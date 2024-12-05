Brandon Sanderson poses for a portrait at BYU in Provo on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Sanderson’s next book, “Wind and Truth,” will be released on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Fantasy author Brandon Sanderson’s next book, “Wind and Truth,” will be released on Friday. Here’s a look into what you should know about the release.

“Wind and Truth” is the next book in Sanderson’s narrative war epic “The Stormlight Archive.”

What is ‘Wind and Truth’?

“Wind and Truth” is the fifth installment in Sanderson’s “The Stormlight Archive” series.

According to Sanderson’s website, “This is my big epic. If you want to jump into the deep end, this is it: my most ambitious work. A story dealing with political intrigue and war, heavy on the worldbuilding and lore — but focused on the story of a young surgeon who is drafted into battle and forced to carry siege equipment in a protracted war.”

The series will contain a total of 10 books in two parts; “Wind and Truth” is the last book in the first arc.

“The Way of Kings” is the first book of the series and was released in 2010. It is followed by “Words of Radiance,” “Oathbringer” and “Rhythm of War,” per Sanderson’s website.

There are also two novellas included in the series, “Edgedancer” and “Dawnshard.”

“The Stormlight Archive” is set within Sanderson’s fictional universe the Cosmere, which also includes his “Mistborn” series.

Where will ‘Wind and Truth’ be available for purchase?

According to USA Today, “Wind and Truth” is available for purchase online and in person from multiple vendors and retailers.

Here’s where the book can be purchased online:

“Wind and Truth” will also be available for purchase in person from bookstores like Barnes & Noble and other retailers such as Target, per USA Today.

Will ‘Wind and Truth’ be available as an e-book and audiobook?

Yes, “Wind and Truth” will be available in both e-book and audiobook format.

The e-book will be available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple, and it costs $19.99, according to USA Today.

Audiobook versions of “Wind and Truth” retail at $49.99, but through Apple Books it costs $29.99.

The audiobook of “Wind and Truth” is also included at no cost for those with an Audible membership.

How long is ‘Wind and Truth’?

“Wind and Truth” is the longest book in the series so far, with around 491,000 words.

According to Amazon, the physical copy of the book is 1,344 pages long.

The audiobook version of “Wind and Truth” is 62 hours and 48 minutes long and it is narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading, according to Audible.