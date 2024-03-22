Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York. The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Stadium of Fire in Provo, Utah, this year.

It’s been 15 years since the Jonas Brothers last celebrated the Fourth of July in Utah, but the pop stars are returning to Provo’s LaVell Edwards Stadium this summer to headline the annual Stadium of Fire event.

Jonas Brothers are performing at Stadium of Fire

The brothers will perform at Stadium of Fire, a massive Independence Day celebration that includes a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base and a large display of fireworks, on Thursday, July 4.

The Jonas Brothers’ last performance at Stadium of Fire was in 2009, and it also featured a brief set from SHeDAISY, the country group from Magna, Utah, as the Deseret News previously reported.

This year’s concert comes just seven months after the Jonas Brothers brought their worldwide tour to an enthusiastic audience at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

“This is honestly the loudest Salt Lake has been for us,” Joe Jonas, the band’s middle brother, said during a nearly three-hour concert last fall, which featured early hits such as “Burnin’ Up” and “Year 3000″ and more recent songs like “Sucker” and “Waffle House,” per the Deseret News.

Alongside the Jonas Brothers, this year’s Stadium of Fire event will feature Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus, a 300-member ensemble based in Las Vegas, the Rockwell Uncommon Skydive Team and “tributes to military and civilian heroes,” according to freedomfestival.org.

Since its start in 1980, Stadium of Fire has welcomed a wide array of performers, including Huey Lewis and the News, Gladys Knight, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys, Brad Paisley and Miley Cyrus, the Deseret News reported.

Journey headlined the event last year, which marked the band’s 50th year, per the Deseret News.

How to get tickets for Stadium of Fire 2024

Tickets for Stadium of Fire go on sale to the general public Friday, March 22, at noon MDT. Tickets can be purchased at freedomfestival.org.

What other big shows are coming up in Utah?

