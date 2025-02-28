Anthony Williams of Salt Lake City runs past Little Dell Reservoir en route to a first place finish during the Deseret News Marathon in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Williams won the race with a time of 2:24:25.

For those who set running a marathon as their New Year’s resolution or marked it as a bucket list goal, fall — the season when many marathons take place — may seem far off.

But if you’re aiming for that finish line, now is the time to start preparing before that distant goal becomes a last-minute scramble.

If you find yourself with thoughts of doubt, filled with hesitations and lack of motivation, remember the wise words of Amby Burfoot, the winner of the 1968 Boston Marathon, as reported by MIT Press, “Motivation is a skill. It can be learned and practiced.”

Whether “stair step master” or “coach potato” is your middle name, there’s a marathon training program for you. A medal of accomplishment awaits, ready to be draped over your shoulders when you cross that finish line.

“You have to be more careful about the miles that you’re putting in because your body isn’t used to those miles,” Cory Wharton-Malcolm, a running coach and author of “All You Need is Rhythm & Grit,” told The Washington Post. “When I was a beginner, I couldn’t run to the bottom of the road. So, that’s where my baseline was.”

Set a foundation: Mental resilience

Research has found mental resilience is just as crucial as physical stamina — maybe even more. In fact, “Experts are in unanimous agreement that it is the brain that controls physical exercise,” said MIT Press.

Samuele Marcora, a professor at Kent University, believes it is not our heart, our lungs or our muscles that reach peak exhaustion and slow us down. Instead, it’s psychological factors such as mental exhaustion.

“In his opinion, what runners refer to as exhaustion has nothing to do with their physical ability to carry on or not. It is simply a matter of deciding to give up.” reported MIT Press.

The article explains that many runners adopt psychological tricks to overcome mental exhaustion. Some use music to make themselves feel less tired, while others set clear goals and refuse to fall short.

Another tactic the article suggests, is to tell yourself, “this is going to be my hardest run ever,” only to find it easier than expected. In the end, the article suggests training your brain to push through life’s obstacles.

“My closing advice: Train your brain to combat fatigue,” reported the MIT Press.

Build a training plan

Runners should begin researching training plans prior to the official training season. “It’s important to build a strong base before ‘in-season’ training — the 12 to 16 weeks leading up to the race — begins,” Ali Nolan wrote for Runners World.

Some professionals even suggest training up to six months prior to your first race. “People need a longer ramp up than they think,” Jordan Metzl, a sports medicine physician, told The Washington Post.

Each training program is unique. However, most include recovery runs, speed runs, long runs and days set aside for recover and cross training.

It is important to follow the program as it is designed to help you succeed, but it is even more important for you to listen to your body.

Hal Higgins, a seasoned marathon runner with 111 marathons under his belt who now serves as a running coach offering free training programs, suggested mixing in other forms of exercise to enhance endurance and prevent burnout.

He told The Washington Post that he believes workouts such as swimming and biking will help “alleviate some of the boredom.”

According to The Washington Post, “A longer training plan will build a strong base so you can enjoy race day.”

Gear and equipment

According to Run United, proper running gear is essential to the outcome of your run. As your feet hit the ground, the impact creates shocks that can strain your joints.

Without the right shoes tailored to your specific foot type, these shocks can lead to injury.

Others suggest running barefoot is better for the human body. “Shoes do no more for the foot than a hat does for the brain,” said Dr. Mercer Rang, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher in pediatric development, reported by Unity Health Network.

The Tarahumara, one of North America’s largest indigenous tribes, according to Traditional Sports, run daily journeys up to 50 to 80 miles with ease in sandals.

Running is a way of life, and they don’t rely on special gear — just sandals, or huaraches, noted by The World. Their approach works, as Veronica Palma, a Tarahumara woman who won the Ciudad Juarez Marathon wearing huaraches in 2024.

Though, according to Christopher McDougall, author of “Born to Run,” the benefit isn’t necessarily about what gear you do or don’t have, but is instead about technique.

He wrote, “It’s about learning to run gently. Master that, and you can wear — or not wear — anything you please."

Nutritional foundation and proper rest

One of the most important factors in crossing the finish line is sugar — the key to keeping your body fueled and hydrated, ensuring you have the energy to push through the end.

“We only have so much glycogen stored, which is what the body uses for energy while running,” Kelly Hogan, M.S., R.D., told Korey Stringer Institute. “We can use up all of those stores in about two hours. That’s when people start feeling like they’re going to bonk.”

When running long distances, you’ll be on the road for more than two hours, meaning the breakfast you ate won’t be enough. To maintain energy, you must learn to fuel mid-run.

The article recommends refueling 30 to 45 minutes into a long run, before your glycogen stores are depleted.

While you might assume healthy snacks like avocados and beef jerky are the best fuel, Hogan suggests otherwise.

“Save the protein for after the race,” advises Hogan. “Calories from protein and fat won’t do much for your body. Fat especially can be the culprit of GI issues since we digest it the slowest.”

The article explains that leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, cheese and proteins should be avoided 12 hours before long runs to prevent stomach issues.

Instead, embrace your carbs. Aim for your pre-run meal and mid-run snacks to be made up of at least 75% carbohydrates.

Hogan also recommends “taking in 3 or 4 long sips of water every 15 or so minutes,” and adding an electrolyte packet to her water to avoid dehydration.

Get enough rest

When preparing for a marathon, it’s easy to focus on your workouts, gear and nutrition. But rest and recovery are just as important.

According to Ballsbridge Physiotherapy Clinic, rest is critical to strengthening your body. Neglecting rest days can actually cause you to lose the progress you’ve made.

“Think about rest days as an important part of your marathon training. Rest days will only help you to improve your training quality and racing times,” reported by Ballsbridge Physiotherapy Clinic, “Embrace the day off as an integral part of your development and improvement as a runner.”