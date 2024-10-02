Stars of the hit NBC television show "Friends" left to right, Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry.

In between touring pumpkin patches, visiting haunted houses and taking part in other fall-related activities, you might find yourself with some time on your hands.

If you’re looking for some fall TV shows to occupy your time, we’ve got some suggestions.

Whether you’re in the mood for something cozy, spooky or eerie, here are 30 fall TV shows you can watch right now.

30 fall TV shows you can watch right now

‘Supernatural’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Netflix

If you’re looking for a spooky fall TV show, look no further than “Supernatural.” The sprawling, 15 season show follows the adventures of brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester.

After their mother was killed by a mysterious, supernatural power, Sam and Dean were raised by their father, John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). John trained his sons to lethally and efficiently track and kill supernatural monsters like demons, ghosts, vampires and much, much more.

Years later, Sam has abandoned his training to becoming a lawyer. But when Dean unexpectedly shows up, he tells Sam that their father has disappeared — and that he needs Sam’s help.

‘Friends’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Max

“Friends,” perhaps one of the most iconic shows of all time, follows six friends — Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) — as they navigate adulthood, including romantic relationships, in New York City.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) isn’t your average teen girl — she’s a Slayer, just one in a long line of young women who are chosen to fight demons, vampires and other dark monsters.

Buffy struggles to balance her responsibilities as a Slayer with her typical teen problems, but she’s aided by her group of friends. Dubbed the “Scooby Gang,” Buffy and her friends work together to defeat the works of darkness.

‘Twin Peaks’

Rated: TV-MA, for mild sexuality and moderate violence, per IMDb

Streaming: Paramount+

In the small, unassuming logging town called Twin Peaks, homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is murdered. Her death sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community. FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is sent to aid local law enforcement with the investigation.

As Agent Cooper begins to dig into the case, he realizes that not all in Twin Peaks is what it seems. “Twin Peaks” only has two seasons, but its kooky characters and eerie atmosphere has cemented it as a cult classic — and a great fall TV show.

‘Only Murders in the Building’

Rated: TV-MA, for moderate violence and profanity, per IMDb

Streaming: Hulu

Three tenants of an exclusive New York City apartment building who are fans of true crime — Charles (Steve Martin), a former television star, Oliver (Martin Short), a struggling broadway director, and Mabel (Selena Gomez), a young women renovating her apartment — find themselves embroiled in a murder inside their own apartment building.

The unlikely trio band together, employing what they’ve learned from true crime podcasts to solve the case. The closer they get to the truth, the more dangerous the case becomes.

‘Stranger Things’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu

It’s 1983 in Hawkins, Indiana, and a young boy, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), has gone missing. His mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), suspects that her son’s disappearance is much more sinister than law enforcement thinks.

Will’s friends — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) — launch their own investigation. They run into a young, mysterious girl with supernatural powers who goes by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and she helps the group find Will.

‘Veronica Mars’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu

Once a popular high schooler with a jock boyfriend, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) is now a social outcast after the traumatic murder of her best friend, Lilly Kane (Amanda Seyfried).

Now, Veronica helps her private detective father solves his cases — and solves a few cases of her own.

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Netflix

If you’re looking for a fall TV show that the whole family will enjoy, try “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Based on the popular Lemony Snicket book series of the same name, the show follows the three Baudelaire orphans — Violet (Malina Pauli Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny (Presley Smith) — as they attempt to solve their parents’ murder.

After their parents die, the siblings are sent to live with their guardian, Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), who is plotting to get his hands on the children’s inheritance.

‘Gravity Falls’

Rated: TV-Y7

Streaming: Hulu

“Gravity Falls” follows twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) as they spend the summer with their great-uncle Grunkle Stan (Alex Hirsch). Grunkle Stan lives in the strange and mysterious town of Gravity Falls, where he owns a tourist trap called The Mystery Shack.

As the twins spend more time in Gravity Falls, they attempt to learn more about the strange town — and to unlock its secrets.

‘Vampire Diaries’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Peacock, Max

Teen Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) lives an idyllic life in Mystic Falls, Virginia — until she and her parents get into a car crash. Her parents are killed, but Elena miraculously survives.

Still reeling from the death of her parents, Elena meets Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), the new boy in school, and falls for him. But she learns that Stefan isn’t what he seems — he’s a 163-year-old vampire.

Elena meets Stefan’s brother, Damon (Ian Somerhalder), and realizes that Mystic Falls has a long history with the supernatural.

‘Sherlock’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu

“Sherlock” is a modern retelling of Sir Author Conan Doyle’s popular detective novels. The show follows its titular character, Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch), a brilliant but antisocial consultant to Scotland Yard.

When Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) returns from a tour in Afghanistan, he becomes Sherlock’s roommate — and reluctantly consults on cases.

‘Sleepy Hollow’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

“Sleepy Hollow” is a great spooky fall TV show — but it’s not too scary. It’s vaguely based on “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving.

Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison), a Revolutionary War soldier and a double agent for George Washington, has awoken 250 years into the future after beheading a horseman on the battlefield. But Ichabod isn’t the only one who has been revived. The Headless Horseman is back, and is wreaking havoc on Sleepy Hollow.

Working with lieutenant Abigail Mills (Nicole Beharie), Ichabod must stop the Headless Horseman — who’s one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

‘The Addams Family’ (1964)

Rated: TV-G

Streaming: Pluto TV, Youtube

“The Addams Family” is a dark comedy sitcom from 1964 that follows the hijinks of its titular family.

The Addams family is comprised of father Gomez (John Astin), mother Morticia (Carolyn Jones), daughter Wednesday (Lisa Loring) and son Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax). Their extended family also lives with them, including Uncle Fester and Grandma Addams.

Each member of the Addams family loves the macabre and the spooky, and the hilarious family sitcom explores their wacky family dynamic.

‘Gilmore Girls’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Netflix

If you’re in the mood for a cozy fall TV show, “Gilmore Girls” makes for the perfect watch. The show chronicles the lives of young single mother Lorelei (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) in their idyllic town of Stars Hollow.

“Gilmore Girls” dives into the friendships, love and family of the two women and the town, including Lorelei’s best friend Sookie (Melissa McCarthy); Rory’s love triangle between Dean (Jared Padalecki) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia); and both of their relationships with Lorelei’s domineering and wealthy parents, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop).

‘Adventure Time’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Hulu, Max, Disney+

“Adventure Time” is a whimsical and quirky fantasy show that follows the adventures of 12-year-old Finn (Jeremy Shada) and his magical dog, Jake (John DiMaggio). Jake and Finn protect the Land of Ooo against all kinds of evils — but especially the Ice King (Tom Kenny).

The Ice King, desperate for a wife, is always trying to kidnap Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) and force her to be his bride. Finn and Jake work to protect Princess Bubblegum and everyone else living in Ooo.

‘The Terror’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Netflix

Based on a true story, “The Terror” is a fictionalized and eerie account of the real-life disappearance of Captain Sir John Franklin’s expedition to the Arctic from 1845 to 1848.

The HMS Terror, led by Francis Crozier (Jared Harris), and the HMS Erebus, captained by Sir John Franklin (Ciarán Hinds), are heading to the uncharted territory beyond King William Island to find the at-the-time still undiscovered Northwest Passage.

Both ships are soon surrounded by ice, and the crew must fight to survive the elements — and a mysterious, supernatural force soon begins to pick them off one by one.

‘The X-Files’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

“The X-Files” — the longest running sci-fi TV show in television history — follows the adventures of FBI agents Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny).

Scully, a realist, and Mulder, a conspiracy theorist, investigate the X-Files, unsolved cases that revolve around the paranormal and the supernatural. “The X-Files” most famously tackles the existence of extraterrestrial life, also known as the “Colonists.”

‘New Girl’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Peacock, Disney+

The excellent rom-com TV show “New Girl” follows roommates Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris).

After a messy breakup, upbeat Jess moves in with three single and quirky guys. At first an unlikely group, Jess soon becomes friends with Nick, Schmidt and Winston. Along with Jess’ friend Cece (Hannah Simone), the group becomes somewhat of a family.

Nick and Jess are the series’ will-they-won’t-they couple, and their romance ebbs and flows throughout all seven seasons of “New Girl.”

‘Wednesday’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Streaming

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) has been expelled from her school. As a last resort, her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) send her to Nevermore Academy, their alma mater and a school for monsters and those with abilities.

Even among her peers, Wednesday’s cold personality makes it difficult for her to make friends. But when she realizes that she inherited her mother’s psychic abilities, she works with her schoolmates to solve a murder mystery.

‘A Discovery of Witches’

Rated: TV-MA for mild sexuality, moderate violence and frightening images, per IMDb

Streaming: Netflix

Based on the “All Souls” trilogy, “A Discovery of Witches” is essentially the grown woman’s “Twilight.”

Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) is a historian and a very reluctant witch. When conducting her research one day, she discovers a magical manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library. At first she thinks it’s just another historical manuscript, but she later discovers that it’s The Book of Life — a book that holds the secrets of all magical creatures.

The book soon attracts the attention of other magical creatures in the area — vampires, witches and demons — including Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a geneticist and power vampire.

An unlikely — and forbidden — romance blossoms between the two, and together they work together to discover The Book of Life’s secrets.

‘One Tree Hill’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Max, Disney+

Set in the fictional town of One Tree Hill, North Carolina, “One Tree Hill” revolves around the lives of half brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty) and their friends.

Lucas and Nathan have a turbulent relationship, and they fight for power on their high school basketball team. Their rivalry made even worse by Lucas’s interest in Nathan’s girlfriend, Peyton (Hilarie Burton).

‘Agatha All Along’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Disney+

After the explosive events of “WandaVision,” powerful witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is finally freed from the spell she was put under by Wanda, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Agatha gathers a ragtag group of witches — Lilia (Patti LuPone), Rio (Aubrey Plaza), Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata), Alice (Ali Ahn) and a mysterious teen boy only known as “Teen” (Joe Locke) — to walk down the Witches’ Road and regain her powers.

‘Pushing Daisies’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Max

“Pushing Daisies” follows Ned (Lee Pace), a humble pie-maker with an extraordinary gift: to bring the dead back to life with a single touch and bring them back to death with another touch of his finger. The only catch? If they stay alive longer than a minute, someone around them dies.

Ned uses his powers to bring his childhood sweetheart, Chuck (Anna Friel), back to life when investigating her mysterious death with his friend, private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride).

Together, Chuck, Emerson and Ned work to solve a variety of murders.

‘Over the Garden Wall’

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Hulu

“Over the Garden Wall” is an whimsical, eerie fall TV show that both you and your kids with enjoy.

Brothers Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean) find themselves lost in the Unknown, a mysterious forest full of creatures and unexplained forces. With the help of a talking bluebird, Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey), the brothers try to find their way back — and cross paths with all types of creatures, both quirky and menacing.

‘Endeavour’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Prime Video, PBS

A prequel to the popular British detective drama, “Inspector Morse,” “Endeavour” follows the young Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) as he begins his law enforcement career in the 1960s in Oxford.

Young Morse is gifted and cultured — and couldn’t be more different than the rest of the police force. As a young detective constable, Morse works with Detective Inspector Fred Thursday (Roger Allam) to solve Oxford’s grisly crimes.

‘Friday Night Lights’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+

Does it get more fall than football? “Friday Night Lights” follows the ups and downs of the high school football team in the rural town of Dillon, Texas.

Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) leads the team, while feeling the pressure of his small town and juggling his own family problems. “Friday Night Lights” follows the dynamic of the team, its players and its impact on a small town where football is everything.

‘The Last of Us’

Rated: TV-MA for moderate violence, gore, frightening images and profanity, per IMDb

Streaming: Max

Based on the wildly popular video game of the same name, “The Last of Us” takes place in a world where a deadly pandemic has turned people into zombies — called “infected” on the show — and caused the end of society.

Joel (Pedro Pascal), a closed-off and talented smuggler, must take Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teen immune from the infection, across the country to create a cure. The unlikely duo bond as they embark on the bitter and deadly journey.

‘Pretty Little Liars’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Max, Disney+

Based on Sara Shepard’s book series, “Pretty Little Liars” follows a group of friends as they uncover the truth behind their friend’s disappearance.

Thirteen-year-old Alison (Sasha Pieterse) disappeared one year ago, and friends Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Spencer (Troian Bellisario) have since grown apart.

But when each girl gets messages from the mysterious “A,” threatening to expose their secrets, they work together to reveal A’s identity and to discover what really happened to Alison.

‘Felicity’

Rated: TV-14

Streaming: Hulu, Disney+

Shy high schooler Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) is set to go to Stanford for college — until, that is, she asks her crush Ben (Scott Speedman) where he’s going to college on the day of their high school graduation. When he reveals that he’s going to the fictional University of New York, she scraps her plans and follows Ben to college in New York City.

Once she’s in New York, Felicity embarks on a journey of self-discovery and comes into her own.

‘Scooby Doo, Where Are You!’

Rated: TV-G

Streaming: Tubi, Max

“Scooby Doo, Where Are You!” is a spooky fall TV show that everyone will love. The show follows teens Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy — and their talking dog Scooby-Doo — as they travel across the country in their Mystery Machine to solve mysteries.

“Scooby Doo, Where Are You!” features iconic monsters and villains like ghosts, clowns, werewolves and much more.