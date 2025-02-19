Walt Disney stands behind his desk and holding an award with his desk is covered with multiple awards.

The 97th Academy Awards take place this Sunday, March 2, and the buzz of anticipation for the ceremony is building. Over the decades, certain actors, actresses and films have won more Oscars than others.

Since 1929, more than 3,000 have earned the coveted gold statue, according to CBS News. But among them, who has left the most indelible mark?

Who has the most Oscar wins?

As the 97th Academy Awards approaches, marking 97 years of cinematic achievement, iconic moments and dreams-come-true, one figure stands above the rest: Walt Disney.

With 22 Oscar wins and four honorary awards, Disney holds the record for the most gold statues in history, according to USA Today.

It was Disney himself who coined the name “Oscars” in 1934 after receiving an Academy Award for his short cartoon, “The Three Little Pigs.” He excitedly referred to the statue as his “Oscar” and the term has endured ever since, reported by The Walt Disney Family Museum.

Disney received his first Oscar in 1932 for his short cartoon “Flowers and Trees,” according to the Oscars.

His final win came in 1969 for “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day” three years after his death in 1966. Disney had completed the short cartoon before his passing, cementing his legacy as an innovator in animation, per CBS News.

Art director Cedric Gibbons holds the runner-up position with 11 Oscar wins. Not only did he leave an indelible mark on cinema, but he is also credited with designing the iconic Oscar statue, according to Britannica.

Who has the most Oscar nominations overall?

It’s no surprise that Disney, with 22 Oscars, also holds the record for the most nominations. He’s been nominated a total of 59 times, according to CBS News.

Following closely is composer John Williams with 48 nominations. Among actors and actresses, Meryl Streep leads with 21 nominations, per CBS News.

Following Streep’s impressive track record, Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson hold second place for the most Oscar nominations among performers according to CBS News.

What movie holds the record in Oscars?

As the Academy Awards loom on the horizon, the conversation often turns to the films that have left an indelible mark on the history of cinema. “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” stand as monumental achievements, each earning 11, according to CBS News.

Just behind them, “West Side Story” just missed the lead, winning 10 Academy Awards.

Who is the most nominated for this coming Oscars?

“Emilia Peréz” a Spanish, French-made film directed by Jacques Audiard, leads the 2025 Academy Award nominations with an impressive 13 nods.

Close behind, “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” each earned 10 nominations, cementing their place as a standout contenders this year, The Associated Press reported.