This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked." The movie recently got a shoutout on "Jeopardy!"

After tons of marketing and a massive press tour, “Wicked” has finally landed in theaters.

The highly anticipated film — an adaptation of the Broadway juggernaut that saw Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the lead roles more than 20 years ago — has generated a lot of buzz.

It even got its own category on “Jeopardy!” earlier this week — a series of five clues presented by director Jon M. Chu and actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum.

Here’s a look at the “Wicked” clues (answers are at the very bottom of the article):

A look at the ‘Wicked’ category on ‘Jeopardy!’

Presented by Grande and Erivo: “When Glinda first sees Elphaba, naturally she’s startled. Stating the obvious, she says these two words.” Presented by Goldblum: “I play Oz, the Great and Terrible; learning of Elphaba’s magical potential, I summon her to this colorful place, where’s she’s accompanied by that, uh, tag-along Glinda.” Grande: “As roommates at Shiz University, who better than Galinda to teach Elphaba how to be this?” Erivo: “She says, ‘Grin and bear it. You’ll be’ this, just not quite as much as her.” Chu: “When I first saw ‘Wicked’ before it even hit Broadway I could envision it up on the big screen, and now we invite the audience to step inside the magical world of Oz and enjoy this type of nine-letter experience.” Grande: “In ‘The Wizard of Oz’ book and film, the character of Glinda is mentioned by name.” Erivo: “Elphaba, however, was invented by ‘Wicked’ author Gregory Maguire from the initials of this Oz creator.”

‘Jeopardy!’ releases more ‘Wicked’ clues

But wait, there’s more!

On Friday, the day of the film’s release, “Jeopardy!” shared two more clues, presented by Erivo and Grande, that apparently didn’t make the cut.

“Running from the wizard, Glinda wants Elphaba to remain cool and calm, but she literally flies off the handle. Soon, Elphaba is doing this, like the song title says, and no one is going to bring her down.” “Elphaba is not really quite sure how to harness her magical powers. Something just takes over her, and when it does, these three words.”

(Answers: 1. “You’re green!”; 2. the Emerald City; 3. popular; 4. immersive; 5. L. Frank Baum; 6. defying gravity; 7. “bad things happen”)

How many did you get right? Feel free to share in the comments section.