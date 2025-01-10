"Weird Al" Yankovic attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Yankovic is performing at the Maverik Center in June.

Although the year is just beginning, several venues across Utah have already released full concert lineups that extend through the summer and fall.

Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of big shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Feb. 21 — John Craigie and Glen Phillips

Feb. 22 — Dusty Slay

May 14 — Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush

May 31 — Noel Schajris

June 19 — Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass

June 22 — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Sept. 6 — Marisela

Sept. 16 — Wardruna

March 15 — Shane Gillis

March 29 — Kelsea Ballerini

April 15 — Rauw Alejandro

April 18 — Kevin Hart

Oct. 7 — Tate McRae

Nov. 15 — Ben Rector

Dec. 5-6 — Nate Bargatze

Feb. 21 — Alejandra Guzman

Feb. 22-23 — Dog Man: The Musical

March 26 — The Price is Right Live

March 27-28 — Dancing With the Stars: Live!

March 29 — Science Friday Live

April 8 — Naruto

June 4 — Ninja Kidz Live

Oct. 18 — Ludovico Einaudi

Feb. 28-March 2 — The Young Dubliners

March 6-8 — Mat Kearney

March 21-23 — North Mississippi Allstars

March 27-30 — Celtic Angels Ireland

April 9-10 — The Kruger Brothers

April 11-12 — Never Come Down

May 8-10 — The Lovin' Spoonful

May 15-18 — The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

May 22-24 — The Wailers

June 5-8 — Spin Doctors

June 12-14 — Al Stewart

June 18-20 — Judy Collins

June 26-28 — Jake Shimabukuro

July 17-19 — Dan Tyminski Band

Aug. 29-31 — The Samples

Sept. 11-14 — Ambrosia with John Ford Coley

Oct. 22-25 — The Steeldrivers

Nov. 20-22 — Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas”

March 4 — Dream Theater

March 8 — Heart

April 3 — Papa Roach

April 18 — Tony Hinchcliffe

May 3 — Forrest Frank

May 23 — Alejandro Fernandez

May 31 — Ivan Cornejo

June 16 — Earth Wind & Fire

June 23 — “Weird Al” Yankovic

July 3 — Dude Perfect

July 29 — Brit Floyd

Aug. 1 — Parker McCollum

Aug. 9 — Old Dominion

Aug. 11 — Shinedown

Aug. 14 — Nine Inch Nails

Aug. 29 — Luis R. Conriquez

Sept. 18 — Megan Moroney

Live Nation announced that Billy Joel and Sting will co-headline a concert at the stadium on May 23.

Jason Farrell, president of Live Nation Utah, said the event “is sure to be one of the biggest concert experiences of 2025″ and noted that Utah has become a “destination for music artists of all sizes,” as the Deseret News reported.

Utah’s own superstar, Post Malone, also recently announced he is kicking off his first-ever stadium tour at Rice-Eccles Stadium on April 29, featuring guest artists Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, per the Deseret News.

May 5-6 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

May 31 — Lord Huron, with Molly Lewis

June 3 — Peach Pit and Briston Maroney

June 7 — Hauser

June 17 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with JJ Grey & Mofro

June 21 — Lake Street Dive

July 26 — Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls

Aug. 10 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 21 — Chicago

Sept. 13 — Mat Kearney

Oct. 3 — Kidz Bop Live

March 7 — Lyle Lovett

March 8 — The National Parks

March 13 — Jo Dee Messina

March 14 — The Temptations

March 15 — Hunter Hayes

March 20 — Arrival from Sweden (The Music of ABBA)

March 21 — Grand Funk Railroad

March 22 — Jenny Oaks Baker (performing “The Redeemer: Music on the life of Jesus Christ”)

April 2 — Nashville Tribute Band

April 4 — Kansas

April 5 — Larry the Cable Guy

April 10-12 — The Piano Guys

Feb. 19 — Phantogram

Feb. 24 — Hippo Campus

March 2 — Finneas

March 26 — The Driver Era

March 27 — Pouya

March 28 — Snow Patrol

March 29 — Role Model

April 2 — Refused

April 4 — Russell Dickerson

April 8 — Remi Wolf

April 12 — Tito Double P

April 13 — Machine Head and In Flames, with special guests Lacuna Coil and Unearth

April 15 — Darkside

April 16 — Kraftwerk

April 21 — Fontaines D.C.

April 23 — Sam Fender

April 26 — Half Alive

May 2 — Dylan Scott

May 3, 5 and 6 — The Used

May 10 — Jack White

May 12 — Mayday Parade

May 28 — Alex Warren

June 6 — OMD (rescheduled)

June 14 — The Kooks

June 24 — Dance Gavin Dance

Aug. 2 — Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion

Aug. 8 — Less Than Jake

Oct. 21 — Lord Huron