Anger (voice of Lewis Black), Fear (voice of Tony Hale), Joy (voice of Amy Poehler), Sadness (voice of Phyllis Smith) and Disgust (voice of Liza Lapira), Envy (voice of Ayo Edebiri), Anxiety (voice of Maya Hawke) and Embarrassment (voice of Paul Walter Hauser) in "Inside Out 2." “Inside Out 2″ opened at $155 million at the domestic box office and $295 million globally — setting a new record for the highest global debut for an animated film.

PG-rated movies experienced a boost in popularity this year.

In 2024, PG-rated movies made up one-third of domestic box office ticket sales, the highest percentage since 1995, according to data from The Numbers.

“PG is the new PG-13,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told Axios. “It no longer has the stigma of not being hard-edged enough.”

Family-friendly movies, particularly animated movies, thrived at the box office this year.

The highest-grossing movie so far in 2024 is “Inside Out 2,” which raked in more than $652 million at the domestic box office and nearly $1.7 billion worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Amid a drowsy summer at the box office, “Inside Out 2″ opened at $155 million at the domestic box office and $295 million globally — setting a new record for the highest global debut for an animated film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not just “Inside Out 2” — PG-rated movies have dominated across the board this year. Of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024 so far, five have a PG rating. According to Box Office Mojo, these five PG-rated movies are all among the top 10 highest-grossing movies this year:

“Inside Out 2″ (No. 1)

“Despicable Me 4″ (No. 3)

“Wicked” (No. 6)

“Moana 2″ (No. 8)

“Kung Fu Panda 4″ (No. 10)

“Moana 2″ smashed early box office predictions and grossed $221 million during its five-day domestic box office opening, which is now “the highest Thanksgiving weekend performance of a film ever,” as reported by CNBC.

“Wicked,” which is rated PG, opened last week at $114 million, the highest-performing debut for a Broadway adaptation ever, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

And “Despicable Me 4″ brought in over $969 globally, pushing the “Despicable” franchise over $5.5 billion in total earnings and making the “Despicable” franchise the highest-earning animated franchise of all time.

R-rated movies earn less at the box office

The majority of movies that get made have an R-rating, but trends show R-rated movies are gradually earning less box office revenue.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is the highest-grossing R-rated movie so far this year. It’s earned $636 million at the box office so far this year, but accounts for most of the momentum R-rated movies experienced in 2024.

It is the only R-rated movie that earned more than $200 million this year.

Between 1968 and 2018, the MPAA rated 29,791 films — 57% of those movies were rated R, per Business Insider.

In 2022, the percentage of box office earnings brought in by R-rated movies dipped to its lowest rate in 25 years, per Axios. That same year, nearly two-thirds of box office revenue came from PG-13 movies.

“If the greatest chance of box office success is having a PG-13 rating, or not having an R rating, then that’s where the industry really had to go if that was the primary goal,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian, per Axios.