Bandit often sacrifices his own time, interests and comfort on behalf of his family — a key element of biblical fatherhood. Ephesians 5:25 teaches that husbands (and by extension, fathers) should strive to mirror Christ’s sacrificial love for the church in their family life: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.”

Bandit’s willingness to set aside his own needs to prioritize his family’s well-being serves as a modern-day reflection of this sacrificial love. Whether he’s forgoing sleep to soothe a child or participating in exhausting games of make-believe, Bandit models a father who prioritizes what matters most, even at personal cost.

Bandit exhibits patience and gentleness

Raising young children is rarely smooth sailing, and Bandit faces plenty of moments that could test anyone’s patience — yet he rarely loses his cool. His calm demeanor in frustrating moments exemplifies the admonition of James 1:19: “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” Bandit embodies this wisdom, often pausing before reacting to stressful situations, choosing to listen to his daughters and engage with them in a calm, measured way.

This gentleness reflects the tender care that God shows to His children. Psalm 103:13 declares, “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.” Bandit’s gentle approach to guiding his daughters is a reflection of the compassion and care that is central to both fatherhood and biblical teaching.

Bandit encourages his children’s independence

While Bandit is a nurturing and present father, he also encourages his children to solve problems on their own and develop resilience. He doesn’t micromanage their every move or prevent them from making mistakes. Instead, he does what the Bible instructs in Proverbs 22:6: “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”

Bandit sets his daughters on the right path, allowing them to learn from their experiences while providing the necessary support and guidance. By encouraging their independence, Bandit reflects the biblical mandate for fathers to raise their children to be capable and wise, equipped to navigate life’s challenges.

Parenting is hard, and no real-life father should hold himself to the standard of a cartoon dog. After all, most of us don’t have thoughtful TV writers scripting our every word and action. But we can still learn from the lessons offered by “Bluey” and aspire to emulate them. In a world where positive examples of fatherhood can be hard to come by, the show offers a wholesome and inspiring portrayal of a father who leads with love, wisdom and care.

Those are traits that any father, Christian or otherwise, can aspire to — no matter what the internet says.

Steve Pierce, a contributing writer for Deseret, is a Democratic strategist and communications consultant who advises campaigns, causes and brands on matters of message and strategy. He is a senior director at Bully Pulpit International, a communications firm based in Washington, D.C.