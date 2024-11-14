Julianne Hough, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are pictured Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, "Dancing with the Stars" celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments.

On Tuesday, the “Dancing with the Stars” 500th episode featured the debut of the Instant Dance Challenge, where stars and their partners had just a few minutes to prepare their dances ahead of performing.

The Instant Dance Challenges took up the second half of Tuesday’s episode after each couple performed a dance paying tribute to one of the previous performances on the show.

After the Instant Dance Challenges, Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong were at the top of the leader board with a perfect score of 60/60 between the night’s two rounds.

The episode ended with the elimination of former NBA player Dwight Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach. There are now just five couples left going into the show’s semifinals next week.

What is the Instant Dance Challenge?

Each couple on the show was given four different dance styles to prepare ahead of this week’s episode.

Just minutes before the pair was set to take the stage, they found out which dance style they would be performing and which song they would be dancing to.

Each couple then ran to pick their costumes and then had just a few minutes to prepare their dance.

The Instant Dance Challenge was judged just as the regular dances are, with the contestants earning a score out of 10 from each of the three judges.

The instant dance challenge performances

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong received their second perfect score of the night, with an instant cha-cha to “Apple” by Charli XCX.

Score: 30/30

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson performed an instant rumba to the song “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish.

Score: 27/30

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold danced an instant jive to Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Love is Embarrassing.”

Score: 25/30

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson’s dance was an instant jive to “Good Golly, Miss Molly” by Little Richard.

Score: 24/30

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher and her pro partner Alan Bersten did an instant salsa to “Da’ Dip” by Freak Nasty.

Score: 24/30

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach perfromed an instant Paso Doble to “Victorious” by Panic! At The Disco.

Score: 22/30