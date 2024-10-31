Nintendo has launched a music streaming app, Nintendo Music, that allows listeners to hear music from their favorite Nintendo games.

The soundtracks of some of Nintendo’s most iconic games are now available to stream at any time, thanks to the new Nintendo Music app.

Nintendo Music features songs from games like Super Mario Bros., Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda.

The app is “is exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and can be downloaded now for Android and iOS devices from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, respectively,” according to Polygon.

The streaming service is automatically included in a Nintendo Switch Online subscription at no extra charge.

“The Nintendo Music app behaves a lot like established music-streaming services like Spotify. Users can browse by game, platform, and character, or throw on mood-based playlists,” per Polygon.

It also allows users to loops songs for as long as an hour, download songs to listen offline and create their own personal playlists.

“The app even has a spoiler setting that will prevent you from hearing songs from boss battles or big moments you might not have encountered yet,” per Polygon.

“Nintendo Music can even suggest and curate music based on your Nintendo Switch Play Activity. If you play a new game on your Nintendo Switch that has a soundtrack in the library, Nintendo Music will let you know,” according to Nintendo.

The platform does not include all of the songs from every Nintendo game, but more music will be added over time.

Nintendo has teased future additions to the streaming library such as soundtracks from Wii Sports, Super Mario 64, Splatoon 2 and F-Zero X, per Polygon.

Music from Nintendo games is not available on other platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Soundtracks available to stream

Here are some of the soundtracks available to stream on Nintendo Music, per Polygon.

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pikmin 4

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo DS

Nintendogs

Tomodachi Collection

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy

Wii Channels

Gameboy

Dr. Mario

Kirby’s Dream Land

Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Star Fox 64

NES

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Watch the launch trailer for Nintendo Music