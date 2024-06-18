At the latest Nintendo Direct on June 18, Nintendo announced a bunch of new games and game updates for Nintendo Switch and additions to Nintendo Switch Online. And in conjunction with the release of a new Legend of Zelda game, Nintendo is also releasing a new Nintendo Switch Lite.
Here is everything that was announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct.
What new games are coming to Nintendo Switch?
- Metal Slug Attack Reloaded — Available now
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD — June 27
- Darkest Dungeon II — July 15
- Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition — July 18
- The New Denpa Men — July 22
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection — Sept. 6
- Funko Fusion — Sept. 13
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — Sept. 26
- Super Mario Pary Jamboree — Oct. 17
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven — Oct. 24
- Just Dance 2025 Edition — Oct. 2024
- Farmagia — Nov. 1
- Mario and Luigi: Brothership — Nov. 11
- Dragon Quest III HD—2D Remake — Nov. 14
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports — Autumn 2024
- Lego Horizon Adventures — Winter 2024
- Stray — Winter 2024
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord Of The Rings Game — Winter 2024
- Fairy Tale 2 — Winter 2024
- Fantasian Neo Dimension — Winter 2024
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics — 2024
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD — Jan. 16, 2025
- The Hundred Line — Last Defense Academy — Early 2025
- MIO: Memories In Orbit — 2025
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure — 2025
- Dragon Quest I and II HD—2D Remake — 2025
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero — 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — 2025
What updates are coming to Nintendo Switch?
- Disney Illusion Island: A new mystery adventure has been added — Available now
- Among Us: New roles have been added — Available now
- Nintendo Switch Sports: A new sport, basketball, will be added — Summer 2024
What additions are coming to Nintendo Switch Online?
Nintendo is adding four games to Nintendo Switch Online. They are:
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords
- Metroid: Zero Mission
- Turok: Dinosaur Hunter
- Perfect Dark
What is the new Nintendo Switch Lite?
To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo is also releasing a new Nintendo Switch Lite inspired by the Legend of Zelda games. The new Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is gold with black accents and features several Legend of Zelda symbols inscribed on it.
The new Switch Lite will also come with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. It will be available the same day The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases on Sept. 26, 2024.
Watch Nintendo Direct
You can watch the latest Nintendo Direct video here: