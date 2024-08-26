Constance Wu as Rachel and Henry Golding as Nick in the comedy "Crazy Rich Asians."

Are romantic comedies dead? I like to believe the rom-com movie genre will never die, though quality rom-com production has definitely decreased.

But during the past 10 years, a year has not passed without a release of a decent rom-com. Since 2013 (since 2024 has not ended yet), we’ve gotten some of the best rom-coms of all time, including “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Set It Up.”

“Romantic comedies have ebbed and flowed in the public’s favor over the years. While many are quick to say that rom-coms are no longer at their peak, some believe we are in a rom-com renaissance,” noted Deseret News writer Natalie Issa in a story on the evolution of rom-coms.

While Hollywood is not churning out rom-coms at the same rate as it did 30 years ago, the genre should not be pronounced dead just yet.

As proof that there are still good rom-coms, here are 15 of the best rom-coms released during the past decade.

The 15 best romantic comedies of the last decade

15. ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (2022)

Georgia (Julia Roberts) and her ex-husband, David (George Clooney), don’t agree on anything — except that they don’t want their young daughter marrying a seaweed farmer from Indonesia. As the pair team up to sabotage their daughter’s wedding, their once-romantic relationship is rekindled.

Where to watch: Starz.

Rated: PG-13.

14. ‘The Valet’ (2022)

When her affair is caught by the paparazzi, movie star Olivia Allan (Samara Weaving) must go into damage control to protect her reputation ahead of a new movie release.

Unsuspecting valet attendant Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) is also in the paparazzi pics, so Olivia asks him to pose as her new boyfriend to cover up that she was dating a married man. Antonio agrees, but he doesn’t know the first thing about fame or dating a celebrity.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+.

Rated: PG-13.

13. ‘Blended’ (2014)

“Blended” reunited beloved on-screen duo Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Any movie starring these two is worth a watch, in my opinion.

After a catastrophic blind date, recently divorced Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and widower Jim (Adam Sandler) have no intentions of ever seeing each other again. They are forced to reunited when, unbeknownst to each other, they each purchase half of a vacation package to Africa. Along with their children, Lauren and Jim must share a suite and participate in family activities together.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV.

Rated: PG-13.

12. ‘The Lost City’ (2022)

The best thing about “The Lost City” might be how absurdly stacked the cast is: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt, Óscar Núñez and more. It’s not a tear-jerker type romance, but it will definitely make you laugh.

Introverted writer Loretta Sage (Bullock) has a bestselling adventure series that features an attractive cover model, Alan (Tatum). Amid promotion for her latest release, a wacky billionaire (Radcliffe) kidnaps Loretta in hopes she will guide him to hidden treasure in an ancient city, which she references in her new book.

Alan embarks on a rescue mission to get Loretta safely home and prove he’s more than just a handsome face.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

Rated: PG-13.

11. ‘Home Again’ (2017)

Recently separated from her difficult husband (Michael Sheen), Alice Kinney (Reese Witherspoon) moves back to Los Angeles with her two daughters for a fresh start. At her birthday party, Alice meets a group of young filmmakers in search of a place to stay.

Alice agrees to let the three young men stay in her home temporarily, but the situation gets complicated when she gets romantically involved with one of them. Then, when her husband comes for a visit, complications escalate.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Paramount+.

Rated: PG-13.

10. ‘The Fall Guy’ (2024)

“The Fall Guy” has a little bit of everything: a killer cast (Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt), action, mystery, comedy and will-they-won’t-they romantic tension.

Following a tragic accident, Colt Seavers (Gosling) abandons his stuntman career and burgeoning relationship with filmmaker Jody (Blunt). He is urged out of life as a recluse by big-wig film producer Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddingham), who convinces Colt that Jody wants him on the set of her new movie.

Colt has a rude awakening when he discovers Jody does not want him there and Gail has other plans for him.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV.

Rated: PG-13.

9. ‘Cafe Society’ (2016)

Young Bobby Dorfman (Jesse Eisenberg) has his sights set on a career in 1930s Hollywood. He gets a job working for his uncle Phil (Steve Carrell), who enlists his secretary, Vonnie (Kirsten Stewart), to help Bobby settle down in California. He immediately falls for Vonnie, but discovers she is not romantically available.

Devastated, Bobby moves back to New York to recover. As soon as Bobby’s life begins taking the form he dreams of, Vonnie makes a reappearance — threatening to uproot Bobby’s charming life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Rated: PG-13.

8. ‘Dash and Lily’ (2020)

Although “Dash and Lily” is not a movie (it’s a short series) it belongs on this list. In eight 20-minute episodes, “Dash and Lily” brings two opposite personalities together in a holiday romance.

During the height of the Christmas season, New York City teens Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) meet through a notebook Lily planted at her local bookstore. The teenagers write back and forth through the notebook while also encouraging each other to participate in dares — like snagging the cap off a mall Santa.

As Dash and Lily’s feelings for each other grow, the pressure to meet in person builds — can they muster the confidence to take their romance outside the notebook?

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rated: TV-14.

7. ‘Always Be My Maybe’ (2019)

“Always Be My Maybe” offers a modern look at romance with all the charm and humor of a classic rom-com, like “When Harry Met Sally.”

It’s been over a decade since childhood sweethearts Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) have fallen out of love and out of touch. They are both facing modern romance woes when they finally reconnect during a run-in. Old sparks are still there. Sasha and Marcus have followed clashing life paths, but their past might be strong enough to pull them back together.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rated: PG-13.

6. ‘Austenland’ (2013)

Giles Keyte

Watch for the romantic plot. Rewatch because Jennifer Coolidge’s character is so funny.

Jane Austen-obsessed woman Jane Hayes (Keri Russell) suffers from a lack of real-world romance. She fantasizes of meeting her own Mr. Darcy. So, Jane spends all her saving on Austenland, an immersive resort in England that promises guests Austen-worthy romance.

Where to watch: Starz.

Rated: PG-13.

5. ‘The Duff’ (2015)

Think “Mean Girls” with a hint of romance — that’s “The Duff.”

When high school senior Bianca (Mae Whitman) discovers she is considered her friend group’s DUFF — designated ugly fat friend — she is determined to prove she can be just as pretty and cool as her popular friends. Bianca enlists help from her childhood friend, Wesley (Robbie Amell), who is a popularity expert. He agrees to help Bianca overcome the harsh label in exchange for tutoring.

If she is going to succeed, Bianca must gather enough confidence to stand up to a snobby classmate (Bella Thorne) and undermine the high school social pyramid.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Apple TV.

Rated: PG-13.

4. ‘Emma’ (2020)

Jane Austen’s 1815 novel “Emma” has been adapted several times in a slew of unique ways. The 2020 “Emma” made room for another adaptation through stunning visuals and stand-out casting.

Emma (Anya Taylor-Joy) is beautiful, rich, quick-witted and meddlesome. She fancies herself an expert matchmaker and enjoys involving herself with the love lives of her friends. Despite considering herself an expert on romance, Emma fails to see her own blossoming romance.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rated: PG.

3. ‘Set It Up’ (2018)

Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch have the type of on-screen chemistry every romantic movie deserves. “Set It Up” has an entertaining storyline, but the casting elevated the movie to something worth rewatching over and over again.

Charlie (Powell) and Harper (Deutch) are overworked, underpaid assistants looking to catch a break from their workaholic bosses. Hoping to distract their bosses through romance, Charlie and Harper hatch a plan to set them up, before realizing they the right set-up might be themselves.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rated: PG-13.

2. ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (2018)

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Constance Wu in a scene from the film "Crazy Rich Asians." | Sanja Bucko

I would voluntarily watch “Crazy Rich Asians” a dozen times every year. It’s got all the makings of a great rom-com — a handsome prince-esque lead, a jealous ex, a harsh mother figure and a third-act declaration of love. What more could you want?

New York City economics professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) travels to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), for his best friend’s wedding. Almost immediately, Rachel discovers that Nick is part of one of the wealthiest families in Singapore — and he is the country’s most eligible bachelor.

As single women fight tooth and nail to get Nick’s attention off of Rachel, she must decide if her relationship with Nick is worth all the pressure.

Where to watch: Hulu.

Rated: PG-13.

1. ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (2018)

Netflix’s adaption of author Jenny Han’s book series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” hearkens back to ’80s and ’90s teen rom-coms. Packed with rom-com tropes like the fake dating scheme, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is proof that the rom-com is not dead.

Reserved high schooler Laura Jean (Lana Condor) keeps a low profile outside of her school’s popular clique. This changes when five soul-baring love letters she wrote to her crushes — never intending to mail — are mysteriously sent out. Laura Jean’s life is thrown into chaos as she attempts to forgo sudden opportunities for romance.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rated: PG-13.