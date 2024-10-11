Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the song of the year award for "Espresso," poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards are coming in Feb. 2025 and the first round of voting began on Oct. 4.

Among the artists who have submitted for awards are Sabrina Carpenter for best new artist, and Post Malone and Beyoncé in the country categories.

According to Variety, this year, some of the big Grammy categories such as song of the year and album of the year are expected to be dominated by women.

Big names such as Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have all submitted their recent music for consideration in multiple categories.

The submissions for the upcoming Grammys include 323 artists in consideration for best new artist — Carpenter is on that list despite speculation around whether or not she would qualify.

How does Sabrina Carpenter qualify for best new artist?

Carpenter experienced a huge breakout in her career this year with her singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” from her album “Short n’ Sweet”, per Billboard.

Though her biggest album yet, “Short n’ Sweet” is Carpenter’s sixth album. Her first album “Eyes Wide Open” was released in 2015.

Because she has been releasing music for almost a decade, the big question was whether or not she would qualify for best new artist.

According to Billboard, the Recording Academy committee decided she does qualify for the award.

Though the Grammys sets a minimum for the amount of music an artist must have released in order to qualify for the category, there is no maximum amount of music that disqualifies one from the category.

What qualifies an artist for best new artist is having a breakthrough or attaining cultural prominence, per Billboard.

So as long as Carpenter’s breakthrough happened after Sept. 25, 2023, (the end of last year’s eligibility window) she qualifies.

Before this eligibility period, the highest Carpenter had reached on the charts was in 2021 when “Skin” reached number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100. The committee decide that did not qualify as prominence.

It was ultimately decided that Carpenter’s breakout occurred during the current eligibility period with her recent singles and album, qualifying her for best new artist.

Carpenter’s other submissions include “Please Please Please” for song of the year, “Espresso” for record of the year and “Slim Pickins” for best country song and best country solo performance.

Did Post Malone and Beyoncé submit for country categories?

Beyoncé and Post Malone are both known for genres such as pop, rap and R&B, but have both recently released country albums.

According to Variety, they both submitted their songs and albums for the country categories at the upcoming Grammy awards.

Beyonce’s most recent album, “Cowboy Carter,” was not nominated for any categories for this year’s Country Music Awards, per The New York Times.

Despite that, the album is on the Grammys ballot for best country album along with best album.

Beyoncé, left, accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello

She has also submitted eight songs from the album for various categories across genres, per Variety. Her single “Texas Hold ‘Em” is up for record of the year, best country song and song of the year.

Her other submissions include “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus for best country duo/group performance, “Ya Ya” is up for best Americana performance and “Levii’s Jeans” with Malone is up for best pop-duo/group performance.

According to Variety, Malone has yet to win a Grammy, but has been nominated 10 times in general, rap and pop categories.

This year he is on the ballot for some of the bigger Grammy categories such as song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.

Post Malone performs at Outside Lands Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in San Francisco. | Amy Harris

His latest album, “F-1 Trillion,” has also been submitted in some of the country categories, including best country album.

Other submissions from the album include “Yours” for best country solo performance and “Help” for best country song along with best country duo/group performance.

Other notable Grammy submissions

Alongside Carpenter, other considerations for best new artist include, Shaboozey, Benson Boone, Renee Rapp and Chappell Roan, according to Billboard.

Another notable name on the list of considerations for best new artist is Kate Hudson, the actress released her first album “Glorious” this year.

“Die With a Smile”, a collaboration by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars has been submitted for consideration in record and song of the year, according to Variety.

Having submitted for multiple categories, Taylor Swift is also on the ballot for best music film.

Her “Eras Tour” movie is going up against Celine Dion’s documentary “I Am Celine” and Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball”. Notably, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” was not submitted for this category.

JoJo Siwa, who released her single “Karma” and the EP “Guilty Pleasure” this year, has also submitted for consideration in multiple categories including best new artist.

Another song up for consideration is “Not Like Us”, released by Kendrick Lamar during his feud with Drake earlier this year, according to Variety. The song has been submitted for record of the year and song of the year.

Notably missing from the Grammys ballot is Zach Bryan, who declined to submit for the upcoming Grammys, per Variety.

When are the 67th Grammys?

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2025, according to the Recording Academy.

To qualify for the upcoming Grammys, music had to be released between Sept. 16, 2023 and Aug. 30, 2024.

According to the Recording Academy, the first round of voting ends on Oct. 15 and nominations will be announced on Nov. 8.