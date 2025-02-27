Jack Jewkes, 9, of Draper, who plays Gavroche in "Les Miserables," poses for a photo at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

A few minutes into an interview on Zoom, Jack Jewkes picked up his 20-year-old cat, Jeeves, gave him a hug and held him up to the computer screen so everyone could see the fluffy feline that brings him so much joy.

He’s been away from his cat, and the general comforts of his home in Draper, Utah, for the past several months as he stars as the streetwise Gavroche in the North American Broadway tour of “Les Miserables.”

It’s a role that’s taken him across the country. Since September, he’s traveled to Ohio, Connecticut, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Now, the tour has brought him to Salt Lake City, Utah — essentially a hometown show.

So the 9-year-old has reunited with his cat, and gets to sleep in his bed for the next 2 1/2 weeks.

“It’s awesome,” he said.

By the time “Les Miserables” concludes its Salt Lake run on March 15, Jack said around 60 to 70 family members and friends will have flocked to the Eccles Theater to see him take on the role of Gavroche, making what has already been an incredible opportunity all the more special.

And for Jack, who has his sights set on an acting career, this is just the beginning — literally.

How Jack Jewkes landed ‘Les Miserables’

Starring in a national tour at 9 years old is already an impressive feat, but it’s all the more impressive considering Jack has only been acting for roughly two years.

Jack is a member of the Utah-based Rise Up Children’s Choir, and it was at the encouragement of a music director that he auditioned for the role of Tiny Tim in Hale Center Theater Orem’s 2023 production of “A Christmas Carol.”

He got a callback and booked the part. And as Ebenezer Scrooge opened his heart to the magic of Christmas, Jack discovered the magic of theater.

“It was really fun,” he said. “I made tons of new friends, and it was so fun.”

Several months later, Jack took on a second acting role — this time as the cake-eating Bruce Bogtrotter in Draper Historic Theatre’s production of “Matilda.”

Following the two local theater productions, and guided by a talent agency, Jack got the opportunity to audition for the North American tour of “Les Miserables.” After submitting a tape, he got a callback and traveled to New York. He got another callback and then got the part — without even really knowing anything about “Les Miserables.”

Jack Jewkes, 9, of Draper, who plays Gavroche in "Les Miserables," poses for a photo at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

He had just three weeks of rehearsals before taking the stage for his first official “Les Miserables” production last October.

Now, he’s starred on several stages across the U.S. Offstage, meanwhile, he packs in some schoolwork (there’s a teacher who travels with the tour) and a lot of fun extracurriculars.

School is in session for roughly four hours a day, and in Jack’s words, it’s “better than normal school.” Early on in the tour, he went trick-or-treating in Hartford, Connecticut, and carved a pumpkin that won a prize (his name was Jerry the Exploding Pumpkin).

But outside of giving his all on the stage, one of Jack’s greatest priorities while on tour has been ... visiting cat cafés.

He really, really loves cats.

As he navigates the theater world and life on the road, Jack has the full support of his proud parents, who are sacrificing a lot so their son can take part in an opportunity that doesn’t come often.

‘Sometimes, it’s mind-blowing'

Jack’s family maintains a challenging juggling act behind the scenes so he can join the rebellion in “Les Miserables” night after night.

The young actor always has one parent with him on tour, while the other stays back home in Draper with his 12-year-old brother. Both of his parents work but have the flexibility to do so remotely, which has helped the family pull this off for the last several months.

When they need to switch places — which typically involves one flying in while the other flies out — friends and family step in to help.

“Everything doesn’t stop. The dishes don’t stop, the laundry doesn’t stop. So we’re working double-time to make this work,” said Jack’s mom, Kim Jewkes. “But Jack loves to perform, so we want to give him every opportunity that we can.”

Jack Jewkes, 9, of Draper, who plays Gavroche in "Les Miserables," jokes around with his mother, Kim Jewkes, at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

And he’s been praised for his role in “Les Miserables.” The Minnesota Star Tribune noted that Jack’s portrayal of Gavroche was one of a few “lovely turns by performers in iconic roles.” The Austin Chronicle wrote that there was “added depth to relationships” in this touring production, citing Jack as a part of that improvement.

Even though her son has been a part of this Broadway tour since last fall, it still doesn’t get old watching him take the stage. For Kim Jewkes, seeing her son’s talent come to life each night — and hearing the audience applaud for him — makes all of the sacrifice worth the while.

“The magnitude of ‘Les Mis’ ... it’s so big and just so moving,” she said. “And to see my little guy come out and do his role, it’s very cool to know that he did this. Sometimes, it’s mind-blowing.”