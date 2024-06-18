The logo of video game company Nintendo is pictured at the Paris games week in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. A bunch of new games, updates, additions and a new Nintendo Switch Lite were announced during the June Nintendo Direct.

At the latest Nintendo Direct on June 18, Nintendo announced a bunch of new games and game updates for Nintendo Switch and additions to Nintendo Switch Online. And in conjunction with the release of a new Legend of Zelda game, Nintendo is also releasing a new Nintendo Switch Lite.

Here is everything that was announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct.

What new games are coming to Nintendo Switch?

Metal Slug Attack Reloaded — Available now

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD — June 27

Darkest Dungeon II — July 15

Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition — July 18

The New Denpa Men — July 22

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection — Sept. 6

Funko Fusion — Sept. 13

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — Sept. 26

Super Mario Pary Jamboree — Oct. 17

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven — Oct. 24

Just Dance 2025 Edition — Oct. 2024

Farmagia — Nov. 1

Mario and Luigi: Brothership — Nov. 11

Dragon Quest III HD—2D Remake — Nov. 14

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports — Autumn 2024

Lego Horizon Adventures — Winter 2024

Stray — Winter 2024

Tales of the Shire: A Lord Of The Rings Game — Winter 2024

Fairy Tale 2 — Winter 2024

Fantasian Neo Dimension — Winter 2024

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics — 2024

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD — Jan. 16, 2025

The Hundred Line — Last Defense Academy — Early 2025

MIO: Memories In Orbit — 2025

Hello Kitty Island Adventure — 2025

Dragon Quest I and II HD—2D Remake — 2025

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero — 2025

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — 2025

What updates are coming to Nintendo Switch?

Disney Illusion Island: A new mystery adventure has been added — Available now

Among Us: New roles have been added — Available now

Nintendo Switch Sports: A new sport, basketball, will be added — Summer 2024

What additions are coming to Nintendo Switch Online?

Nintendo is adding four games to Nintendo Switch Online. They are:

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords

Metroid: Zero Mission

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

Perfect Dark

What is the new Nintendo Switch Lite?

To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo is also releasing a new Nintendo Switch Lite inspired by the Legend of Zelda games. The new Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is gold with black accents and features several Legend of Zelda symbols inscribed on it.

The new Switch Lite will also come with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. It will be available the same day The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases on Sept. 26, 2024.

Watch Nintendo Direct

You can watch the latest Nintendo Direct video here: