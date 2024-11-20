This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Paul Mescal in a scene from "Gladiator II."

In an early scene in “Gladiator II,” an arrow graphically shoots through a woman’s chest, leading her to topple and fall to her death. The carnage level intensifies and persists throughout the movie.

By the end of “Gladiator II,” that opening scene feels mild compared to the brutality shown during closing scenes.

Touted as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, “Gladiator II” is guaranteed to catch your teen’s attention — likely thanks to its two stars, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal.

Like its predecessor, “Gladiator II” is rated R for intense violence and gore. Movies with an R-rating are recommended for audiences age 17 and older. Younger audiences can only attend if accompanied by an adult.

So, if your kid asks you to take them to “Gladiator II,” here’s what you should know.

Why is ‘Gladiator II’ rated R?

“Gladiator II” is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for “for strong bloody violence,” per IMDB.

After seeing it, I can confirm that gruesome violence is frequent and intense throughout “Gladiator II.”

Some of the movie’s bloodiest sequences include decapitation and violence involving animals.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Connie Nielsen, left, and Joseph Quinn in a scene from "Gladiator II." | Aidan Monaghan

Is ‘Gladiator II’ more violent than ‘Gladiator’?

The violence and gore in “Gladiator II” is on par with what’s in “Gladiator.”

But there are nearly 25 years of advancement in special effects between “Gladiator II” and “Gladiator” — and it shows. The gore is, at times, more graphic in the sequel thanks to the realism of modern-day special effects.

Many of the same violent acts — such as stabbing, chopping of limbs, decapitation — are slightly more intense because filmmakers are utilizing the latest CGI and makeup tricks in “Gladiator II.”

Is there profanity in ‘Gladiator II’?

There is almost no profanity in “Gladiator II.”

There are fewer than five profane words used during the movie and only one bone fide swear word is used. The language in “Gladiator II” is comparable to what you hear in “Gladiator.”

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Gladiator II." | Cuba Scott

Is there nudity or sexual content in ‘Gladiator II’?

“Gladiator II” has no nudity or sexual content.

But men are shown shirtless throughout the film and a handful of nude statues are seen in the background.

“Gladiator” is rated R and in theaters Nov. 22