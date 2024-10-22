Paul Mescal is pictured in a scene from the new movie trailer for "Gladiator II."

In an era of constant remakes and sequels, it comes as no surprise that Hollywood would return to a title as successful as “Gladiator.” However, not everyone was happy when the trailer for “Gladiator II” debuted.

Throughout the trailer, viewers glimpse numerous battles between gladiators, a hallmark of the first film.

This time, however, the filmmakers up the ante, showing the Colosseum flooded with water for a naval battle, complete with sharks lurking beneath the surface.

While this concept may seem far-fetched, there is some historical basis for it — though not to the extent depicted in the film. This has sparked debate over the responsibility films have in accurately portraying historical events.

What is ‘Gladiator II’ about?

The trailer hints at a story similar to the original, depicting a gladiator seeking justice from corrupt rulers who control his fate.

According to People, the film is set several years after the events of “Gladiator” and follows Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, who was a child in the first movie.

Inspired by the heroism of Maximus, Lucius takes up his mantle, striving to restore Rome’s glory to its people.

How historically accurate is ‘Gladiator II’?

Ridley Scott, director of both “Gladiator” films, has made it clear in previous interviews that historical accuracy is not his primary concern when making movies.

When The New Yorker asked Scott in 2023 about a viral TikTok video by TV historian Dan Snow criticizing the inaccuracies in Scott’s 2023 film “Napoleon,” Scott responded, “Get a life.”

However, Scott doesn’t completely disregard history. He says he simply prioritizes the story he wants to tell over making a documentary-style retelling of events.

Joaquin Phoenix, who played Napoleon in the film, told Empire, “If you want to really understand Napoleon, then you should probably do your own studying and reading. Because if you see this film, it’s this experience told through Ridley’s eyes.”

“Gladiator II” seems to follow the same approach. While the acts shown in the trailer have some historical basis, they are often exaggerated for spectacle.

Estelle Paranque, an associate professor of history at Northeastern University in London, spoke to Northeastern Global News about the inaccuracies she noticed in the trailer.

She confirmed that while naval battles did take place in the Colosseum, they were not to the extent shown in the film. There were no shark-infested waters.

“As a historian, I really think the facts themselves are entertaining enough,” Paranque said. “I never think the facts are a problem for telling a good story.”

While she prefers that Scott stay more accurate, she acknowledges that he has more leeway with the “Gladiator” films, which are set in a real historical period but are not based on an actual story. This is in contrast to “Napoleon,” which is.

However, she expressed that there are limits to how far the truth can be stretched.

“If you do historical fiction, there is the word history in it, and that should be, at the very least, respected,” Paranque said. “There’s no problem with inventing things and extrapolating or speculating, but when it’s just to give us the same old (myths), there’s no room for that.”

When is ‘Gladiator II’ coming out?

“Gladiator II” will be released on Nov. 22, per the film’s official website.