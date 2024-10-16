A “Pride and Prejudice” series is apparently in the works at Netflix and fans are already throwing out names for the role of Mr. Darcy.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (”Twisters,” “Where The Crawdads Sing”) is rumored to play leading lady Elizabeth Bennett in the series, per Harper’s Bazaar. But no actors have officially been cast in the upcoming series — and Darcy’s role is up for grabs.

Between Matthew MacFayden’s viral Darcy hand flex scene and Collin Firth’s famous wet shirt scene, the expectations for Darcy are set high.

Here are some of the men fans believe are eligible to play Darcy in the upcoming “Pride and Prejudice” Netflix adaptation.

Who will play Darcy in the Netflix ‘Pride and Prejudice’?

Paul Mescal

Fans are calling on Netflix to cast Edgar-Jones’ “Normal People” cast mate Paul Mescal as Mr. Darcy.

“I’m going to say it … Paul Mescal can you please be Mr. Darcy …” one fan wrote on X.

I appreciate Mescal’s charm as much as the next girl, and I would love to see him in Netflix’s “Pride and Prejudice” adaptation — but not as Darcy. I think Mescal’s lighthearted demeanor is better fit for the role of Charles Bingley.

Callum Turner

Callum Turner is an obvious choice for the role of Darcy. He’s already been in one Jane Austen film adaptation, “Emma.” (2020), and has starred in several more period pieces, including “War & Peace.”

“Please have Callum Turner be Mr. Darcy,” a fan wrote on X.

If Turner isn’t cast as Darcy, he could make a good Mr. Collins or Wickham, too. No matter where he ends up, Turner should make an appearance in the upcoming “Pride and Prejudice.”

Dev Patel

“Slumdog Millionare” and “Lion” actor Dev Patel has also been suggested as a proper fit for the role of Mr. Darcy.

“I saw someone on TikTok that recommended Dev Patel play Mr. Darcy in the Netflix Pride and Prejudice adaptation, and that has lived rent free in my head since I heard it,” a fan shared on Threads. “I don’t know Colin Firth personally but I feel deep in my soul that he would cosign this casting choice.”

At 34, the British actor is the right age for the role. Another fan said his performance in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” proves him capable of playing Darcy.

“Dev Patel. Look him up in David Copperfield, you’ll understand,” a fan suggested on Reddit.

Adam Driver

This one surprised me.

“It might not be everyone’s choice, but he is perfect,” a fan wrote on TikTok alongside a clip of Driver.

Adam Driver could nail the prideful, stoic, overly-private side of Darcy. But Driver has one characteristic that instantaneously throws him out as an option — he’s American.

The role of Darcy has always gone to British men, and that trend is unlikely to change.

Nicholas Hoult

“Nicholas Hoult would be amazing as Darcy!” a fan suggested on Reddit.

Hoult has starred in a variety of films, from “X-men” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” to period pieces like “The Great” and “Sandcastles.”

He would make an excellent Darcy, but he’s got so much range. He’d do a great job playing any of Austen’s men in “Pride and Prejudice.”

Aiden Turner

Aiden Turner gave Darcy a run for his money while playing Ross Poldark in BBC’s “Poldark.”

In 2015, The Independent called on Mr Darcy to “move over” for Aiden Turner.

“I would want a Darcy capable of coming across as haughty and arrogant in a strong way, rather than the more stoic, quiet mysterious Darcy we’ve seen. I think Aiden Turner could do a good job,” a fan wrote on Reddit.