It's an enchanting night in the ballroom as the eight remaining couples, including dancer Joey Graziadei, celebrate the magic of Disney through vibrant performances inspired by beloved films and characters on "Dancing With the Stars" on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

Week 6 of “Dancing with the Stars,” which aired on Tuesday, was “Disney Night.” The episode included the eight remaining stars dressed as a variety of Disney characters and the first team dances of the season, as well as a new song from “Moana 2.”

Each contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” dressed as a Disney character to perform a dance to a song from a Disney movie.

At the end of the episode, the stars were divided into two teams of four couples to perform team dances.

During the episode, the “Dancing with the Stars” troupe and some of the pros did a dance to “We’re Back” from the upcoming movie “Moana 2.″

Who got eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this week?

After doing a jazz dance to “Cruella de Vil” from “101 Dalmatians,” reality TV star Phaedra Parks and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated this week from the competition.

The pair received a 24/30 for their dance, receiving an eight from each of the three judges.

The stars’ dances from this week

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Actress Chandler Kinney did a paso doble to her own song, “We Own the Night” from “Zombies 2,″ with her partner Brandon Armstrong.

Because the pair finished at the top of the leaderboard after the individual competition portion of the night, Kinney and Armstrong received immunity from next week’s dance-off.

Score: 27/30

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Former NFL player Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson dressed as Deadpool and Wolverine to do a Jazz dance to “Bye Bye Bye” from “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Score: 27/30

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Joey Graziadei donned a wig to become Tarzan for his samba with Jenna Johnson. The pair danced to “Trashin’ the Camp” from “Tarzan.”

Score: 25/30

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Ilona Maher dressed as Luisa from “Encanto” and her partner, Alan Bersten, transformed into a donkey. The two did a jazz dance to “Surface Pressure.”

Score: 25/30

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

“The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran and her partner Sasha Farber became Ariel and Eric for their rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid.”

Score: 24/30

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik received his first spray tan in order to become Hercules. With his partner, Rylee Arnold, dressed as Meg, Nedoroscik did a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules.”

Score: 24/30

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Former NBA star Dwight Howard did a tango with his partner, Daniella Karagach, to “When Can I See You Again” from “Wreck It Ralph.”

Score: 24/30

The first team dances of the season

The two stars on the bottom of leaderboard after last week, Maher and Howard, were the team captains for the two team dances on Tuesday. Maher and Howard got to choose the stars on their teams.

Team Goofs

With team captain Maher, Team Goofs included stars Graziadei, Tran and Kinney, with their pro partners Bersten, Johnson, Farber and Armstrong.

The team danced to the song “I2I” from “A Goofy Movie.”

Score: 27/30

Team Roar

Team Roar’s team captain was Howard, and he was joined by stars Nedoroscik, Amendola and Parks, along with their pro partners Karagach, Arnold, Carson and Chmerkovskiy.

The team danced to “Just Can’t Wait to be King” from the “Lion King.”

Score: 24/30

When is the next episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

“Dancing with the Stars” will return next Tuesday, Oct. 29, for a Halloween-themed episode.

The episode will include a dance-off between the show’s contestants.

“Dancing with the Stars” can be watched live on ABC and Disney+.