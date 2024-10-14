Emma Bell, Shawn Ashmore and Kevin Zegers star in the Sundance movie “Frozen,” which was filmed in Ogden at the Snow Basin ski resort. Photo provided by the Sundance Film Festival

Utah’s stunning and diverse landscapes attract millions of visitors each year to its national and state parks.

This same natural beauty has also made it a prime filming location for a wide range of movies, from the salt flats featured in “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” to the red sandstone cliffs of Zion National Park in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” per VisitUtah.com.

It’s no surprise that Utah’s scenery has also been the backdrop for many horror films, spanning the spectrum from critically acclaimed to cult classics. This article explores some of the most memorable horror films shot in Utah, including iconic titles like “Hereditary” and “Halloween.”

1. ‘Hereditary’ (2018)

“Hereditary” is a supernatural horror film about a family unraveling dark secrets surrounding their family’s history.

The film’s shocking imagery is not for the faint of heart, made all the more impactful by Toni Collette’s powerful performance.

Film location: Park City and Sandy

Rating: R

2. ‘Exorcist II: The Heretic’ (1977)

When the scariest horror movies are discussed, “The Exorcist” is often at the top of people’s lists.

The sequel to “The Exorcist” continues the story of Regan MacNeil; however, the movie was much less favorably received than its predecessor.

Film location: Glen Canyon

Rating: R

3. ‘Halloween’ 4, 5, and 6

Michael Myers is one of the most immediately recognizable horror movie villains, and it is no surprise that he has continued to horrify audiences with a long list of movies.

Three of those films were shot in Utah locations.

Film location: Salt Lake, Midvale and Ogden

Rating: R

4. ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ (1984)

This controversial movie sparked outrage and led to protests outside theaters upon its release, per Collider.

It turns the usually cheerful and giving season of Christmas into a time of terror by twisting Santa into a monster.

Film location: Heber City and Midway

Rating: R

5. ‘Frozen’ (2010)

Survival horror is a popular subgenre of horror, and “Frozen” offers a unique take when three skiers become trapped on a chairlift.

They must fight for survival as they battle the terrible cold that comes to Utah.

Film location: Snowbasin

Rating: R

6. ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ (2020)

This movie is a horror-comedy featuring werewolves. Like “Frozen,” it uses the wintry atmosphere of Utah to enhance its story.

It is about a small mountain town plagued by a series of killings. Jim Cummings directed, wrote and starred in the film.

Film location: Kamas

Rating: R

7. ‘Troll 2′

Perhaps the worst — and best — on this list, “Troll 2″ has a unique cult status, often being lauded as one of the “best worst movies” of all time, as previously reported by Deseret News.

The production had numerous issues due to poor communication between the Italian creators and the cast, which was made up of Utah locals. The movie features a nonsensical plot involving vegetarian goblins terrorizing a family.

Film location: Morgan, Porterville and Heber

Rating: PG-13