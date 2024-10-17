Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne arrive for the World Premiere of "One Direction: This Is Us," at the Empire Leicester Square, in London, Aug. 20, 2013.

Former One Direction bandmates broke their silence on Liam Payne’s death.

In a joint-statement shared on Thursday, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson said they are “devastated” by the death of their former One Direction bandmate, Payne.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the band wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The statement was signed, “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Payne died Wednesday in Argentina. He was 31.

Fans of former One Direction singer Liam Payne gather outside the hotel where he was found dead after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. | Natacha Pisarenko

According to a police a statement released Thursday, Payne “jumped from the balcony of his room,” per The Associated Press.

An autopsy performed after Payne’s death revealed that the singer died from “‘multiple trauma’ and ‘internal and external bleeding’ in the skull, chest and abdomen and limbs,” as reported by The New York Times.

In a separate post, Tomlinson said he “lost a brother,” per an Instagram statement.

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

He continued, “And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.”