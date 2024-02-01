Venues across Utah are starting to tease their summer concert lineups — and a number of venues already have big shows booked through the end of the year. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.
Big Stars, Bright Nights (Canyons Village, Park City)
- July 9 — Blitzen Trapper.
- July 12 — Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas.
- July 19 — UB40.
- July 20 — “Lead singers of classic rock”: Featuring Jason Scheff of Chicago, and Tommy DeCarlo of Boston.
- Aug. 10 — Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring special guest Jerry Douglas.
- Aug. 24 — Josh Turner.
Delta Center
- March 5 — Dr. Jordan B. Peterson.
- March 9 — Lany.
- April 4 — Tom Segura.
- April 5 — Tim McGraw.
- April 27 — Jo Koy.
- April 28 — Luis Miguel.
- May 15 — Feid.
- May 17 — Kane Brown.
- May 18 — Melanie Martinez.
- May 27 — Stevie Nicks.
- June 29 — Kevin James.
- July 11 — Blink-182.
- July 16-17 — AJR.
- July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.
- Aug. 11 — Peso Pluma.
- Aug. 27 — Jelly Roll.
- Aug. 31 — Chayanne.
- Sept. 27-30 — Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey.
- Oct. 3 — Cigarettes after Sex.
- Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.
- Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.
Eccles Theater
- March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”
- March 9 — Encore: A Musical Review, featuring Broadway stars Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay.
- March 16 — Bored Teachers.
- March 26-27 — Gentri.
- March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.
- March 30 — Disney Princess.
- April 9 — Peter Frampton.
- April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.
- April 20 — Blippi.
- April 21 — Bill Maher.
- April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.
- May 5 — Adam Ant.
- May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.
- May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.
- May 15 — Derek Hough.
- May 18 — Ira Glass.
- May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.
- May 23 — Celtic Woman.
- May 31 — Sesame Street Live.
- June 1 — Leanne Morgan.
- June 21 — Hauser.
- July 18 — Il Divo.
- Sept. 26-28 — “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in concert.
- Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce (A.J. Croce, the son of late singer-songwriter Jim Croce, performing his dad’s hits).
- Oct. 24-25 — Jim Gaffigan.
Maverik Center
- March 6 — Jeff Dunham.
- March 15 — Journey.
- April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.
- April 26 — Benson Boone.
- May 17 — Lauren Daigle.
- June 13 — Caifanes and Café Tacvba.
- Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.
- Aug. 31 — Gloria Trevi.
- Sept. 20 — Heart.
Red Butte Garden Concert Series
The full lineup for this summer’s Red Butte Garden concert series won’t come until mid-April, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. But concertgoers have been given a sneak preview with the release of the following two shows:
- July 23 — Lake Street Dive.
- Aug. 20 — Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes.
Note: Tickets for Lake Street Dive are sold-out. Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.
Rice-Eccles Stadium
- June 7-8 — Luke Combs.
- June 29 — George Strait, with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.
Sandy Amphitheater
- May 19 — Brothers Osborne, with Madeline Edwards.
- July 10 — Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird.
- July 24 — The Decemberists.
- July 25 — Norah Jones.
- Sept. 5-7 — The Piano Guys.
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- March 14 — The Guess Who.
- March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.
- March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.
- March 21 — Colbie Caillat.
- March 22 — Martina McBride.
- March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.
- March 30 — Lee Brice.
- April 4-6 — Brian Regan.
- April 11-12 — Foreigner.
- April 13 — Aretha’s Gold.
- Oct. 24 — Zeppelin USA.
- Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton.
- Oct. 26 — Southern Utah Blues Festival.
- Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band.
- Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project.
- Nov. 16 — The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.
Union Event Center
- March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.
- March 13 — Warren Zeiders.
- March 19 — The Kooks.
- March 23 — Dan Carlin.
- April 3 — Mom Jeans.
- April 10 — Lauren Graham: “Have I Told You This Already?” book tour.
- April 12 — Niko Moon.
- April 26 — Bayside.
- April 28 — Xavi.
- April 30 — Our Last Night.
- May 7 — Jesse McCartney.
- May 10 — Pinky Patel.
- May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.
- May 25 — Social Distortion.
- June 1 — Echo & The Bunnymen.
- June 11 — Taking Back Sunday.
- June 18 — Iron & Wine.
- Sept. 24 — OMD.
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA Amphitheatre)
- May 30 — Brooks & Dunn.
- May 31 — An Evening with James Taylor.
- June 5 — Red Hot Chili Peppers.
- June 6 — Sarah McLachlan.
- June 14 — Janet Jackson.
- June 20 — Cage the Elephant.
- June 25 — Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard.
- June 26 — Styx & Foreigner with John Waite.
- June 29 — New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
- July 9 — Noah Kahan.
- July 11 — Hootie and the Blowfish.
- July 20 — Niall Horan.
- July 30 — 30 Seconds to Mars.
- July 31 — Bush.
- Aug. 1 — Alanis Morissette.
- Aug. 16 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.
- Aug. 18 — Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8NOFACE, Cory Feldman, Riff Raff.
- Aug. 20 — Tyler Childers.
- Aug. 21 — Santana and Counting Crows.
- Aug. 22 — Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper.
- Aug. 29 — Train and REO Speedwagon.
- Aug. 30 — The Doobie Brothers.
- Aug. 31 — Hozier.
- Sept. 6 — Creed.
- Sept. 7 — Jason Aldean.
- Sept. 10 — Def Leppard.
- Sept. 13 — Lainey Wilson.
- Sept. 20 — Dan + Shay.