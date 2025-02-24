Tom Hanks arrives at the 15th Governors Awards, Nov. 17, 2024, at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

“The Americas,” a new series narrated by Tom Hanks, which premiered on Feb. 23, explores diverse locations across North and South America.

Viewers who’ve eagerly awaited its release are already praising the captivating visuals and storytelling, reaffirming the series’ early success.

What to know about ‘The Americas’

“The Americas” series, a new documentary from NBC, promises to take viewers on a journey through the vast and varied landscapes of North and South America.

In a total of 10 episodes, the series will dive into the lives of wildlife in some of the most stunning and remote corners of the world.

Each episode will spotlight a “hot spot” featuring the animals, and sometimes even people, who call these places home, according to Channel Guide Magazine.

The first season, filmed over five years and spanning 180 expeditions, will be released weekly over the next two months, per Sportskeeda. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock once aired on NBC.

The narration by Hanks will offer a glimpse into the normally unseen world of the Atlantic, the wild West and the Andes, among other far away destinations.

Viewers of the first episode are calling the series “the new generation of National Geographic.”

Others are declaring the series “mind blowing.”

Even those with high expectations are saying the series does “not disappoint.”

Each episode will be an hour long, with the premiere being a special two-hourlong episode.

Watch the trailer