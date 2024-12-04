Spotify Wrapped is here, and Taylor Swift dominated the charts. She ranked as No. 1 most streamed artist globally for 2024, marking the second year in a row for Swift to earn that ranking.
Her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” reached the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify.
As top artist, she raked in more than 26.6 billion streams on the platform, according to The Associated Press.
It wasn’t just on Spotify that Swift dominated. Apple Music also released its year-end charts, with Swift named the top streamed artist of 2024, with “The Tortured Poets Department” ranking as the top streamed album of the year on that platform as well, according to Billboard.
How did Taylor Swift respond to the Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music rankings?
Swift shared a shoutout to fans with an Instagram Story for each platform.
“Ahhhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!! You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of The Year on @applemusic!!!” she wrote on her Story, which disappears within 24 hours of posting.
She also shared Spotify’s reel announcing the news with a video ending with “In Her Global Era” to her stories.
“Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable. What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of shows. THANK YOU!” she wrote.
Other records Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has broken
Here are some other records the album broke.
- Streaming records: The dense 31-song album dominated the charts for weeks after release and became the first album to top 300 million streams in one day and more than 1 billion in the first week of its release, Variety reported.
- Most pre-saves on Spotify: Before it was even released, the album broke Spotify’s record for most pre-saves in platform history, per Billboard. The countdown started Mar. 28, and Swifties flocked to the music streaming site to secure their listening time when the album dropped.
- Shattering Album sales records: “The Tortured Poets Department” cashed in 2.6 million equivalent album sales in the first week of its release and has 1.9 million in traditional album sales, according to US Weekly.
- Vinyl sales: It set a record for most vinyl sales, with 859,000 sold, per Forbes.