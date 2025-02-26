John Lithgow poses with the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Conclave" during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series has found its Professor Albus Dumbledore in actor John Lithgow — known for his previous roles in “Conclave,” “The Crown” and “Footloose.”

Lithgow confirmed to Screenrant that he had committed to the role as Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow told Screenrant.

He continued, “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to ‘Harry Potter.’ That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Lithgow will follow in the tracks of actors Richard Harris and Micheal Gambon, who both portrayed Dumbledore in “Harry Potter” movie series. Harris played Dumbledore in the first two movies and the role was taken over by Gambon in the remaining films following Harris' death in 2002.

The “Harry Potter” film series covers all seven books over the span of eight movies. The HBO TV series will feature seven seasons with several episodes per series, providing the adaptation with enough screen time to take a “dive deep into each of the iconic books,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content about the project, per Deadline. Bloys also noted the series would be “a faithful adaptation.”

J.K. Rowling, the author of the original book series, is attached to the upcoming HBO series.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said in a statement, per Deadline.

Who is in the HBO ‘Harry Potter’ cast?

The majority of the HBO “Harry Potter” series cast has not been publicly announced.

British actor Paapa Essiedu is reportedly in talks of playing Professor Severus Snape in the series, per The Hollywood Reporter. And Cillian Murphy is rumored to be considered for the role of Voldemort, reports The Guardian.

Lithgow is the first actor officially connected to the series.

Open casting for for HBO’s “Harry Potter” series began in 2024.

“Casting calls have opened up in the U.K. and Ireland, so the process is moving along. It’s going quite well,” Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. TV Group, told The Hollywood Reporter in October.

HBO is “committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the network said in a statement shared with Variety. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

When does the HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series come out?

The series is expected to premiere in 2026 or 2027, according to reports from Deadline. An official release date has not been set.