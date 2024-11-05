The November box office is full of big movies such as “Wicked” and “Gladiator II”, but there are also a number of TV series releasing during the month as well.

From CIA political thrillers to Texas oil rig dramas to hospital sitcoms, there are a variety of series premiering in the next few weeks.

These new series are being released both from streamers like Netflix and networks such as NBC.

Here are seven new TV series coming out this month.

Series premiering in November

‘St. Denis Medical’

From the creators of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” “St. Denis Medical” is a new show that follows the staff of a hospital in Oregon.

The underfunded characters work to keep up as they’re overrun with patients, trying their best to take care of everyone, including each other.

The series stars Allison Tolman, Kaliko Kauahi, Josh Lawson and David Alan Grier.

Premiere date: Nov. 12

Where to watch: NBC and Peacock

‘The Day of the Jackal’

A British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) is assigned to find and stop an elite and elusive assassin known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne).

She works to “track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake,” according to Peacock.

Premiere date: Nov. 14

Where to watch: Peacock

‘Landman’

“Landman,” starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm, is set in the “boomtowns” of West Texas, telling the story of those seeking riches through oil rigs.

“The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” per Paramount+.

The show from the creators of “Yellowstone”, is based off of the the podcast “Boomtown”.

Premiere date: Nov. 16

Where to watch: Paramount+

‘Dune Prophecy’

“Dune: Prophecy” is a prequel series to the “Dune” movies, and the show follows the rise of the Bene Gesserit.

“Before they would become known as the fabled Bene Gesserit, a powerful Sisterhood works in the shadows to guide the universe,” per Max.

The series stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel.

Premiere date: Nov. 17

Where to watch: Max

‘Interior Chinatown’

“Interior Chinatown” is based on Charles Yu’s book by the same name.

Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character in a police procedural, goes through the motions of his life and job wishing for something more outside of his life in Chinatown.

“When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, his family’s buried history, and what it feels like to be in the spotlight,” according to Hulu.

The show also stars Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet.

Premiere date: Nov. 19

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

‘A Man on the Inside’

“A Man on the Inside” is based on the documentary “The Mole Agent”.

Charles (Ted Danson) is a retired widower who finds a new purpose when he gets hired by a private detective (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

As part of a secret investigation to find a missing necklace, Charles is sent undercover, to spy on residents in a San Fransisco retirement home.

Premiere date: Nov. 21

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Agency’

In this new political thriller, Martian (Michael Fassbender) is a CIA agent who is taken out of his undercover life in the field to return to the London Station.

“When the love he left behind (Jodie Turner-Smith) reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage,” per Paramount+.

Premiere date: Nov. 29

Where to watch: Paramount+