People attend a show at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. The venue has provided a sneak preview of its 2024 summer lineup.





Venues across Utah are starting to tease their summer concert lineups — and a number of venues already have big shows booked through the end of the year. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

July 9 — Blitzen Trapper.

July 12 — Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas.

July 19 — UB40.

July 20 — “Lead singers of classic rock”: Featuring Jason Scheff of Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo of Boston.

Aug. 10 — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring special guest Jerry Douglas.

Aug. 24 — Josh Turner.

March 5 — Dr. Jordan B. Peterson.

March 9 — Lany.

April 4 — Tom Segura.

April 5 — Tim McGraw.

April 27 — Jo Koy.

April 28 — Luis Miguel.

May 15 — Feid.

May 17 — Kane Brown.

May 18 — Melanie Martinez.

May 27 — Stevie Nicks.

June 29 — Kevin James.

July 11 — Blink-182.

July 16-17 — AJR.

July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.

Aug. 11 — Peso Pluma.

Aug. 27 — Jelly Roll.

Aug. 31 — Chayanne.

Sept. 27-30 — Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey.

Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex.

Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.

Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”

March 9 — Encore: A Musical Review, featuring Broadway stars Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay.

March 16 — Bored Teachers.

March 26-27 — Gentri.

March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.

March 30 — Disney Princess.

April 9 — Peter Frampton.

April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.

April 20 — Blippi.

April 21 — Bill Maher.

April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.

May 5 — Adam Ant.

May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.

May 15 — Derek Hough.

May 18 — Ira Glass.

May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.

May 23 — Celtic Woman.

May 31 — Sesame Street Live.

June 1 — Leanne Morgan.

June 21 — Hauser.

July 18 — Il Divo.

Sept. 26-28 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in concert.

Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce (A.J. Croce, the son of late singer-songwriter Jim Croce, performing his dad’s hits).

Oct. 24-25 — Jim Gaffigan.

March 6 — Jeff Dunham.

March 15 — Journey.

April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

April 26 — Benson Boone.

May 17 — Lauren Daigle.

June 13 — Caifanes and Café Tacvba.

Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.

Aug. 31 — Gloria Trevi.

Sept. 20 — Heart.

The full lineup for this summer’s Red Butte Garden concert series won’t come until mid-April, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. But concertgoers have been given a sneak preview with the release of the following two shows:

July 23 — Lake Street Dive.

Aug. 20 — Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes.

Note: Tickets for Lake Street Dive are sold-out. Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.

June 7-8 — Luke Combs.

June 29 — George Strait, with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

May 19 — Brothers Osborne, with Madeline Edwards.

July 10 — Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird.

July 24 — The Decemberists.

July 25 — Norah Jones.

Sept. 5-7 — The Piano Guys.

March 14 — The Guess Who.

March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.

March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.

March 21 — Colbie Caillat.

March 22 — Martina McBride.

March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.

March 30 — Lee Brice.

April 4-6 — Brian Regan.

April 11-12 — Foreigner.

April 13 — Aretha’s Gold.

Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA.

Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton.

Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival.

Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band.

Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project.

Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.

March 13 — Warren Zeiders.

March 19 — The Kooks.

March 23 — Dan Carlin.

April 3 — Mom Jeans.

April 10 — Lauren Graham: “Have I Told You This Already?” book tour.

April 12 — Niko Moon.

April 26 — Bayside.

April 28 — Xavi.

April 30 — Our Last Night.

May 7 — Jesse McCartney.

May 10 — Pinky Patel.

May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.

May 25 — Social Distortion.

June 1 — Echo & The Bunnymen.

June 11 — Taking Back Sunday.

June 18 — Iron & Wine.

Sept. 24 — OMD.

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA Amphitheatre)

May 30 — Brooks & Dunn.

May 31 — An Evening with James Taylor.

June 5 — Red Hot Chili Peppers.

June 6 — Sarah McLachlan.

June 14 — Janet Jackson.

June 20 — Cage the Elephant.

June 25 — Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard.

June 26 — Styx & Foreigner with John Waite.

June 29 — New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

July 9 — Noah Kahan.

July 11 — Hootie and the Blowfish.

July 20 — Niall Horan.

July 30 — 30 Seconds to Mars.

July 31 — Bush.

Aug. 1 — Alanis Morissette.

Aug. 16 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

Aug. 18 — Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8NOFACE, Cory Feldman, Riff Raff.

Aug. 20 — Tyler Childers.

Aug. 21 — Santana and Counting Crows.

Aug. 22 — Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper.

Aug. 29 — Train and REO Speedwagon.

Aug. 30 — The Doobie Brothers.

Aug. 31 — Hozier.

Sept. 6 — Creed.

Sept. 7 — Jason Aldean.

Sept. 10 — Def Leppard.

Sept. 13 — Lainey Wilson.

Sept. 20 — Dan + Shay.



























