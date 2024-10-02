From left, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker star in a scene from the film "Hocus Pocus."

Hate scary movies? Looking for a Halloween movie to watch with the whole family? Look no further.

There are plenty of family-friendly Halloween movies with just the right amount of spookiness to harness the Halloween spirit without keeping kids up all night.

Here are 35 kid-friendly Halloween movies you can watch with the whole family.

1. ‘Hocus Pocus’

Three centuries ago, the Sanderson sisters were condemned to death in Salem, Massachusetts, for practicing magic.

Their nefarious spirits are awakened on Halloween night by teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw).

To save Salem from destruction, the kids must lure these diabolical witches back to their resting place.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

2. ‘Casper’

Casper is a friendly ghost who haunts Whipstaff Manor. But as the only kid-ghost around, he gets lonely. So when Dr. James Harvey (Bill Pullman), a ghost therapist, and his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) move into the mansion, Casper is grateful for the company. As Kat and Casper become friends, he fills her in on his own past and the history of Whipstaff.

Meanwhile, greedy inheritor Carrigan Crittenden is desperate to uncover a treasure hidden within the mansion — but her search threatens Casper and his family’s comfortable life.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. ‘Hotel Translyvania’

Hotel Transylvania is a hidden resort run by Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) for monsters to relax and let loose.

While celebrating the 118th birthday of Dracula’s daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez), a human (Andy Sandberg) stumbles into the hotel. Chaos ensues when Mavis begins to fall for the human interloper.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Peacock

4. ‘The Witches’ (2020)

In 1967, a young boy and his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) stumble upon a a coven of witches who despise children. The boy and his grandmother must devise a plan to thwart the witches’ diabolical scheme to turn every child into a mouse.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Rent from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV

5. ‘Halloweentown’

On her 13th birthday, Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) follows her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) into Halloweentown — a hidden place where witches, goblins and other supernatural creatures reside. Marnie also discovers that she comes from a family of witches and that she is a witch.

As Marnie and her siblings hang around Halloweentown, they come to understand that their family is involved in a war against an evil force aiming to destroy the magic and the human world.

Rating: TV-G

Where to watch: Disney+, DisneyNow, Hulu

6. ‘Return to Halloweentown’

Marnie Piper (Sara Paxton) is eager to further her magic education when she is accepted to Witch University in Halloweentown on scholarship.

While at Witch U, Marnie discovers an ancient prophecy tied to her family’s magical legacy. Growing dark forces seek to exploit Marnie’s powers and threaten Halloweentown. It’s up to Marnie to save Halloweentown from an impending doom.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney Now

7. ‘Monster House’

DJ (Mitchell Musso), Chowder (Sam Lerner) and Jenny (Spencer Locke) are convinced their creepy neighbor’s house is a living creature threatening to harm them. As Halloween approaches, the house’s evil powers begin to grow stronger. The trio must unite to outwit the monstrous dwelling and save their neighborhood before the house claims its victims.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

8. ‘Haunted Mansion’ (2003)

When work-obsessed real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) brings his family to an abandoned mansion, they quickly discover it is haunted by tormented spirits.

The spirits — Master Gracey (Nathaniel Parker) and his butler, Ramsley (Terence Stamp) — trap the family inside so they will help them lift a long-standing curse. They must work against time to break the curse and escape the mansion before they become new permanent residents.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

9. ‘The Addams Family’ (2019)

After years of seclusion, the delightfully macabre Addams family moves to a stale suburban neighborhood. They routinely find themselves at odds with the traditional community.

As they prepare for an extended family reunion, their spooky antics and bizarre behaviors clash with their neighborhood’s norms.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Sling TV

10. ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ (2005)

When eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) announces that he will open his mysterious chocolate factory to a select group of winners, Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore) is determined to get inside.

A tour of the factory requires a golden ticket, but there are just five golden tickets hidden at random in Wonka’s candy bars. Charlie is lucky enough to win a ticket and he is joined by four snobbish children who reveal their true colors throughout the tour.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Rent from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV

11. ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984)

Faced with losing their university funding, a team of eccentric scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) decide to become New York City’s finest ghostbusters. With tech-y gadgets and gizmos, they wage a war with supernatural creatures in the name of earning a living.

As paranormal activity escalates within the city, the ghostbusters discover a portal that could release evil forces upon the city.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Starz

12. ‘ParaNorman’

Young Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) has the unique ability to see and communicate with ghosts. He’s misunderstood by the people of Blithe Hollow because he often prefers the company of ghosts to that of humans.

Norman learns from his Uncle Prenderghast (John Goodman) that there is a centuries-old witch’s curse on Blithe Hollow — and it’s about to come true. Norman must use his unique ability to confront the vengeful witch and save his community.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: PlutoTV

13. ‘Goosebumps’

After moving to a new town, teenager Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) discovers his cute neighbor (Odeya Rush) is the daughter of famous “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine (Jack Black). When Zach inadvertently unleashes Stine’s monstrous creations from his locked manuscripts, the creatures begin wreaking havoc all over the town.

Zach, Stine, his daughter and another friend must find each creature’s weakness and lure them back into the books.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Tubi

14. ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon) is the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, where Halloween is celebrated year-round. But when Jack stumbles upon Christmas celebrations in Christmastown, he is determined to bring the joyous holiday to Halloweentown.

Jack’s attempts to bring Christmas to Halloweentown stir up confusion among the spooky residents, who do not understand what Christmas should look like. His rebellious plot includes kidnapping Santa Claus and stealing his identity.

One person in Halloweentown sees the potential for chaos in Jack’s plan: Sally (Catherine O’Hara), who shyly attempts to reason with Jack.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

15. ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988)

A recently deceased couple (Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin) are bound to living in and haunting their country residence forever. So when the obnoxious Deetz family moves in, the couple hires a trickster ghost, Beetlejuice (Micheal Keaton), to spook the new inhabitants off their property.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Max, Hulu, YouTube TV

16. ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

Charlie Brown and his friends celebrate Halloween in all the traditional ways — costumes, candy and pumpkin patches.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Apple TV

17. ‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial’

When a good-natured alien is stranded on Earth, he is discovered and befriended by a shy 10-year-old boy, Elliott (Henry Thomas). Elliott nicknames the alien E.T. and introduces him to his friends and little sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore).

Soon after, E.T. gets sick — leading to an unwanted government intervention. E.T. and Elliot must work together to evade the pursuit of government scientists who want the alien for their own purposes.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Sling TV

18. ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’

Following the death of his parents, 10-year-old orphan Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) moves into his eccentric Uncle Jonathan’s (Jack Black) spooky mansion. Within the house is a clock with the power to set doomsday into motion.

With lessons from Uncle Jonathan and their neighbor, Mrs Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett), Lewis learns how to practice magic. Using his newfound abilities, Lewis, his uncle and Mrs Zimmerman confront the dark forces powering the clock.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Rent from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV

19. ‘Harry Potter’ series

On the night of his eleventh birthday, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is told by a half-giant that he is a wizard and has been accepted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He also learns that his parents were not killed in a car accident — a lie told by his unbearable aunt and uncle — but were murdered by a dark wizard who still seeks revenge.

Rating: PG to PG-13

Where to watch: Max

20. ‘Frankenweenie’

Devastated by the passing of his dog, Sparky, young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is inspired by a school science lesson on how he could jolt his dog back to life. The science experiment is successful, and Sparky is resurrected.

The experiment goes awry when Sparky escapes and is seen alive by Victor’s classmates. They are enthusiastic about how Victor raised Sparky from the dead — and want to use his methods on their own late pets. As Victor’s classmates begin reviving their pets at an alarming rate, he discovers the animals are not the same as before they died.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

21. ‘Scooby Doo’

A bitter falling out sent the Mystery Inc. gang their separate ways, but Scooby-Doo and his crime-solving crew Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) and Velma (Linda Cardellini) are reunited when they are invited to Spooky Island.

The pack must set aside their differences and work together to investigate a series of paranormal incidents threatening the island’s popular resort.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Max

22. ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

On Halloween night, The Great Gonzo (Dave Goelz) is dared to spend the entire night in the notoriously spooky haunted mansion. He accepts the challenge, and is accompanied by his friend Pepe the King Prawn (Bill Barretta).

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+

23. ‘The Munsters’ (2022)

Like other 150-year-old vampire women, Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie) is on the hunt for the perfect man. Her search is halted when she meets Herman (Jeff Daniel Philips), the green, 7-foot-tall result of an experiment. For Lily and Herman, it’s love at first sight.

But their romance is not an easy one. Lily’s father has plans for her, and Herman is not a part of them.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

24. ‘The Little Vampire’

Tony (Jonathan Lipnicki) feels out of place after moving with his parents to Scotland. He has a difficult time making friends and is picked on by his new classmates.

Then he meets Rudolph (Rollo Weeks), a young vampire trying to escape a nefarious vampire hunter. Together, the boys embark on an adventure to save Rudolph and his family from the grasps of the hunter.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Rent from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV

25. ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

Sophie (Emily Mortimer) lives a quiet life working at her late father’s hat shop, until a jealous witch curses her to transform into an elderly woman.

With help from the wizard Howl (Christian Bale), who lives in a magical moving castle, Sophie begins a journey to rid herself of the curse and reclaim her youth.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Max

26. ‘Cruella’

In this Cruella origin story, young fashion designer Estella de Vil (Emma Stone) transforms into the vengeful, groundbreaking fashionista Cruella de Vil.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Disney+

27. ‘Twitches’

Separated at birth and raised in two different households, twins Alex (Tia Mowry) and Camryn (Tamera Mowry) are reunited on their 21st birthday. Together, they discover they come from a magical heritage that makes them powerful twin witches — twitches!

As they unravel the secrets of their past, Alex and Camryn discover they were born in a magical kingdom and soon find themselves racing to save that kingdom from a threatening evil force.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney Now

28. ‘Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie’

In the Hundred Acre Wood, Roo (Jimmy Bennett) and his new Heffalump friend, Lumpy (Kyle Stanger), are excitedly planning their Halloween night with trick-or-treating. Their plans take an unexpected turn when they set out to find the mysterious Gobloon. They must outsmart the Gobloon and find him first or they will be transformed into jaggerdy lanterns.

Rating: G

Where to watch: Disney+

29. ‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower’

During a mundane summer spent at her great-aunt’s country home, young Mary (Hana Sugisaki) finds the Fly-by-Night flower, a plant that grants her the powers of a witch for one extraordinary night.

Mary is transported to Endor College, a magical school for witches run by headmistress Madam Mumblechook (Kate Winslet) and Doctor Dee (Jim Broadbent). During her short time there, Mary discovers there are terrible truths lurking behind the college’s facade.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Netflix

30. ‘Don’t Look Under the Bed’

When strange events plague her small town, teenager Frances McCausland (Erin Chambers) becomes the town’s favorite suspect. Frances recruits a quirky imaginary friend, Larry Houdini (Ty Hodges), who helps her confront the real culprit — a Boogeyman hiding under her bed.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney Now

31. ‘Clue’

Six guests are anonymously invited to a dinner party at an isolated estate. As each guest arrives at Hill House, they are given a pseudonym and introduced to the host (Lee Ving), who gives them each a unique weapon. Once the guests have gathered, the lights go out and the host is murdered.

Everyone is a suspect. The guests must uncover the murderer and avoid becoming the killer’s next victim.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Paramount+

32. ‘Little Monsters

After moving to a new town, Brian (Fred Savage) discovers a goofy, mischievous monster named Maurice (Howie Mandel) living under his bed. The duo quickly become tight friends as Maurice takes Brian on wild nocturnal adventures.

But when Brian catches himself turning into a monster, his opinion on Maurice turns.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Peacock

33. ‘The Corpse Bride’

Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria (Emily Watson) are arranged to be married. While preparing for the wedding ceremony in a nearby forest, Victor is seized and dragged into the afterlife.

He was taken by Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), a deceased bride who was murdered while eloping with her fiancé. And she wants to marry Victor.

Victor must escape Emily’s grasp and make it back to the real world before Victoria marries criminal Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant).

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Max

34. ‘Gremlins’

For Christmas, Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan) is gifted a peculiar, cuddly creature. As long as he follows a simple set of rules, his new pet, Gizmo, will remain docile. But when two of the three rules are violated, the sweet creature transforms into a living nightmare, threatening to annihilate the entire town with chaos.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Max

35. ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

While living with her eccentric aunts, teenager Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) discovers she is a half-witch. As Sabrina navigates her newfound powers, she must also balance high school and a burgeoning romance. Sabrina can use her powers to succeed on tests, in sports and at work, but she’s powerless when it comes to love.

Rating: PG

Where to watch: Peacock