Are you looking for a new show to watch this month?

Here are four shows that will be new on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video in March 2025.

New on Netflix

Rating: TV-PG

Release Date: March 4

After a delayed premiere in January, “With Love, Meghan” is finally here with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as your host.

According to Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex is looking to share with viewers all of the tips and tricks she has for gardening, cooking, hosting and more, all from her estate in California in her new reality TV show.

Rating: TV-14

Release Date: March 26

With Peter Serafinowicz as the host, this competition series shows how getting a million dollars is easy, but keeping it is another story.

After a million dollars is left in one of the contestants’ rooms, they now have to do all they can to hide that they’re the one with the money as everyone participates in activities that — if accomplished correctly — award them a clue as to who has the million dollars.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video

Rating: Not Rated

Release Date: March 6

Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a champion?

This four-part docuseries gives you the inside scoop on the National Women’s Soccer League by showing the challenges faced by players.

The show includes exclusive interviews and never before seen footage from the 2024 NWSL Championship tournament.

Rating: TV-14

Release Date: March 13

The adventure continues in Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video series that is based off of the Robert Jordan fantasy book series, “The Wheel of Time.”

According to Amazon Prime Video, the world is threatened by the Forsaken, and, while traveling their own paths, it is up to the heroes of the Light to find the strength they need to save the world — and themselves — from the Darkness.