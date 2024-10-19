Orlando Bloom, center left, and Condola Rashad, center right, appear at the curtain call for the Broadway opening of "Romeo and Juliet" on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, in New York. A new adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” will open on Broadway on Oct. 24, 2024, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler.

William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” is one of the world’s most well known and popular stories. A new adaptation of the play will open on Broadway next week, with its own modern twist on the classic.

But this isn’t the only major revival of “Romeo and Juliet” this year.

Other recent adaptations of “Romeo and Juliet” include one on the West End and one from the American Repertory Theater.

Each of these adaptations have taken their own unique spin on the classic Shakespearean play, with some of them starring popular TV and movie actors, such as Tom Holland.

These new revivals feature modern costuming and unique stage designs along with different focuses and settings that divert from the original play.

Here is a look into four recent revivals of “Romeo and Juliet.”

‘Romeo and Juliet’ on Broadway

Directed by Sam Gold, “Romeo and Juliet” at Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway started previews on Sept. 26 and officially opens on Oct. 24, according to Deadline. It will run through February.

The show stars Kit Connor (”Heartstopper”) as Romeo, and Rachel Zegler (”West Side Story”) as Juliet.

According to Vanity Fair, this revival features music by Jack Antonoff and is set in the modern day, with the cast dressed in casual clothes that are currently in style.

Though Connor and Zegler both sing songs, the show is classified as a play and not a musical.

This production incorporates the political divide of the modern day, with voter registration partnerships and a focus on ideological division.

It uses the original language of the play, just in a modern setting focused on the way the world and society impacts youth.

Gold’s idea for the premise of the show was that a group of teenagers had broken into the theater and put on the play because they felt it’s what they and the world need, per Vanity Fair.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ on the West End

This summer, the West End in London had its own unique revival of “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Tom Holland (”Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, per ABC news.

The show ran for 12 weeks from May 11 to Aug. 3 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

According to The New York Times, the show had minimalistic, stripped-down visuals and an unconventional stage, with an emphasis more on the brooding atmospherics and less on the romance.

The stage for the show was dark and bare except for a sign which read “VERONA,” and hazy spotlights illuminated the actors in monochrome, modern street clothes, per the Times.

The minimalistic stage design and costuming put an emphasis on the actors and their delivery of Shakespeare’s classic lines.

Another unique part of the show was the camera operators, who would show up on stage periodically and film close-ups of the actors. The feed was relayed live onto the screen above the stage, per The New York Times.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ at the American Repertory Theater

According to Playbill, the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University recently had its own short run of “Romeo and Juliet,” which starred Rudy Pankow (”Outer Banks”) and Emilia Suárez.

It was directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus and choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, per CBS News.

This production involved modern costuming and a unique stage design that transforms throughout the show.

Instead of focusing on the grudge between the two families in the story, Paulus decided to focus this show on the life force and hope within the love story of two young people.

This show opened on Sept. 5 and closed on Oct. 6 at the Loeb Drama Center.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ at Folger Theater

The Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., opened its 2024-25 season on Oct. 1 with its own unique production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

It runs through Nov. 10 and is directed by Raymond O. Caldwell. The production stars Cole Taylor and Caro Reyes Rivera as Romeo and Juliet.

This revival of the classic play is set in a slightly fictionalized version of the nation’s capital, incorporating the modern-day, polarizing political landscape, per the Folger Shakespeare Library.

The Capulets and Montagues are reimagined as political rivals during a high-tension election season. The show dives into political divides and consequences of failures within society.