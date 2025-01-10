Although the year is just beginning, several venues across Utah have already released full concert lineups that extend through the summer and fall.
Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of big shows to watch out for this year.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.
Capitol Theatre
- Feb. 21 — John Craigie and Glen Phillips
- Feb. 22 — Dusty Slay
- May 14 — Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush
- May 31 — Noel Schajris
- June 19 — Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass
- June 22 — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
- Sept. 6 — Marisela
- Sept. 16 — Wardruna
Delta Center
- March 15 — Shane Gillis
- March 29 — Kelsea Ballerini
- April 15 — Rauw Alejandro
- April 18 — Kevin Hart
- Oct. 7 — Tate McRae
- Nov. 15 — Ben Rector
- Dec. 5-6 — Nate Bargatze
Eccles Theater
- Feb. 21 — Alejandra Guzman
- Feb. 22-23 — Dog Man: The Musical
- March 26 — The Price is Right Live
- March 27-28 — Dancing With the Stars: Live!
- March 29 — Science Friday Live
- April 8 — Naruto
- June 4 — Ninja Kidz Live
- Oct. 18 — Ludovico Einaudi
Egyptian Theatre
- Feb. 28-March 2 — The Young Dubliners
- March 6-8 — Mat Kearney
- March 21-23 — North Mississippi Allstars
- March 27-30 — Celtic Angels Ireland
- April 9-10 — The Kruger Brothers
- April 11-12 — Never Come Down
- May 8-10 — The Lovin' Spoonful
- May 15-18 — The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
- May 22-24 — The Wailers
- June 5-8 — Spin Doctors
- June 12-14 — Al Stewart
- June 18-20 — Judy Collins
- June 26-28 — Jake Shimabukuro
- July 17-19 — Dan Tyminski Band
- Aug. 29-31 — The Samples
- Sept. 11-14 — Ambrosia with John Ford Coley
- Oct. 22-25 — The Steeldrivers
- Nov. 20-22 — Mark O’Connor’s “An Appalachian Christmas”
Maverik Center
- March 4 — Dream Theater
- March 8 — Heart
- April 3 — Papa Roach
- April 18 — Tony Hinchcliffe
- May 3 — Forrest Frank
- May 23 — Alejandro Fernandez
- May 31 — Ivan Cornejo
- June 16 — Earth Wind & Fire
- June 23 — “Weird Al” Yankovic
- July 3 — Dude Perfect
- July 29 — Brit Floyd
- Aug. 1 — Parker McCollum
- Aug. 9 — Old Dominion
- Aug. 11 — Shinedown
- Aug. 14 — Nine Inch Nails
- Aug. 29 — Luis R. Conriquez
- Sept. 18 — Megan Moroney
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Live Nation announced that Billy Joel and Sting will co-headline a concert at the stadium on May 23.
Jason Farrell, president of Live Nation Utah, said the event “is sure to be one of the biggest concert experiences of 2025″ and noted that Utah has become a “destination for music artists of all sizes,” as the Deseret News reported.
Utah’s own superstar, Post Malone, also recently announced he is kicking off his first-ever stadium tour at Rice-Eccles Stadium on April 29, featuring guest artists Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell, per the Deseret News.
Sandy Amphitheater
- May 5-6 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- May 31 — Lord Huron, with Molly Lewis
- June 3 — Peach Pit and Briston Maroney
- June 7 — Hauser
- June 17 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, with JJ Grey & Mofro
- June 21 — Lake Street Dive
- July 26 — Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls
- Aug. 10 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Aug. 21 — Chicago
- Sept. 13 — Mat Kearney
- Oct. 3 — Kidz Bop Live
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- March 7 — Lyle Lovett
- March 8 — The National Parks
- March 13 — Jo Dee Messina
- March 14 — The Temptations
- March 15 — Hunter Hayes
- March 20 — Arrival from Sweden (The Music of ABBA)
- March 21 — Grand Funk Railroad
- March 22 — Jenny Oaks Baker (performing “The Redeemer: Music on the life of Jesus Christ”)
- April 2 — Nashville Tribute Band
- April 4 — Kansas
- April 5 — Larry the Cable Guy
- April 10-12 — The Piano Guys
Union Event Center
- Feb. 19 — Phantogram
- Feb. 24 — Hippo Campus
- March 2 — Finneas
- March 26 — The Driver Era
- March 27 — Pouya
- March 28 — Snow Patrol
- March 29 — Role Model
- April 2 — Refused
- April 4 — Russell Dickerson
- April 8 — Remi Wolf
- April 12 — Tito Double P
- April 13 — Machine Head and In Flames, with special guests Lacuna Coil and Unearth
- April 15 — Darkside
- April 16 — Kraftwerk
- April 21 — Fontaines D.C.
- April 23 — Sam Fender
- April 26 — Half Alive
- May 2 — Dylan Scott
- May 3, 5 and 6 — The Used
- May 10 — Jack White
- May 12 — Mayday Parade
- May 28 — Alex Warren
- June 6 — OMD (rescheduled)
- June 14 — The Kooks
- June 24 — Dance Gavin Dance
- Aug. 2 — Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion
- Aug. 8 — Less Than Jake
- Oct. 21 — Lord Huron
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 29 — Hardy
- June 6 — Matt Rife
- June 11 — Styx and Kevin Cronin
- June 20 — Pierce the Veil
- June 24 — Halsey
- July 12 — Incubus
- July 18 — Keith Urban
- July 26 — Jason Aldean
- July 30 — The Lumineers
- July 31 — Dierks Bentley
- Aug. 1 — Hozier
- Aug. 10 — Rufus Du Sol
- Aug. 15-16 — Chris Stapleton
- Aug. 22 — Alabama Shakes
- Aug. 26 — Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
- Aug. 27 — Toto, Men at Work and Christopher Cross
- Sept. 5 — Billy Idol
- Sept. 20 — Thomas Rhett