‘Our biggest season ever’: These 9 Broadway shows are coming to Utah

Broadway at the Eccles is calling its upcoming season its biggest one yet — and for good reason.

On Wednesday, the Broadway series announced nine musicals and plays that will come through Salt Lake City for the 2024-25 season. The lineup includes several premieres in Utah — including “Kimberly Akimbo” (the most recent winner of the Tony award for best musical), “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Life of Pi.” The 2024-25 season will also see the return of a few Utah favorites — “Wicked” comes back for a six-week run and “Les Miserables” will return for two weeks.

“This is truly a season with something for everyone, from Broadway’s biggest hits to shows that will touch your heart and delight new audiences,” Victor Hamburger, vice president of Mountain for Broadway Across America, said in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “Broadway is a huge economic driver in our community and we are so excited to present our biggest season ever.”

Here’s a breakdown of the nine shows in the 2024-25 season.

What’s in the Broadway at the Eccles 2024-25 season lineup?

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ — Sept. 10-15

The musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” based on the 1993 Robin Williams film, had just a few days of preview performances on Broadway when the pandemic shuttered all theaters for 18 months — the longest shutdown in Broadway history.

Official opening night came in December of 2021, but the production went on hiatus for a few months, ultimately closing after just over 80 regular performances.

The story of Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who poses as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire to stay in his kids’ lives amid a messy divorce, had its first North American tour in 2023.

‘Funny Girl’ — Oct. 8-13

From the legendary Barbra Streisand in the 1960s to a lackluster 2022 revival — until “Glee” star Lea Michele stepped in — “Funny Girl” has long been a part of Broadway.

Now, the touring production heads to Salt Lake City to tell the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from New York’s Lower East Side who dreams of life on the stage — and won’t let anyone rain on her parade.

‘Peter Pan’ — Nov. 5-10

Based on the 1954 Broadway adaptation of “Peter Pan,” featuring Broadway star Mary Martin in the lead role, a revamped “Peter Pan” from Emmy Award-winning director Lonny Price is flying to Salt Lake City. The revitalized production about celebrating childhood includes a song that was removed from the 1954 adaptation and a multicultural cast, per ABC News.

“Part of the why I wanted to do this is that it will be kids’ first experience in the theater, and I want them not only to fall in love with ‘Peter Pan,’ but to fall in love with the theater and to come back,” Price told ABC News.

‘Kimberly Akimbo’ — Dec. 5-10

“Kimberly Akimbo” is one of the latest Broadway hits, winning a slew of Tony Awards at the 2023 ceremony — including for best musical, best original score and best lead actress in a musical.

The musical tells the story of Kimberly, “a 16-year-old girl with a rare genetic disease that makes her look 72,” according to Playbill. After moving to a new town in New Jersey, “Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges,” per a description shared in a news release. “Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.”

‘The Book of Mormon’ — Jan. 21-26, 2025

“The Book of Mormon” musical is returning to Salt Lake City for the fourth time — just blocks away from Temple Square and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ headquarters, the Deseret News previously reported.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2011 and went on to win nine Tony Awards, including for best musical. Over the years, it’s received a mix of high praise and criticism over its treatment of religion and culture, per the Deseret News.

‘Les Miserables’ — Feb. 26-March 9, 2025

One of the top-grossing musicals on Broadway, “Les Miserables,” based on Victor Hugo’s 19th-century novel of love and political turmoil in France, returns to the Eccles Theater for a two-week run. The production last came through the venue in 2023.

Since the initial end of its Broadway run in 2003, “Les Miserables” has seen two Broadway revivals.

‘Life of Pi’ — April 1-6, 2025

As a play, “Life of Pi” received high praise when it premiered on Broadway last year, earning three Tony Awards — including for best scenic design of a play.

Based on Yann Martel’s 2001 book, “Life of Pi” tells the story of a 16-year-old who is shipwrecked in the Pacific Ocean and survives on a lifeboat with four companions — a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger.

“Life of Pi” comes to the Eccles Theater in April of 2025. Provided by Broadway Across America

“With dazzling imagination and sublime control, the show’s cast and crew conjure a delirious, dynamic, highly pettable world. And oh, is it a wonder,” wrote Alexis Soloski in a critics’ pick for The New York Times.

‘Wicked’ — April 16-May 25, 2025

It’s a big year for “Wicked,” as a star-studded movie with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldbum comes out later this year. The musical, which originated on Broadway with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the national touring production of “Wicked.” Joan Marcus, provided by Broadway Across America

“Wicked” tells the story of the witches of Oz, long before the twister brings Dorothy Gale in from Kansas. The Tony Award-winning production that explores the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, is a Utah favorite — the six-week run this upcoming season will mark the musical’s fifth appearance in the Beehive State since 2009. It last played at the Eccles Theater in 2019, per Deseret News.

It is one of Broadway’s top-grossing productions, and now in its 20th year, is still going strong.

‘& Juliet’ — June 17-22, 2025

“& Juliet” reimagines Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and comes from writer David West Read — an Emmy Award-winning writer behind “Schitt’s Creek.” Guided by a string of No. 1 pop hits from Swedish songwriter Max Martin — including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time” and “Roar” — the musical envisions what would’ve happened if Juliet didn’t end things over Romeo.

The musical had its Broadway premiere in 2022, and earned nine Tony nominations, including for best musical.

How to get tickets for Broadway at the Eccles 2024-25 season