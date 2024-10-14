Keira Knightley, left, and Matthew Macfadyen, right, star in Joe Wright’s "Pride & Prejudice," a Focus Features release. A “Pride and Prejudice” series is in development at Netflix.

Fresh off the news of BBC’s “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff series, “The Other Bennet Sister,” it was announced that a “Pride and Prejudice” series is in development at Netflix.

Dolly Alderton, author of “Everything I Know About Love,” will be writing the series, according to Variety.

No cast has been announced and “the project has not been greenlit at the streamer,” the article said.

If the project happens, it won’t be the first Austen adaptation from Netflix. The streaming service adapted “Persuasion” in 2022, with Dakota Johnson starring as Anne Elliot.

The film was panned by critics, receiving a score of 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Vox wrote at the time, “Where Austen’s original is devastating in its restraint, this film is broad in its humor, shallow in its emotions, and ham-fisted in its characterization.”

Because of Netflix’s track record with Austen adaptations, fans are uneasy at the prospect of a new take on “Pride and Prejudice.”

“Don’t trust Netflix making pride and prejudice,” one fan wrote on X.

“Waking up and seeing that Netflix might do an another adaptation for Pride and Prejudice is seriously the worst news to wake up to,” another wrote.

The new show isn’t the first “Pride and Prejudice” project that Netflix is developing.

In 2021, Variety reported that Netflix was creating “The Netherfield Girls,” a film described as “as a ‘fresh and contemporary’ take on ‘Pride and Prejudice’ in the spirit of the Emma Stone teen comedy ‘Easy A’ and ‘10 Things I Hate About You.’”

“Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was set to star as Lizzie Bennet. But in the three years since the film was announced, there have been no updates on the film’s production.

Historical romances are more popular than ever

One reason why new shows and movies based on Jane Austen’s works are in demand right now is that audiences are craving historical romances more than ever.

Not only are the 1995 BBC “Pride and Prejudice” miniseries and the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen cult classics, but newer historical romances are wildly popular, too.

Netflix’s steamy Regency romance TV series, “Bridgerton,” has been a runaway success. According to Variety, “Bridgerton” Season 3 racked up 91.9 million views only 45 days after the premiere.

“The Buccaneers,” an Apple TV+ show based off of Edith Wharton’s novel, was renewed for Season 2 a month and a half after it premiered, according to TV Insider.

And, as the Deseret News previously reported, a “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff series is in the works at BBC.

“The Other Bennet Sister,” based off Janice Hadlow’s novel, will center around Mary Bennet, “the seemingly unremarkable and overlooked middle sister in Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,’” according to BBC.

The synopsis reads, “Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer … overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life … until Mary takes matters into her own hands.”

Neither the cast or the release date for “The Other Bennet Sister” has been announced.