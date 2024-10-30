Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard, left, and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, right, strike a pose on Dancing with the Stars Halloween Nightmares, which showed on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, on ABC.

“Dancing with the Stars Halloween Nightmares” featured snakes, puppets, psycho killers and vampires as the seven remaining stars performed dances based on their own nightmares.

The spooky and bone-chilling dances also produced the first 10s of the season from the judges.

In addition to their own personal nightmare dances, the stars had to learn a second dance again this week as they each went head to head with another star in a dance-off.

Dwight Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach were awarded the first 10 of the season for their eerie contemporary dance to “Ring Around The Rosie” by District 78 featuring Natalia Lillee.

The two were the second pair to perform that night.

It was judge Carrie Ann Inaba who awarded the 10 to an emotional Howard and Karagach.

The two other judges, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, both gave the pair nines, for a total score of 28.

Every dance after Howard and Karagach’s received at least one 10 from the judges; stars Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney each received two 10s.

Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten were the only pair who didn’t receive a 10.

Who was eliminated this week?

“The Bachelorette” alum Jenn Tran and her partner Sasha Farber were eliminated at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

The pair did a contemporary dance to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. As expected based on the song, the two were dressed as and took on the character of vampires.

The judges awarded Tran and Farber a 10 and two nines, equaling 28 points.

Later in the night, the pair also went on to win their dance-off, earning three bonus points for a total of 31 points.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ dances from this week

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Dressed as a puppet and puppeteer, Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson performed an Argentine tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy.

Score: 29/30

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong performed a creepy, doll-themed Viennese waltz.

In the final dance before the dance-offs, Kinney and Armstrong danced to “Secret” by Denmark + Winter.

Score: 29/30

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Inspired by the football star’s fear of snakes, Amendola and his partner Witney Carson’s did a snake-themed Argentine tango.

The pair’s dance was to “Poison” by RAVN.

Score: 28/30

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold did a contemporary dance to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens, based on his fear of the dark.

Score: 28/30

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Maher took on the role of a killer for her tango with her partner Bersten.

They were the first pair to perform, and their dance to “Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus received the lowest score of the night.

Score: 24/30

The dance-offs

Tuesday’s episode ended with the stars and their partners competing against each other in dance-offs.

For the dance-offs, two couples took to the floor at the same time, doing the same type of dance.

The winner of each dance-off was awarded three bonus points.

Because she finished last week with the highest score, Kinney did not participate in the dance-offs.

Danny vs. Joey

Stars Graziadei and Amendola were paired up against each other, and both partnerships danced a jive to “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard O’Brien.

Winner: Graziadei and Johnson

Ilona vs. Dwight

Maher and Howard competed against each other dancing a cha-cha to “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

Winner: Howard and Karagach

Stephen vs. Jenn

Tran and Nedoroscik went head to head performing a Salsa to “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte.

Winner: Tran and Farber

When is the next episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Due to next Tuesday being Election Day, there will not be an episode next week.

“Dancing with the Stars” will return on Nov. 12 for the show’s 500th episode.