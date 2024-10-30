Ariana Grande, left, and Cynthia Erivo, cast members in the upcoming film "Wicked," discuss the film onstage at CinemaCon 2024, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The forthcoming “Wicked,” starring Grande and Erivo, will be yet another attempt at using the public-domain work of author Frank Baum’s Oz — filtered through a hit novel and Broadway show — to try to draft off the classic status of the 1939 “Wizard of Oz” film.

From toys and treats to luggage and beauty supplies, the “Wicked” movie has partnered with a variety of brands, releasing special products to help promote the movie coming next month.

“Wicked” releases in theaters on Nov. 22, and ahead of its release, a variety of brands have announced special-edition products in collaboration with the movie.

Most of these products are green and pink to represent the movie’s main characters, Elphaba and Glinda.

Here is a look into some of the companies that have released special products for the movie.

15 companies that have collaborated with ‘Wicked’

Lego

Lego has released four collectible sets in partnership with “Wicked.” Each set features a different setting from the movie such as Glinda and Elphaba’s dorm room and the Emerald City.

Crocs

The Crocs collaboration with “Wicked” includes two pairs of shoes, the “Elphaba Classic Clog” and the “Glinda Siren Clog.” The brand has also released a five-pack of “Wicked” themed Jibbitz which are only available online.

Monopoly

Monopoly has released a new version of the classic board game themed after the “Wicked” movie.

“Play as a student at Shiz University, where you receive the very best education and make outstandiful friends. But there’s a whisper of bad things happening in Oz. Gain the Wizard’s invitation by acquiring locations, transports, and commodities throughout the land — and help the animals and fellow Ozians,” according to Hasbro.

Stanley

In collaboration with “Wicked,” Stanley has released four Target-exclusive Flowstate Quenchers in 40 ounce and 20 ounce sizes. The tumblers are available in “Elphaba,” a deep metallic green color, and “Glinda,” a creamy pink color.

Starbucks

Starbucks has released two new “Wicked” themed drinks. “Glinda’s Pink Potion” is bright pink and features the Starbucks Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with coconut milk and topped with nondairy strawberry cold foam.

There is also “Elphaba’s Cold Brew,” a cold brew coffee with peppermint syrup topped with nondairy matcha cold foam and green candy sprinkles.

Shark Beauty

Shark Beauty released a “Wicked” themed limited edition version of its FlexStyle hair styling tool. The styling tool has a green hue and can be found online or at Sephora.

Beis

Beis Travel released a collection of pink and green luggage themed after the movie. The collection features suitcases, totes, backpacks and toiletry kits in “Wicked Green” and “Wicked Pink.”

Conair

The Wicked Collection from Conair Beauty features a variety of products such as hair tools, headbands, clips and scrunchies in pink and green. The limited edition products, such as pink and green versions of the brand’s hair dryer, are available on Amazon and at Ulta.

H&M

In collaboration with the movie, H&M released a 12-piece “Wicked” capsule collection, which includes sweaters, graphic tees, a purse, a dress and a blazer.

O.P.I.

OPI’s collection in collaboration with “Wicked” features four different sets of press on nails and a variety of nail polish colors with names from the movie such as “Ga-Linda,” “Fiyero’s My Mani” and “Defying Gravity.”

Roblox

According to Broadway World, “The land of Oz has come to Roblox! Users of the popular online game can now explore the world of Wicked, through a new official partnership with the upcoming film.”

The new game features characters from “Wicked,” such as Glinda and Elphaba, and players will also be able to explore the Shiz University campus.

Mattel

The toy creator Mattel has released a collection of “Wicked” Fashion Dolls, the collection includes Glinda and Elphaba singing dolls. There are also dolls for other characters like Fiyero and Madame Morrible.

Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker has released a “Wicked” Mix to Reveal vanilla cupcake mix.

“Straight from the enchanting world of Wicked the movie, create spellbinding, color-changing cupcakes in Enchantingly Emerald or Perfectly Pink hues. See which color your mix will reveal,” according to Betty Crocker.

Theory 11

Theory 11 has released a special edition pack of “Wicked” playing cards. The cards are green, gold and pink and feature characters Glinda, Elphaba and The Wizard, among others.

Harper Collins

Harper Collins released the “Wicked Film Official Coloring Book”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the coloring book has 80 pages with “retro-style illustrations of characters and scenes from the film.”