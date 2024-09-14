With the fall season quickly approaching, you might find yourself wanting to hunker down at home for a cozy night in more often than not.

While you’re at home, you might as well watch a film or two. The perfect fall movie should feel cozy and familiar, like your favorite fall sweater. Whether you’re in the mood for something spooky, moody, cutesy or cozy, there are plenty of great fall movies out there to choose from.

Don’t worry, we’ve narrowed down the list for you. Here are the 40 best fall movies to watch on a cozy night at home.

The 45 best fall movies

‘Mona Lisa Smile’ (2003)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max, Hulu

When Katherine Watson (Julia Roberts), an out-of-the-box art history teacher, is hired to teach the students at the all-girls’ Wellesley College in 1953, she inevitably shakes things up.

She encourages the girls to question the societal norms of the time and inspires some of her students — but it ruffles some feathers.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video for $1.99, Apple TV for $3.99

When famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) dies under mysterious circumstances, his family mourns his death and is immediately cast into suspicion.

Private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is called to the scene, and realizes that each member of the Thrombey family has a secret — and practically everyone has a motive to kill Harlan.

‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79, Apple TV for $3.99

“You’ve Got Mail” is a classic fall rom-com. Bookseller and bookstore owner Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) has been struggling to keep her bookstore, The Shop Around the Corner, for years. Things get even worse when Fox Books opens across the street — which is owned by Joe Fox (Tom Hanks).

Kathleen and Joe become enemies, but little do they know that they’ve been communicating for months via AOL. Romance unexpectedly blossoms, but can the two move past their rivalry?

‘Young Frankenstein’ (1974)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Sling TV

Medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) has always rejected his controversial lineage. One day he learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s home in Transylvania and travels to his eerie castle.

Upon his arrival, Frederick continues his grandfather’s work, with the help of Igor (Marty Feldman) and Inga (Teri Garr) — which lands the trio in some zany situations. “Young Frankenstein” is a spooky and goofy fall movie.

‘October Sky’ (1999)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79, Apple TV for $3.99

“October Sky” is based on the true story of Homer Hickam (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father, coal miner John Hickham (Chris Cooper).

Instead, Homer becomes fascinated with rocket science after watching satellite Sputnik 1 in the sky. Helped by his friends and teacher Miss Riley (Laura Dern), Homer begins experimenting with making his own rockets.

‘Wuthering Heights’ (2011)

Rated: Not rated

Streaming: Peacock

Based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel “Wuthering Heights,” the film of the same name follows Heathcliff (James Howson), a poor boy wandering the streets of Liverpool. He is discovered and brought to Wuthering Heights, the home of the wealthy Earnshaw family.

Heathcliff quickly strikes up a friendship with the Earnshaws’ daughter, Catherine. As they grow older, their friendship turns to romance.

‘Twilight’ (2008)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99, Prime Video for $3.99

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s wildly popular supernatural romance novel, “Twilight” chronicles the love story between human Bella Swan (Kristin Stewart) and vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

When Bella movies from sunny Arizona to drizzly Forks, Washington, to live with her dad, Charlie (Billy Burke), she crosses paths with the mysterious Cullen siblings, including the handsome Edward.

As she gets to know Edward, she realizes that there’s much more to him then meets the eye — and can’t help but be romantically drawn to him.

‘Corpse Bride’ (2005)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.99, Apple TV for $3.99

If you’re on the hunt for a spooky movie that the whole family will love, look no further than “Corpse Bride.” In it, Victor (Johnny Depp) finds himself arranged to be married to Victoria (Emily Watson).

As he nervously practices his marriage vows in the forest, Victor places the wedding ring on a seemingly-innocent tree branch — which turns out to be the hand of Emily (Helena Bonham-Carter), the corpse bride.

Dragged to the world of the undead, Victor must find his way back to Victoria before she marries the sinister Barkis Bittern (Richard E. Grant).

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ (2009)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Mr. Fox (George Clooney) has been happily married to his wife (Meryl Streep) for 12 fox years — before he breaks his promise to her and robs the farmers who live next door.

With angry farmers on his tail, Mr. Fox must rely on his craftiness to keep his community safe, while protecting his family. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a great fall movie that everyone will enjoy.

‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Hulu

One of the most iconic fall movies of all time, “Dead Poets Society” follows new English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) as he begins teaching at Welton Academy, an all-boys’ boarding prep school. He uses unorthodox teaching methods to reach his students.

Deeply moved by Keating’s lessons, students Todd (Ethan Hawke), Neil (Robert Sean Leonard), Charlie (Gale Hansen) and more start to chase their dreams, despite the pressures they face from their parents.

‘The Village’ (2004)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79, Apple TV for $3.99

An isolated community uneasily lives by the woods, which are infested with dangerous and mysterious creatures that are attracted to the color red. The community believes that as long as they stay out of the woods, the creatures will leave them be.

After a young villager dies from an illness, Lucius Hunt (Joaquin Phoenix) wants to journey through the woods and fetch medicine from the other towns, but is denied by the village elders.

Lucius becomes betrothed to Ivy Walker (Bryce Dallas Howard), a blind woman, but when things escalate — and get worse — in the village, Ivy must venture into the woods.

‘Runaway Bride’ (1999)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Paramount+

Dubbed “the runaway bride” by journalist Ike Graham (Richard Gere), Maggie Carpenter (Julia Roberts) has left three men at the altar and is engaged to a fourth.

When Ike finds Maggie in her hometown to get the full story, an unexpected romance grows between the two.

‘Jane Eyre’ (2011)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99

Based on Charlotte Brontë's famous novel, 2011′s “Jane Eyre” is the perfect moody and atmospheric fall movie.

After enduring a traumatizing childhood, child orphan Jane Eyre is employed as a governess at Thornfield Hall, the home of Edward Rochester and his ward, Adèle.

As Jane spends more time at Thornfield and with the surly Mr. Rochester, the two begin to bond and fall in love. But Jane learns that Mr. Rochester has a terrible secret, and must flee Thornfield Hall.

‘Remember the Titans’ (2000)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

“Remember the Titans” is about a real-life integrated football team in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971.

Right after T.C. Williams High School was integrated, coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), who was going to coach the Black high school’s football team, is hired to join head coach Bill Yoast’s (Will Patton) staff.

At first, Black and white teammates clash — including team captains Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst), who’s white, and Julius Campbell (Wood Harris), who’s Black. But as the team continues to train, they draw closer — and overcome the racial prejudice in the community.

‘The Book of Life’ (2014)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

“The Book of Life,” which is often overshadowed by “Coco,” follows three friends: Manolo (Diego Luna), Joaquin (Channing Tatum) and Maria (Zoe Saldana), who live a town in Mexico called San Angel.

Both Manolo and Joaquin are in love with Maria and vie for her hand in marriage. Unbeknownst to the trio of friends, two deities — Xibalba (Ron Perlman), who rules the Land of the Forgotten, and La Muerte (Kate del Castillo), who rules over the Land of the Remembered — have made a bet on who will win Maria’s hand.

‘The Princess Diaries’ (2001)

Rated: G

Streaming: Disney+

Shy, quiet and dorky teen Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) lives an unassuming life with her mother in San Fransisco. Until, that is, she receives unexpected news: she is the only heir to the kingdom of Genovia, and has inherited the throne from her late father Phillipe.

Now that she is a princess, Mia must learn how to be a royal from her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews). But with the news throwing her life into chaos, Mia finds herself wondering if she should accept the throne — and if she can rule over Genovia.

‘A Haunting in Venice’ (2022)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

If you’re in the mood for a spooky whodunit, this fall movie is perfect. “A Haunting in Venice” follows acclaimed private detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) to, you guessed it, Venice, at the request of his friend Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey).

They attend a séance at the allegedly haunted palazzo of opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly), which is conducted by Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), who Ariadne suspects is a fake.

When someone is unexpectedly murdered after the séance, Poirot and the other guests are stuck in the decaying palazzo, forced to find the killer before they strike again.

‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

A kooky inventor (Vincent Prince) starts to build a human being — the skittish and sweet Edward (Johnny Depp) — but dies before he completes his creation. Left on his own, Edward runs into Peg (Dianne Wiest), who takes him home.

Edward starts to falls for Peg’s teen daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder), but his scissor hands make him the source of public fascination and fear.

‘Far From Heaven’ (2002)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79

The Whitakers seem like the picture-perfect 1950s suburban family, but they’re harboring a secret: patriarch Frank (Dennis Quaid) is having illicit affairs with men.

His wife Cathy’s (Julianne Moore) perfect life begins to unravel. When she forms a friendship with Raymond, the family’s Black gardener, the two must face racial prejudice from their small community.

‘When Harry Met Sally’ (1989)

Rated: R

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.59

Another classic fall rom-com, “When Harry Met Sally” puts the beauty of autumn in New York City on full display. The film follows the titular Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) as they come in and out of each other’s lives for 10 years.

When they finally become friends 10 years after they first met, their relationship begins as platonic — but, eventually, romantic feelings get in the way.

‘Practical Magic’ (1998)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79

Based on the Alice Hoffman novel, practical magic follows the Owens family, a family of witches comprised of Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), along with their aunts Frances (Stockard Channing) and Jet (Dianne West). The Owens women are under a generational curse: Every man that they love will die.

When Gillian’s abusive boyfriend Jimmy (Goran Visnjic) dies unexpectedly, the Owens family find themselves at the center of an investigation by office Gary Hallett (Aiden Quinn) — and haunted by Jimmy’s vengeful ghost.

‘Far from the Madding Crowd’ (2015)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.99

A great fall historical romance, “Far from the Madding Crowd” is based on Thomas Hardy’s book of the same name.

Beautiful and headstrong Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) catches the eye of farmer Gabriel Oak (Matthias Schoenaerts) while working on her aunt’s farm. Gabriel proposes to Bathsheba, but she declines.

After suffering a misfortune and losing his farm, Gabriel leaves to find work and eventually comes across farm with several buildings on fire. He extinguishes the fire and saves the farm, and eventually learns that it belongs to Bathsheba, who inherited the farm from her uncle.

Gabriel accepts work on Bathsheba’s farm — and the two continue to be in each other’s lives.

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (2018)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

Every time Lara Jean (Lana Condor) has a crush, she writes them a secret love letter and hides it away. But now the letters are out in the world — and one of them was written to Josh (Israel Broussard), Lara’s sister’s boyfriend.

In order to convince Josh that she no longer has feelings for them, Lara Jean starts a fake relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo). But what starts out as pretend turns out to be real — and uproots Lara Jean’s life.

‘See How They Run’ (2022)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

Another cozy whodunit fall movie, “See How They Run” takes place in 1950s London. A movie version of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” is in the works in the film, but production comes to a screeching halt when a member of the crew is murdered.

The gruff Inspector George Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and the bright-eyed Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) are assigned to solve the murder, and uncover a case that’s full of twists and turns.

‘Halloweentown’ (1998)

Rated: Not rated

Streaming: Disney+

Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) has always loved her eccentric grandmother, Aggie (Debbie Reynolds). After a visit from her grandmother on Halloween, Marnie and her siblings Dylan (Joey Zimmerman) and Sophie (Emily Roeske) follow her home — only to discover that she lives in Halloweentown, where every day is Halloween.

What’s more, Marnie learns that she comes from a family of witches. But not all is well in Halloweentown, and Marnie and her siblings must race to save the townspeople.

‘School of Rock’ (2003)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+, Peacock

Guitarist and music lover Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is kicked out of his own band and desperate to pay the rent. So when his roommate Ned Schneebly (Mike White) gets an offer to substitute teach at an elite private school, Dewey decides to pose as his friend to take the job.

Dewey soon finds himself educating a classroom of precocious students on the ways of rock — and he and his students form their own rock group to compete in the battle of the bands.

The ‘Harry Potter’ series

Rated: PG, PG-13

Streaming: Max

No matter which you choose, practically any film in the “Harry Potter” series is the perfect fall (and Halloween) movie.

Orphan Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) has always been odd — and the subject of derision from his Aunt Petunia (Fiona Shaw) and Uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths). But when he discovers on his 11th birthday that he’s a wizard, and is invited to learn at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry is thrown in to a magical world he didn’t even know existed.

But not all is well in the wizarding world — there are rumors that Lord Voldemort, who killed Harry’s parents, is back. Along with his friends Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), Harry navigates the wizarding world and works to defeat Voldemort.

‘Rebecca’ (1940)

Rated: Not rated

Streaming: YouTube

Based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier, Rebecca follows a young woman (Joan Fontaine) who quickly falls for the mysterious widower Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier). After a whirlwind romance and a quick marriage, the two return to Manderley, Maxim’s grand home.

The new Mrs. de Winter learns that she is filling the large shoes of Rebecca, Maxim’s first wife, who died under mysterious circumstances a few years before. Now the lady of the house, she tries to get closer to her cold new husband — and contend with Mrs. Danvers (Judith Anderson), the bitter housekeeper.

‘Northanger Abbey’ (2007)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video

The young and innocent Catherine Morland (Felicity Jones) is obsessed with Gothic novels and has a runaway imagination to match.

When she travels to Bath with her neighbors, the Allens, she meets the handsome Henry Tilney (J.J. Fields). She soon becomes acquainted the rest of his family, including his cold father, General Tilney (Liam Cunningham).

Catherine finds herself immersed in a Gothic novel of her own — which is entirely a figment of her overactive imagination.

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

A great Halloween movie for the whole family, “Hocus Pocus” follows teen Max Dennison (Omri Katz), who just moved to Salem with his family. Despite spooky rumors, he explores an old abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his crush, Allison (Vinessa Shaw).

When he accidentally frees a coven of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), the trio must steal the witches’ book of spells and stop them before they become immortal.

‘Moonstruck’ (1987)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $2.99

Years after her first husband tragically died, Loretta (Cher) becomes engaged to her boyfriend Johnny (Danny Aiello), a mama’s boy who can’t think for himself. Before leaving for Italy to tend to his dying mother, Johnny tasks Loretta with inviting his estranged brother Ronny (Nicolas Cage) to the wedding.

Loretta finds herself unexpectedly and inexplicably drawn to Ronny, and the two fall in love. The affair casts Loretta’s entire life into chaos — and she quickly learns she’s not the only one in her family harboring a secret.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Hulu

Another excellent, historical, cozy fall movie, “Little Women” follows the four March sisters: Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Amy (Florence Pugh), Meg (Emma Watson) and Beth (Eliza Scanlen), along with their mother, Marmie (Laura Dern).

After an idyllic childhood in Massachusetts, the March sisters find themselves grappling with adulthood. As each of the sisters grow up and into themselves, they experience love, death and the pursuit of their dreams.

‘Coraline’ (2009)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $4.99

Coraline (Dakota Fanning) has just moved into a new home with her parents. One day, when exploring her new apartment building, Coraline discovers a secret door.

The door takes her to a world very much like her own, but better — or so Coraline thinks. When her Other Mother (Teri Hatcher) wants to make Coraline stay, she must escape back to her real family.

‘The Hunger Games’ (2012)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99

While not a traditional fall movie, “The Hunger Games” is perfect if you want to add some excitement to your fall viewing.

Every year, the Capital of Panem hosts The Hunger Games, where one boy and one girl from each of the 12 districts are chosen to fight to the death in an arena — on live television.

When Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes a tribute for District 12, along with Peeta Mellark (Joshua Hutcherson), she finds herself playing a deadly game. And she’ll do anything to win.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

College graduate Andy (Anne Hathaway) is desperate for a job. When she applies for a job as Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) assistant at Runaway Magazine, she unexpectedly lands it and is thrust into the world of fashion.

In a world that she barely understands, Andy struggles to fit in — until she finds herself fitting in a little too well, neglecting her relationships as a result.

‘Clue’ (1985)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99

Six victims of blackmail are invited to a mansion by the man who knows everything about them. Upon arrival, the blackmailer reveals themselves, and each is given pseudonyms and a weapon.

Once the lights go out, the blackmailer is killed. Now all six must try to unmask the killer — before they’re the next victim.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

While each film in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is great for fall, “The Fellowship of the Rings” in particular has some gorgeous fall foliage, perfect for a fall movie.

The One Ring, forged by Sauron, was thought to be lost for centuries. Little did anyone suspect that Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) had been secretly holding onto it for years.

Once the ring is discovered, it’s up to Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) to journey to Mordor to destroy the ring. Joined by his friends, Frodo and the rest of the fellowship begin their treacherous journey to Mordor, fighting for the fate of all of Middle-earth.

‘Matilda’ (1996)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix

Based on the beloved Roald Dahl book of the same name, “Matilda” tells the story of its titular character. Matilda (Mara Wilson), born to selfish parents Harry (Danny Devito) and Zinnia (Rhea Perlman), is a gifted child.

With cruel and distant distant parents, and her bully of a school principal, Ms. Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), Matilda’s only solace are her books, her friends and her teacher, Ms. Honey (Embeth Davidtz).

Until, that is, Matilda discovers that she has telekinetic abilities. Emboldened by her new powers, Matilda uses them to stand against Ms. Trunchbull and her parents.

‘The Woman in Black’ (2012)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+

“The Woman in Black” is an excellent spooky fall movie, adapted from the Susan Hill novel of the same name.

Recently widowed lawyer Arthur Kipps (Daniel Radcliffe) is sent to the isolated village of Crythin Gifford, located in the marshes, to sort out the estate of a recently deceased owner of Eel Marsh House, Alice Drablow.

When the children of the town start dying, Arthur realizes that there’s much more to Eel Marsh House than he initially thought.

‘Phantom of the Opera’ (2004)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Apple TV, $3.99

Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s hit musical, “The Phantom of the Opera” takes place in a Paris opera house in the late 1870s.

Young Christine Daae (Emmy Rossum) reveals to her friend Meg (Jennifer Ellison) that she’s been receiving voice lessons from someone she calls “the Angel of Music.” As Christine rises to stardom, she learns that her tutor is none other than the Phantom of the Opera (Gerard Butler), a masked recluse who lives in the catacombs.

But when Christine falls for the handsome Raoul de Chagny (Patrick Wilson), the phantom grows jealous — and throws the opera house into disarray.

‘Coco’ (2017)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Miguel’s (Anthony Gonzalez) family has an ancestral ban on music, but Miguel’s dream is to become a musician. In order to understand the mystery of his family’s past, and to prove his musical talent, Miguel travels to the Land of the Dead.

It’s there Miguel meets Héctor (Gael García Bernal) and Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), and realizes that what he was told about his ancestors might not be the whole truth.

‘Mystic Pizza’ (1988)

Rated: R

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.49

This cozy fall movie follows the ups and downs of three friends: sisters Daisy (Julia Roberts) and Kat (Annabeth Gish), and their friend JoJo (Lili Taylor). All three girls work at the local pizza joint, Mystic Pizza.

Each girl has her own struggles. JoJo gets cold feet on the day of her wedding to Bill (Vincent D’Onofrio); Daisy wants to live fast and party; Kat becomes infatuated with Tim (William R. Moses), the married father of the girl she babysits. As each teen navigates their lives, they plot their escapes from their small town.

‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

After suffering a near-fatal attack from one of his former patients, child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) is assigned to work with a troubled young boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment).

Cole shares his secret with Dr. Crowe: He can see dead people. Initially skeptical, Dr. Crowe works with Cole to discover what the ghosts want — which leads to life-shattering consequences.

‘The Dig’ (2021)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Netflix

Based on true events, “The Dig” is a historical drama that takes place in late-1930s England. Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan), a wealthy and widowed landowner, hires amateur archaeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate mounds on her estate.

Basil realizes he is working with burial mounds, and his excavation uncovers a remarkable find.

‘The Goonies’ (1985)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $4.29

Upon learning that their homes in the “Goon Docks” are facing foreclosure, a band of friends — Mikey (Sean Astin), Data (Ke Huy Quan), Mouth (Corey Feldman) and Chunk (Jeff Cohen) — discover an old treasure map.

They soon embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find the long-lost treasure of One-Eyed Willy in hopes of saving their homes.