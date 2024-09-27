This image released by Netflix shows Kristen Bell, left, and Adam Brody in a scene from "Nobody Wants This."

Netflix’s newest original series “Nobody Wants This” from creator Erin Foster is the latest attempt at a solid romantic comedy, or rom-com, starring Kristin Bell and Adam Brody.

This new series follows the traditional format of a rom-com in the form of a 10-episode TV show, and according to The New York Times, this series is helping to resuscitate the rom-com.

“It’s not bad. The jokes land. The story hums along. The people in it are real-ish — they may do cartoonish things, but they are not cartoons. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, who play the central couple, are charming and work well together.”

“Nobody Wants This” is about the unlikely relationship of Joanne, an irreverent, outspoken podcaster, and Noah, a newly single rabbi.

Netflix’s new series follows recent attempts at a great rom-com such as the movies “Anyone But You”, “Family Affair” and “The Idea of You.”

Though the classic medium of rom-coms is films, “Nobody Wants This” is far from being the first rom-com TV series. This year has already seen the release of Prime Video’s “My Lady Jane” and Netflix’s “One Day.”

These TV show rom-coms allow viewers to watch two people fall in love just like in a movie, but with more time to get to know the characters and get invested in their love story.

While traditional rom-com movies normally follow one couple’s journey, TV show rom-coms can follow the love stories and storylines of multiple characters.

Are there other rom-com TV shows like ‘Nobody Wants This’?

There’s been a bevy of rom-com TV shows lately, such as “One Day” and “My Lady Jane,” along with “Emily in Paris,” which had the premiere of its fourth season earlier this month. Others include “High Fidelity,” “Starstruck” and “Love Life.”

Ranging from sit coms following adult friend groups with multiple seasons, to limited series about teenage love, here are some of the best rom-com TV shows available to stream right now.

‘Dash & Lily’

Starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis, “Dash & Lily” was released in 2020. It is about two teens at Christmas time in New York City who meet through a red notebook. The two share messages and trade dares in the notebook as they pass it back and forth.

“Dash & Lily’ is streaming on Netflix.

‘New Girl’

Starring Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and Max Greefield, “New Girl” premiered in 2011. It follows Jess Day, a well liked teacher, as she moves into a loft with three single guys after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Her new roommates Nick, Schmidt and Winston proceed to make life quite interesting.

“New Girl” can be streamed on Hulu.

‘The Mindy Project’

Created by and starring Mindy Kaling, “The Mindy Project” premiered in 2012. It is about the life of Mindy, a doctor who is obsessed with romantic comedies and finding a soulmate. The story follows Mindy as she attempts to straighten out her love life.

“The Mindy Project” can be streamed on Netflix.

‘How I Met Your Mother’

Starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders, “How I Met Your Mother” premiered in 2005. The show takes places in flashbacks as Ted tells his two kids the story of how he met their mother.

The story follows Ted and his friends as they go through the ups and downs of life and love in New York City.

“How I Met Your Mother” is available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

‘How I Met Your Father’

“How I Met Your Father” is a spin-off to “How I Met Your Mother” starring Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell and Francia Raisa. This series which released in 2022, is about Sophie as she tells her son the story of how she met his father.

The story is told through flashbacks as it follows Sophie and her close-knit group of friends.

“How I Met Your Father” was cancelled after two seasons, but is streaming on Hulu.

‘Heartstopper’

Starring Kit Conner and Joe Locke, “Heartstopper” is based on graphic novels by Alice Oseman, and its first season released in 2022. It is the story of two teens at a British all-boys grammar school.

Charlie Spring is openly gay, high-strung and an over thinker and Nick Nelson is a rugby player who is softhearted and cheerful. One day the two boys are assigned to sit next to each other in class.

“Heartstopper” is available to stream on Netflix.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is based off a trilogy of books by Jenny Han and the first season released in 2022.

The show is about teenager Belly Conklin when her and her family spend the summer with her mom’s best friend and her two teenage sons at their beach house. Viewers follow Belly as she navigates teenage crushes and complicated family dynamics and secrets.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is available to stream on Prime Video and FreeVee.