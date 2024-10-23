Have you ever sat down to stream your favorite TV show like “Friends” or “The Office,” only to realize you have no food in the house and delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub are too expensive?

That could soon change, as streaming services are enticing customers with new offers.

With more streaming platforms emerging, these companies are struggling to retain viewers’ attention. Trends like platform-hopping and password sharing are popular, costing streaming services significant potential revenue.

To keep customers loyal, companies are now offering incentives that are hard to pass up.

Streaming looks to provide ‘nonnegotiable’ services

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one company that has managed to retain its subscriber base is Amazon, though that’s largely due to its online shopping marketplace and fast delivery. Prime Video is just a bonus.

Other companies are similarly catching on that they need to offer more than just entertainment to grow their business.

Jana Arbanas, Deloitte’s vice chair and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader, told The Hollywood Reporter that while it’s easy to cut back on entertainment subscriptions, it’s much harder when the company also provides essential services like food delivery.

“Times are tough, budgets are tight from a household perspective, and so there are trade-offs that consumers are being forced to make,” she said. “And that’s why I think it is a really interesting proposition for streamers to be partnering with these grocers or delivery subscriptions, because those things are, for all intents and purposes, non-negotiables.”

These additional services may also open new advertising revenue opportunities, especially from data collected through online purchases.

“There’s some real power in there if you’re watching a show and they already know the types of things that I buy from my grocer, and something is on sale or it’s an adjacent product, and you could give me a personalized ad — which I’d prefer to watch anyway — and then I can instantly purchase it on the platform,” Arbanas said. “I do think that is a really interesting opportunity for both of those companies to win.”

Streaming platform delivery deals

Amazon leads the way in providing delivery services for its customers. Along with its massive online marketplace, Prime members get additional benefits from Whole Foods.

Whole Foods offers Prime members grocery delivery for $9.99 per month, along with exclusive deals, discounts and 5% back for those with a Prime Visa.

Disney and Kroger recently partnered to offer two streaming deals: $59 per year for six months of Disney+ streaming services or $99 per year for 12 months.

In addition to streaming, members receive free grocery delivery on orders over $35, double fuel points and exclusive offers.

Customers who purchase the DashPass Annual Plan through DoorDash receive a free HBO Max subscription and $0 delivery fees.

The plan costs $96 per year.

For $99 per year, Instacart+ members get a free subscription to Peacock, along with benefits like $0 delivery fees, 5% credit back, a family account and lower service fees.

Walmart+ members get access to a free Paramount+ subscription for $98 per year, along with perks like free pet care, Burger King deals, free store deliveries on orders over $35, free shipping, fuel savings, early access to deals, auto care benefits, Walmart+ Travel and home returns.