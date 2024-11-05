The television trailer for the new baking show "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" on the Food Network.

A group of bakers are joining the magical world of “Harry Potter” as a part of a new baking competition show, shot on the set of the movies and hosted by two members of the cast.

James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the movies, are the hosts of the new show “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.”

“Nine teams of pastry chefs and cake artists are tasked with crafting spellbinding edible showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the ‘Harry Potter’ saga,” per The Food Network.

The six-part series, from the Food Network, premieres on Nov. 14.

The Phelps twins “bring exceptional charm and behind-the-scenes anecdotes as hosts of this magical series,” according to the Food Network.

Joining the Phelps’ on the show are two culinary judges, Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef, according to Deadline.

“Wizards of Baking” was shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where the “Harry Potter” movies were filmed, and the bakers have access to the films’ sets throughout the show, per Deadline.

During the series, multiple locations from the movies will be revisited such as The Burrow, The Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and Platform 9 ¾.

The items the bakers create on the show go along with the sets they will be visiting.

“Bakers and pastry chefs work to create edible versions of memorable ‘Harry Potter’ scenes, like when Ron and Harry ride the Weasley’s flying car into a tree, and iconic magic, like the golden snitch,” per People.

Will other members of the ‘Harry Potter’ cast be on the show?

Along with the judges and the hosts, there are a number of other actors from the “Harry Potter” movies who will be making guest appearances on the show.

According to Deadline, these guests are:

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley.

Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick and Griphook.

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood.

Watch the trailer for ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’

How to watch ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” will premiere on the Food Network and will also be available to stream on Max, according to Deadline.

The show will premiere at 9 p.m. MT on Nov. 14, per People.