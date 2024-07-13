Lindsey Stirling released her new album, "Duality," a visionary meditation on inner wisdom, personal strength, and the ever-shifting nature of identity via Concord Records.

Lindsey Stirling, the renowned artist known for blending electronic violin music with captivating dance performances, released a new album last month titled “Duality” and announced an upcoming tour that will visit Salt Lake City.

The single “Eye of the Untold Her” from the album was released four months ago, garnering praise from fans.

The music video, available on YouTube, showcases Stirling’s inspiring journey as an artist, including moments from her past such as being eliminated from “America’s Got Talent,” notable songs she released like “Crystallize” and “Shatter Me,” and her appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

In an interview with the Deseret News, Stirling expressed her excitement about touring again and reconnecting with her fans in Utah, where she attended Brigham Young University.

She is also excited to visit one of her favorite places to eat, the Bombay House, an Indian restaurant in Provo.

“I’ve gone to all the places where supposedly the best Indian food is and they’re still my favorite,” she said.

Emphasizing how much work goes into creating the spectacle for her shows, she mentioned that she wants everyone to feel welcome to attend.

“Sometimes people are really surprised if they’ve never come to one of my shows,” Stirling said. “I don’t think they ever know what to expect, but people are always really pleasantly surprised that there’s something in my show for everyone.”

“So even if someone’s never heard of my music before, I really think we’ve built something that they will enjoy,” she added.

Inspiration behind ‘Duality’

The album features Stirling’s traditional pop and electronic sounds, with significant folk influences in several tracks.

“I was trying to tap into a wild, free part of myself — the freest part of me — as I was writing this music. That’s why the music feels the way it does,” Stirling explained.

“The first song that I wrote that made it on the album is called ‘Untamed’ because of that reason,” she continued. “I was really trying to find that part of me that was wild and free and untamed and finally I found her.”

Stirling admitted it was challenging to connect with this part of herself, making “Duality” one of the hardest albums she has worked on.

“It took me a long time to find that freedom. I probably wrote like 50 songs before I wrote even one that I liked that made it on the album,” she said.

Stirling emphasized that “Duality” explores hidden aspects of one’s personality, requiring acceptance, forgiveness and letting go to embrace one’s true self.

“This album was written during a long period of healing,” Stirling said. “It’s quite an exercise to honor all the different parts of yourself.”

Collaborations on ‘Duality’

While most of Stirling’s music is instrumental, “Duality” features collaborations with bands Walk Off the Earth on “Survive” and Royal & the Serpent on “Inner Gold.” Both music videos have surpassed 1 million views on YouTube.

Walk Off the Earth will join Stirling on her “Duality” tour. Stirling has a long-standing relationship with the band, having toured and collaborated with them previously. She expressed how much she adored them.

For “Inner Gold,” she was looking for a “unique and mysterious” voice to feature. After hearing Royal & the Serpent, she found the perfect person.

“I’ve just absolutely fallen in love with her as a person. She’s just really freaking talented as an artist,” she said.

Preparing for the tour

Stirling’s performances involve extensive dancing, requiring months of choreography and training. She maintains a rigorous gym routine to build the strength and endurance needed for her shows.

“It’s a tough show,” Stirling said. “Beyond performing each night, it’s about making it through the week and the two months of doing this show five times a week. That’s a lot on your body.”

Stirling explained that the hardest part is trusting her training and enjoying the moment, turning off her brain, and not overthinking every move.

“To be honest, I feel like the hardest part for me is once I’ve learned the violin, once I’ve learned the choreography, the hardest part for me is to then just remember to smile,” she said.

‘Duality’ tour dates

The “Duality” tour kicks off on July 12 in San Diego, California, and concludes on Sept. 11 in Highland, California.

Stirling will visit Salt Lake City on July 15 at the Maverik Center, with ticket prices ranging from $52 to $82, according to Ticketmaster.