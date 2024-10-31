The soundtracks of some of Nintendo’s most iconic games are now available to stream at any time, thanks to the new Nintendo Music app.
Nintendo Music features songs from games like Super Mario Bros., Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda.
The app is “is exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and can be downloaded now for Android and iOS devices from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, respectively,” according to Polygon.
The streaming service is automatically included in a Nintendo Switch Online subscription at no extra charge.
“The Nintendo Music app behaves a lot like established music-streaming services like Spotify. Users can browse by game, platform, and character, or throw on mood-based playlists,” per Polygon.
It also allows users to loops songs for as long as an hour, download songs to listen offline and create their own personal playlists.
“The app even has a spoiler setting that will prevent you from hearing songs from boss battles or big moments you might not have encountered yet,” per Polygon.
“Nintendo Music can even suggest and curate music based on your Nintendo Switch Play Activity. If you play a new game on your Nintendo Switch that has a soundtrack in the library, Nintendo Music will let you know,” according to Nintendo.
The platform does not include all of the songs from every Nintendo game, but more music will be added over time.
Nintendo has teased future additions to the streaming library such as soundtracks from Wii Sports, Super Mario 64, Splatoon 2 and F-Zero X, per Polygon.
Music from Nintendo games is not available on other platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music.
Soundtracks available to stream
Here are some of the soundtracks available to stream on Nintendo Music, per Polygon.
Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pikmin 4
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo DS
- Nintendogs
- Tomodachi Collection
Wii
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Wii Channels
Gameboy
- Dr. Mario
- Kirby’s Dream Land
Nintendo 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Star Fox 64
NES
- Metroid
- Super Mario Bros.