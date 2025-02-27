Actor Gene Hackman, winner of best supporting actor at the Academy Awards in March 1993. Hackman, 95, was found dead Wednesday in his New Mexico home alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog.

While foul play is not suspected, the cause of death has not yet been disclosed, according to The Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. | Roberto Rosales

Hackman, a five-time Oscar nominee, leaves behind a legacy of iconic roles and unforgettable films. His death marks the end of an era in Hollywood.

“Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity,” Francis Ford Coppola said in an Instagram Post. “I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

Though Hackman lived a life among the glitz and the glam, his childhood was far from that. At just 13, his father left him, his mother and younger brother Richard Hackman, who is also an actor.

Hackman was left with painful memories, not of joyful father-son bonding, but of his father’s violent outbursts. “His father often used his fists on Gene to take out his rage,” reported AP. Hackman found refuge in movie theaters, escaping his reality through the films of Errol Flynn and James Cagney.

“Dysfunctional families have sired a lot of pretty good actors,” Hackman told The New York Times in 2001, as reported by AP.

Hackman, who began his success later in life and retired early, didn’t land his breakout role in “Bonnie and Clyde” until age 35. He won his first Oscar over five years later for his portrayal of Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in “The French Connection,” according to AP.

Hackman’s second Oscar win came for his role as Little Bill Daggett in “Unforgiven.” Initially, Hackman turned down the part, unwilling to celebrate violence.

Luckily Clint Eastwood persuaded him to reconsider, a decision that ultimately earned Hackman the best supporting actor Academy Award in 1992, per AP.

Hackman achieved great success as an actor, earning Oscar nominations for his roles in “Mississippi Burning,” “I Never Sang for My Father” and “Bonnie and Clyde.”

Each performance showcased his versatile range as an actor and his ability to embody complex characters.

Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. | MARK J. TERRILL

Gene Hackman’s most memorable roles and moments

‘Bonnie and Clyde’ (1967)

Hackman got his big break with his role as Buck Barrow in “Bonnie and Clyde,” a performance that earned him his first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor, according to ABC News.

Before this, Hackman had struggled to find his place in Hollywood. As Buck, he portrayed a dangerous killer, a role that would become a pivotal moment in his career.

‘I Never Sang for My Father’ (1970)

He received his second Oscar nomination for his role as Gene Garrison in “I Never Sang for My Father.”

ABC News reported, “Hackman’s performance in particular — earned widespread critical acclaim."

‘The French Connection’ (1971)

After two Oscar nominations, Hackman won his first Academy Award for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in “The French Connection,” earning the Oscar for best actor.

He also won a Golden Globe, BAFTA and other awards for the performance, according to ABC News. Hackman’s natural gruffness added authenticity to the role, making the character seem believable and real.

Yet he disliked watching himself on screen, saying, “It costs me a lot emotionally,” per The Times.

‘The Conversation’ (1974)

Hackman then teamed up with Coppola for the thriller “The Conversation,” where his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Many were left baffled by his Oscar snub. “The greatest crime in Hackman’s career was an Oscar snub for this performance — possibly his strongest on screen," said The Times.

His portrayal of a surveillance expert still remains critically appraised, despite the lack of an Oscar.

‘Young Frankenstein’ (1974)

Hackman showcased his versatility with his comedic role as the blind hermit in Mel Brooks' “Young Frankenstein,” where he showed genius comedic timing and memorable one-liners.

“My early days in Broadway were all comedies,” he told Larry King in a 2004 interview. “I never did a straight play on Broadway.”

‘Superman’ (1978)

Hackman took on the challenge of portraying one of history’s most infamous villains, Lex Luthor in “Superman.”

“Villains are always the best roles,” Hackman told The Washington Post in 1996. “It’s the best kind of acting. The things you get to do.”

‘Hoosiers’ (1986)

From villain to small-town basketball coach, Hackman’s role in “Hoosiers” became yet another defining moment in his career.

The film is often regarded as one of the greatest sports movies in U.S. history.

‘Mississippi Burning’ (1988)

Hackman received another Oscar nomination for his role as FBI Agent Rupert Anderson in “Mississippi Burning.”

According to The Times, one of Hackman’s biggest regrets was “doing my own selfish thing” instead of engaging more with the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.

‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

He won his second best supporting actor Academy Award for his role as Bill Daggett in Eastwood’s “Unforgiven.”

Initially, Hackman turned down the role because of his daughters' disapproval of violent films, according to The Times.

At that point in Hackman’s life, his family took priority over Hollywood. Eastwood “repeatedly pleaded” with him to take on the villainous character, a plea that was eventually accepted by Hackman and led to another iconic performance.

‘The Quick and the Dead’ (1995)

Three years after “Unforgiven” Hackman starred alongside Sharon Stone, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio in the Western “The Quick and the Dead.”

With an all-star cast like that, it would be hard for anyone to turn down the role.

‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ (2001)

One of the last major hits of Hackman’s career before his retirement was Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

According to The Times, Anderson wrote the role specifically for Hackman. Yet, Hackman took his time — an entire year and a half — before agreeing to it.

Which is fitting for his character, a reluctant old man, a role that earned him another Golden Globe nomination, per ABC News.