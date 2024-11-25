Mary Magdalene, Ramah, Tamar, Mother Mary and Jesus are pictured during the filming of Season 2 of "The Chosen" in 2021.

“The Chosen” Season 5 teaser trailer is out.

On Monday, “The Chosen” released the trailer which already has been viewed tens of thousands of times. The teaser trailer focuses on the Last Supper — part of Holy Week, which is the focus of the season.

“The table is set,” said “The Chosen” in a post announcing the trailer. “The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But — instead of confronting Rome — he turns the tables on his own religious festival. Their power threatened, the country’s religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last.”

“I would say Season 4 is our most emotional season by far. Season 5 is more, and that’s definitely come out in filming,” said Dallas Jenkins while filming the season. “I mean, we’re covering the most famous and impactful week in the history of the world — Holy Week.”

“The Chosen” Season 5 will release in theaters in April 2025. Like Season 4, the season will start with a theatrical release and then eventually go to streaming for free on “The Chosen” app. Streaming dates for the season haven’t been announced yet.

Watch: ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 trailer