Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Spotify Wrapped is here, and Taylor Swift dominated the charts. She ranked as No. 1 most streamed artist globally for 2024, marking the second year in a row for Swift to earn that ranking.

Her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” reached the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify.

As top artist, she raked in more than 26.6 billion streams on the platform, according to The Associated Press.

It wasn’t just on Spotify that Swift dominated. Apple Music also released its year-end charts, with Swift named the top streamed artist of 2024, with “The Tortured Poets Department” ranking as the top streamed album of the year on that platform as well, according to Billboard.

How did Taylor Swift respond to the Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music rankings?

Swift shared a shoutout to fans with an Instagram Story for each platform.

“Ahhhhhh thank you for listening to my music and TTPD so much!!!! You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of The Year on @applemusic!!!” she wrote on her Story, which disappears within 24 hours of posting.

She also shared Spotify’s reel announcing the news with a video ending with “In Her Global Era” to her stories.

“Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable. What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of shows. THANK YOU!” she wrote.

Other records Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ has broken

Here are some other records the album broke.