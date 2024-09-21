Helen Hunt as Carol Connelly, Jack Nicholson as Melvin Udall and Greg Kinnear as Simon Bishop in “As Good as It Gets.”

On cool fall evenings, almost nothing sounds better than curling up with a cozy fall rom-com.

As the days get shorter, the afternoons get cooler and the temptation to ball up under a blanket in front of the TV gets stronger, a desire to watch rom-coms may also creep back in.

Don’t worry — we made a list for you. Here are 15 of the best fall rom-coms to add to your fall movie list.

1. ‘You’ve Got Mail’

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) is the second-generation owner of a small, struggling bookshop in New York City. Kathleen hates Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a chain bookstore that threatens to shut her shop down.

But when the pair meet anonymously online, they develop a virtual romantic relationship — despite maintaining a business rivalry in real life.

“Don’t you love New York in the fall?” Joe asks Kathleen in one of their many emails. “It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address. On the other hand, this not knowing has its charms.”

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV or Apple TV+.

2. ‘When Harry Met Sally’

After graduating from college in Chicago, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) keep each other company on a drive to New York City. Harry (Billy Crystal) shares his belief that men and women can never be just friends — romance will always creep in. Sally (Meg Ryan) vehemently disagrees with Harry’s theory.

Once the pair arrive in the city, they part ways and move on with their lives. A decade later, they run into each other at a bookstore. As a platonic friendship beings developing between the pair, Sally mistakenly thinks she has finally proven her point.

The wardrobe — including that fisherman’s sweater Crystal wore, backdrop of New York City orange and yellow leaves and autumn romance make “When Harry Met Sally” an essential fall movie.

Rating: R, for some language and sexual content.

Where to watch: Sling TV.

3. ‘As Good As It Gets’

Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson) is a vile curmudgeon who is rude to everyone he meets, especially his neighbor, Simon (Greg Kinnear). But when Melvin has to take care of Simon’s dog, his heart begins to soften.

His newfound kindness is extended to Carol (Helen Hunt), an overworked single mom who works as a waitress as Melvin’s favorite diner.

When Simon asks Melvin to take a fall road trip with him back home, Melvin ropes Carol into joining too. Melvin aims to build a romantic relationship with Carol, but he has to learn how to be vulnerable first.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Max.

4. ‘Practical Magic’

While “Practical Magic” errs on the side of fantasy-drama, there’s enough romance and an abundance of autumnal vibes that make worthy of a spot on this list.

Sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) belong to a family of witches. Sally has avoided using magic as a means to avoid a generational curse, which threatens the life of any man they fall in love with.

After losing her husband and the father of her children, Sally swears off romance. When the curse finally strikes Gillian, the sisters find themselves warding off a nosy, but handsome, detective, Gary Hallet (Aidan Quinn). Sally and Gillian must take advantage of their magical abilities to prove their innocence and break the curse.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Pluto TV.

5. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

Laura Jean (Lana Condor) is a bookish high school student who prefers baking cupcakes to parties. Her comfortable routine is disrupted during the fall of her junior year when five soul-baring love letters Laura Jean wrote to her crushes are mysteriously sent out.

Once exposed, Laura Jean’s quiet existence in thrown into chaos as she attempts to forgo sudden opportunities for romance.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix.

6. ‘Dan in Real Life’

Overworked widower Dan Burns (Steve Carrell) is too busy to meet women. Dan spends his days giving advice in his newspaper column and his free time raising his three demanding daughters.

During a thanksgiving family reunion, Dan falls hard for a mysterious woman, Marie (Juliette Binoche), who he meets at a local bookstore. Hours later, Dan discovers Marie is his younger brother’s (Dane Cook) new girlfriend.

While all stuck under the same roof for a family reunion, Dan is agonized by the sight of his brother with Marie. Relationships get tense as Dan fails to hide how he feels.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Disney+.

7. ‘The Proposal’

Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) is on the verge of being deported to her native Canada and losing her high-power book editing job. In an impulsive move to avoid deportation, Margaret claims she is engaged to her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds).

To sell it, Andrew and Margaret must pose as a loving couple and put on a real wedding.

Andrew agrees to the charade on one condition: Margaret must spend her fall visiting his dysfunctional family in Alaska.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+.

8. ‘The Runaway Bride’

Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) has a reputation for ditching men at the altar — earning her the nickname “runaway bride.” When a big-city newspaper journalist (Richard Gere) gets wind of Maggie’s wedding-day habit, he decides to write a story on it.

While investigating Maggie’s three runaway moments, he cannot help but catch feelings for her.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

9. ‘Moonstruck’

Italian-American widow Loretta Castorini (Cher), a Brooklyn bookkeeper, agrees to marry a dimwitted man she admits she does not love.

Loretta’s upcoming union gets complicated when she falls hard for her fiancé's younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage). Loretta tries to resist her growing feelings for Ronny, but his passionate temperament gives way to a romance she cannot pass up.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Tubi, Pluto TV.

10. The ‘Twilight’ Saga

OK, the “Twilight” saga is not categorized as a comedy, but it’s oozing with cheesy teenage romance which makes it inadvertently hilarious.

When Bella Swan (Kirsten Stewart) moves to the moody Pacific Northwest during the fall, she catches the eye — er, nose — of secret vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). Edward is part of a vampire family who does drink human blood. The scent of Bella’s human blood entices Edward, but his growing feelings for her keep him coming back.

Despite the obvious dangers a relationship presents, the pair cannot resist their burgeoning romance.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV or Apple TV+.

11. ‘Notting Hill’

William (Hugh Grant) is the owner of a travel book store in Notting Hill, England. He lives a romance-free, comfortably mundane existence — until the wildly famous American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) walks into his bookstore.

Following their chance encounter, Anna seeks refuge from her hoards of fans at William’s home. A quiet afternoon together evokes a full-fledge love affair. But as the pair grow closer to each other, it becomes painfully obvious just how different their lives really are.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

12. ‘Autumn in New York’

Will Keane (Richard Gere) is a notorious New York City playboy. He never commits to any woman, and never plans to. When he meets young, free-spirited Charlotte (Winona Ryder) she describes herself and his perfect match, he cannot make a longterm commitment to her, because she is terminally ill.

For maybe the first time, Will falls in love. His relationship with Charlotte changes his perspective on women, romance, dating and commitment.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV.

13. ‘One Fine Day’

Single parents Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Jack Taylor (George Clooney) both have busy work days ahead. So when both their children miss the bus for an all-day school field trip, they are desperate for babysitters.

Despite getting off on the wrong foot, the pair strike a deal to juggle babysitting duties.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV or Apple TV+.

14. ‘Set it Up’

Overworked, underpaid assistants Charlie (Glen Powell) and Harper (Zoey Deutch) hatch a plan to set up their workaholic bosses. As Charlie and Harper work closely to hash out the details, they begin to discover the real set-up might be themselves.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix.

15. ‘Mystic Pizza’

Three waitresses in the small town of Mystic have unique perspective on love and romantic aspirations during their summer after high school.

Jojo (Lilli Taylor) is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, but is suffering from doubts about her commitment to him. Daisy (Julia Roberts) attracts hoards of men, but repeatedly picks the wrong ones. Daisy’s younger sister, Kat (Annabeth Gish) naively falls in the love for the first time.

Rating: R, for some language

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV or Apple TV+.