Singer Josh Groban performs at the Delta Center (then Vivint Arena) in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Just days after Adele brought her two-year Las Vegas residency to a heartfelt conclusion, another big-name artist has announced a run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Josh Groban.

Over the past four years, the “You Raise Me Up” singer released an album, went on tour and landed his “dream role” as the lead in the Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd.”

Now, Groban is ready to bring his music to The Colosseum — and he’s already noting at least one major difference from Adele’s residency.

“I’m not going to have a piano on fire,” he told USA Today. “I don’t have ‘flaming piano’ budget.”

Josh Groban announces a Las Vegas residency

Groban has said he didn’t see Adele’s show at The Colosseum, but he did get a chance to see Celine Dion.

Over the years, artists including Madonna, Elton John and Reba McEntire have performed at the esteemed venue.

“I was there at one of the opening nights of Celine,” Groban told USA Today. “She set the bar for Vegas and for what is possible there … so many singers I have admired have graced that stage that it’s in the walls now. I haven’t been to Vegas in three or four years, so I’m excited to get back there at all. It’s going to be a trip.”

Groban’s turn at The Colosseum comes in May. The brief stint, which runs from May 9-17, will feature five shows and highlight the “gems” throughout his career, per USA Today.

Singer Josh Groban performs at the Delta Center (then Vivint Arena) in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The singer’s most recent album — his ninth — came in 2020. Before the pandemic, he was about a third of the way through recording “Harmony,” which he had originally envisioned to be all covers — a tribute to classic songs he loved like Kenny Loggins’ “Celebrate Me Home,” Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” and Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now or Never.”

But when Groban wound up with more free time during the pandemic, he found himself creating new music at the piano in his bedroom. He ended up writing two new songs for the album.

“If you like to write, you’re going to just start writing,” he previously told the Deseret News. “You have an idea, or the world around you changes in a way where you feel like you just have to get it out of your head. I didn’t write for the album — I just wrote.”

How to get tickets for Josh Groban’s Las Vegas residency

Tickets for Groban’s Vegas residency go on sale to the general public on Dec. 6, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/JoshGrobanVegas.

More from Josh Groban

Before he heads to Las Vegas, Groban is hosting “Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays.”

The holiday special, which airs Dec. 20 on CBS, will feature guest artists including Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, James Bay, and The War and Treaty, according to Groban’s Instagram.