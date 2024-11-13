After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, Dancing with the Stars, including Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong dance as the show celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments.

On Tuesday, “Dancing with the Stars” celebrated its 500th episode. In honor of the show’s milestone, each couple did a dance inspired by one of the show’s previous performances.

The episode kicked off with an opening number to “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé, the same song that launched the first episode of the show in 2005.

Performed by this year’s pros, the opening number also featured judge Derek Hough and host Julianne Hough as well as a special appearance from former pro Sharna Burgess.

Each couple first performed a tribute dance to one of the show’s past performances, and the second half of the episode was filled with instant dance challenges.

The tribute dances

Here is a look at each of the tribute dances as well as the original performances they were inspired by:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong did an Argentine Tango to “Para Te,” inspired by the performance by Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough in season 16.

The dance earned Kinney and Armstrong the first perfect score of the season.

Score: 30/30

Kinney and Armstrong’s dance:

Pickler and Hough’s dance:

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson put their own spin on a contemporary dance to “Work Song” by Hozier that was originally performed by Allison Holker and Riker Lynch in season 20.

Score: 28/30

Graziadei and Johnson’s dance:

Lynch and Holker’s dance:

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Inspired by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ performance in season 31, Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold did a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji.

Score: 29/30

Nedoroscik and Arnold’s dance:

D’Amelio and Ballas’ dance:

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten did their own version of a dance originally done by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold in season 25. The two performed a quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.

Score: 28/30

Maher and Bersten’s dance:

Fisher and Arnold’s dance:

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Former NFL player Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson were inspired by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s routine in season 5 for their quickstep to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue.

Score: 27/30

Amendola and Carson’s dance:

Castroneves and Hough’s dance:

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach’s Argentine tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project was their own spin on a performance done by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess in Season 23.

Score: 26/30

Howard and Karagach’s dance:

Hinchcliffe and Burgess’ dance:

Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this week?

After receiving a 26/30 for their Argentine tango and a 22/30 for their Instant Dance Challenge Paso Doble, Howard and his partner Karagach were eliminated from the show.

There are now just five couples left going into the show’s semifinals.

When is the next episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

The season 33 semifinals will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. MT on ABC and Disney+.