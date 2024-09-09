This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Michael Keaton in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Tim Burton’s spooky “Beetlejuice” sequel is about to take over.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opened this weekend with an impressive $110 million in domestic box office sales, making it the second-highest movie opening in September ever, per CNN.

As with most cultural fads, kids are likely going to want a taste of “Beetlejuice.” Is it a kid-friendly movie? That’s up to you.

The film is rated PG-13 for “violent content, macabre and bloody images, strong language, some suggestive material and brief drug use,” per IMDb. It might prove too scary for younger audiences.

“My kids, two of whom get scared watching ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ would never make it to the end of the movie. They probably wouldn’t even make it to the 30-minute mark,” noted Deseret News writer Meg Walter in a review of the film.

So if you decide “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is too scary for your kids — or they are begging for more Tim Burton content — here are six kid-friendly, PG-rated Tim Burton movies.

1. ‘Frankenweenie’

Devastated by the passing of his dog, Sparky, young Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan) is inspired by a school science lesson on how he could jolt his dog back to life. The science experiment is successful, and Sparky is resurrected.

Things go awry when Sparky escapes and is seen alive by Victor’s classmates. They are enthusiastic about how Victor raised Sparky from the dead — and want to use his methods on their own late pets. As Victor’s classmates begin reviving their pets at an alarming rate, he discovers the animals are not the same as before they died.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.

2. ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon) is the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, where Halloween is celebrated year-round. After Jack stumbles upon Christmas celebrations in Christmastown, he is determined to bring the holiday to Halloweentown.

His attempts to bring Christmas to Halloweentown stir up confusion among the spooky residents, who do not understand what Christmas looks like. Jack’s plot includes kidnapping Santa Claus and stealing his identity.

One person in Halloweentown sees the potential for chaos in Jack’s plan: Sally (Catherine O’Hara), who shyly attempts to reason with Jack.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.

3. ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Tim Burton brings Roald Dahl’s bestselling novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to life with his trademark spooky touch.

When eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) announces that he will open his mysterious chocolate factory to a select group of winners, Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore) is determined to make the cut.

A tour of the factory requires a golden ticket, but there are just five golden tickets hidden at random in Wonka’s candy bars. Charlie is lucky enough to win a ticket and he is joined by four snobbish children who reveal their true colors throughout the tour.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+.

4. ‘The Corpse Bride’

Victor (Johnny Depp) and Victoria (Emily Watson) are arranged to be married. The couple has never met, but are both on board with the union.

As Victor prepares for the wedding ceremony in a nearby forrest, he is seized by a tree branch, which drags him into the afterlife. The tree branch turns out to be the arm of Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), a deceased bride who was murdered while eloping with her fiancé.

Now, she wants to marry Victor.

Victor must escape Emily’s grasp and make it back to the real world before Victoria marries criminal Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant).

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV+.

5. ‘Dumbo’

Amid financial struggles, circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) asks his children to look after Dumbo, a baby elephant with oversized ears. The children soon discover that Dumbo’s large ears help him fly.

Dumbo becomes a wildly popular circus attraction, and aids in boosting the circus out of financial woe.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+, Sling TV.

6. ‘Alice in Wonderland’

It’s been years since Alice (Mia Wasikowska) visited Wonderland, and her memories of the magical place feel more like a dream than a reality.

During a wedding luncheon with her fiancé, Alice spots a familiar white rabbit. She follows the creature down a rabbit hole and winds up back in Wonderland. Alice is pleased to reunite with her friends, the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee and others.

Alice is convinced the strange experience is a dream, until Absolem the Caterpillar informs her that she is destined to take on the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) and put an end to her reign of terror.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+, Sling TV.