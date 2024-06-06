A new "Hunger Names" book, "Sunrise on the Reaping," will be released March 18, 2025, and will also be adapted into a film, which is slated to be released Nov. 20, 2026.

On Thursday, “Hunger Games” fans were overjoyed to learn that author Suzanne Collins has another prequel in the works, which will also be turned into a film, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The book, entitled “Sunrise on the Reaping,” will take place before the events of the first “Hunger Games” book. Here’s everything we know so far about the project.

What will ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ be about?

The new book, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” will focus on the 50th Hunger Games. That means it will take place 24 years before the first “Hunger Games” book and 40 years after the events of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the latest addition to “The Hunger Games” series, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“With ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, ‘the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,’” Collins said in a statement about the project, per The Associated Press.

She added, “The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question ‘Real or not real?’ seems more pressing to me every day.”

Is ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ about Haymitch?

While there’s no official word yet, it’s very likely that “Sunrise on the Reaping” will focus on Haymitch Abernathy, the winner of the 50th Hunger Games who then served as Katniss and Peeta’s mentor in the “Hunger Games” series.

Portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the films, Haymitch is initially a drunk who is uninterested in helping Katniss and Peeta win. After realizing that they have more gumption than past tributes, Haymitch begins to take his mentorship role more seriously.

Throughout the “Hunger Games” series, Haymitch is a mentor and confidant to both Katniss and Peeta — and an important part of the rebellion. “Sunrise on the Reaping” will likely explore his tragic backstory, which is referenced in the original series.

What were the 50th Hunger Games?

According to the book’s synopsis, “Sunrise on the Reaping” will start “on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.”

We learn about the 50th Hunger Games in “Catching Fire.”

The quarter quells, as written in the charter of the games, take place every 25 years. They’re more intense than a typical game: The First Quarter Quell had each district vote on tributes instead of a traditional reaping, while the Third Quarter Quell (portrayed in “Catching Fire”) reaped from the previous victors.

The Second Quarter Quell reaped twice the amount of tributes. Instead of two tributes from each district, there were four, meaning 48 total.

Haymitch was 16 when he was reaped for the 50th Hunger Games. During training, he demonstrated exceptional knife skills and was given 10-1 odds of winning.

To celebrate 50 years of the Hunger Games, the game maker crafted a lush arena with snow-capped mountains. While many of the tributes were distracted by the beauty of their surroundings, others attacked. Haymitch was able to grab a knife and backpack that helped him stay safe.

Haymitch went on to form an alliance with Maysilee Donner, another District 12 tribute, but she died. He, on the other hand, made it to the final two and outsmarted his final competitor by using a forcefield to win.

Why was Haymitch’s family killed?

Enraged by Haymitch’s behavior at the end of the competition and because he thought Haymitch had mocked the Capitol, President Snow killed Haymitch’s brother, mother and girlfriend two weeks after his victory.

Haymitch turned to alcohol to console himself. He mentored the tributes of District 12 for the next 23 years unsuccessfully — until, of course, he mentored Katniss and Peeta.