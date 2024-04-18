Thirty shows will play at Salt Lake City’s Red Butte Garden over the summer, including singer-songwriter Jewel, a Utah native, and the Indigo Girls, fan favorites who have been playing throughout the state for more than two decades.

Jewel, known for hits like “Foolish Games” and “Who Will Save Your Soul,” was born in Payson, Utah, but her time in the Beehive State was short-lived: Her family moved to a ranch in Homer, Alaska, when she was 2, per the Deseret News.

One of the singer’s most recent appearances in Utah was a performance of the national anthem at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which was held in Salt Lake City, the Deseret News reported.

The Indigo Girls were also in Utah last year, appearing at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of their documentary “It’s Only Life After All,” and then performing at Red Butte Garden a few months later.

While at Sundance, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray spoke of their deep love — and long history with — Utah.

“We’ve always had these great audiences here that are just really nice but also super enthusiastic and super active and super engaged,” Amy Ray told the Deseret News, noting that the folk-rock duo used to perform in Park City when “it was a sleepy little ski town.

“Salt Lake’s always been this really special place that we come to and play,” she added.

Here’s a look at the full Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert series lineup, which the venue announced on April 16, and how to get tickets.

Who is performing at Red Butte Garden this summer?

June 4 — Burning Spear and Xavier Rudd.

June 13 — Umphrey’s McGee, with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.

June 17 — Kaleo, with Vincent Lima.

June 19 — Mat Kearney, with Donovan Frankenreiter.

June 26 — The String Cheese Incident.

July 7 — Blues Traveler, and JJ Grey and Mofro.

July 10 — Lyle Lovett and his Large Band.

July 14 — Portugal. The Man, with Spoon Benders.

July 15 — The Revivalists, with Hiss Golden Messenger.

July 16 — Slash — S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, with Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson.

July 23 — Lake Street Dive, with Celisse.

July 25 — Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, with Big Boi.

July 29 — Melissa Etheridge and Jewel.

July 31 — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with The Vindys.

Aug. 5 — Stray Cats, with The Midnight Cowgirls.

Aug. 6 — Charley Crockett.

Aug. 11 — Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 15 — Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and Leftover Salmon.

Aug. 16 — O.A.R., with Fitz and The Tantrums.

Aug. 18 — The Beach Boys.

Aug. 19 — Shakey Graves.

Aug. 20 — The Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes.

Aug. 27 — Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes.

Sept. 5 — The Airborne Toxic Event.

Sept. 8 — Keane.

Sept. 9 — Buena Vista Social Orchestra.

Sept. 12 — Vance Joy, with Tiny Habits.

Sept. 17 — Indigo Girls and Amos Lee.

Sept. 18 — Crowded House.

Sept. 24 — Rodrigo Y Gabriela.

2024 Red Butte Garden Concert Series: How to get tickets

Concert tickets will go on sale in two waves.

Wave 1

Tickets for concerts between June 4 and Aug. 5 (Burning Spear through Stray Cats) will be available online for Red Butte Garden members starting April 29 at 7 p.m. MDT.

Red Butte Garden members can purchase tickets for these concerts in person beginning April 30 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale to the general public May 2 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Wave 2

Tickets for concerts between Aug. 6 and Sept. 25 (Charley Crockett through Rodrigo Y Gabriela) will be available online for Red Butte Garden members starting May 13 at 7 p.m. MDT.

Red Butte Garden members can purchase tickets for these concerts in person beginning May 14 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale to the general public May 16 at 9 a.m. MDT.

Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.