People attend a show at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.
People attend a show at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. The venue has provided a sneak preview of its 2024 summer lineup. | Sam Crump, provided by Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson


Venues across Utah are starting to tease their summer concert lineups — and a number of venues already have big shows booked through the end of the year. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Big Stars, Bright Nights (Canyons Village, Park City)

  • July 9 — Blitzen Trapper.
  • July 12 — Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas.
  • July 19 — UB40.
  • July 20 — “Lead singers of classic rock”: Featuring Jason Scheff of Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo of Boston.
  • Aug. 10 — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring special guest Jerry Douglas.
  • Aug. 24 — Josh Turner.

Delta Center

  • April 28 — Luis Miguel.
  • May 15 — Feid.
  • May 17 — Kane Brown.
  • May 18 — Melanie Martinez.
  • May 27 — Stevie Nicks.
  • June 29 — Kevin James.
  • July 11 — Blink-182.
  • July 16-17 — AJR.
  • July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.
  • Aug. 11 — Peso Pluma.
  • Aug. 27 — Jelly Roll.
  • Aug. 31 — Chayanne.
  • Sept. 27-30 — Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey.
  • Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex.
  • Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.
  • Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Eccles Theater

  • March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”
  • March 9 — Encore: A Musical Review, featuring Broadway stars Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay.
  • March 16 — Bored Teachers.
  • March 26-27 — Gentri.
  • March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.
  • March 30 — Disney Princess.
  • April 9 — Peter Frampton.
  • April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.
  • April 20 — Blippi.
  • April 21 — Bill Maher.
  • April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.
  • May 5 — Adam Ant.
  • May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.
  • May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.
  • May 15 — Derek Hough.
  • May 18 — Ira Glass.
  • May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.
  • May 23 — Celtic Woman.
  • May 31 — Sesame Street Live.
  • June 1 — Leanne Morgan.
  • June 21 — Hauser.
  • July 18 — Il Divo.
  • Sept. 26-28 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in concert.
  • Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce (A.J. Croce, the son of late singer-songwriter Jim Croce, performing his dad’s hits).
  • Oct. 24-25 — Jim Gaffigan.

Visit this Deseret News article for information regarding Broadway at the Eccles’ upcoming 2024-25 season.

Maverik Center

  • March 6 — Jeff Dunham.
  • March 15 — Journey.
  • April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.
  • April 26 — Benson Boone.
  • May 17 — Lauren Daigle.
  • June 13 — Caifanes and Café Tacvba.
  • Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.
  • Aug. 31 — Gloria Trevi.
  • Sept. 20 — Heart.

Red Butte Garden Concert Series

The full lineup for this summer’s Red Butte Garden concert series won’t come until mid-April, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. But concertgoers have been given a sneak preview with the release of the following two shows:

  • July 23 — Lake Street Dive.
  • Aug. 20 — Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes.

Note: Tickets for Lake Street Dive are sold-out. Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.

Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sandy Amphitheater

  • May 19 — Brothers Osborne, with Madeline Edwards.
  • July 10 — Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird.
  • July 24 — The Decemberists.
  • July 25 — Norah Jones.
  • Sept. 5-7 — The Piano Guys.

Tuacahn Amphitheatre

  • March 14 — The Guess Who.
  • March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.
  • March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.
  • March 21 — Colbie Caillat.
  • March 22 — Martina McBride.
  • March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.
  • March 30 — Lee Brice.
  • April 4-6 — Brian Regan.
  • April 11-12 — Foreigner.
  • April 13 — Aretha’s Gold.
  • Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA.
  • Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton.
  • Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival.
  • Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band.
  • Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project.
  • Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

Union Event Center

  • March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.
  • March 13 — Warren Zeiders.
  • March 19 — The Kooks.
  • March 23 — Dan Carlin.
  • April 3 — Mom Jeans.
  • April 10 — Lauren Graham: “Have I Told You This Already?” book tour.
  • April 12 — Niko Moon.
  • April 26 — Bayside.
  • April 28 — Xavi.
  • April 30 — Our Last Night.
  • May 7 — Jesse McCartney.
  • May 10 — Pinky Patel.
  • May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.
  • May 25 — Social Distortion.
  • June 1 — Echo & The Bunnymen.
  • June 11 — Taking Back Sunday.
  • June 18 — Iron & Wine.
  • Sept. 24 — OMD.

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA Amphitheatre)

  • May 30 — Brooks & Dunn.
  • May 31 — An Evening with James Taylor.
  • June 5 — Red Hot Chili Peppers.
  • June 6 — Sarah McLachlan.
  • June 14 — Janet Jackson.
  • June 20 — Cage the Elephant.
  • June 25 — Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard.
  • June 26 — Styx & Foreigner with John Waite.
  • June 29 — New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
  • July 9 — Noah Kahan.
  • July 11 — Hootie and the Blowfish.
  • July 20 — Niall Horan.
  • July 30 — 30 Seconds to Mars.
  • July 31 — Bush.
  • Aug. 1 — Alanis Morissette.
  • Aug. 16 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.
  • Aug. 18 — Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8NOFACE, Cory Feldman, Riff Raff.
  • Aug. 20 — Tyler Childers.
  • Aug. 21 — Santana and Counting Crows.
  • Aug. 22 — Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper.
  • Aug. 29 — Train and REO Speedwagon.
  • Aug. 30 — The Doobie Brothers.
  • Aug. 31 — Hozier.
  • Sept. 6 — Creed.
  • Sept. 7 — Jason Aldean.
  • Sept. 10 — Def Leppard.
  • Sept. 13 — Lainey Wilson.
  • Sept. 20 — Dan + Shay.